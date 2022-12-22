For the third straight game, Defiance found itself matched up with a Division I team on its home floor looking to prove its place among the area’s elite.
After a slow start, the Bulldogs made their presence known by finishing off the calendar year with a six-game win streak, a third straight win over a D-I foe and the Grube Family Holiday Classic title with a 41-33 win over the Knights.
Defiance (8-1) smothered the Knights in the second and third quarters by allowing just four points each on 3-of-18 shooting to build separation and a lead of as much as 12 points in the third quarter.
However, St. Francis (6-2) still had life despite playing their third game in as many days and battled to within four points after a pair of Vince Ferguson buckets early in the fourth quarter to trim Defiance’s lead to 29-25.
“It’s a biggie for us because of confidence,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “You’re going up against the biggest schools in Ohio and going nose-to-nose with them and three straight times we’ve come out on top. We want to prove we’re one of the best teams in northwest Ohio.
“There’s a lot of things that are very glaring that we can fix and that’s encouraging. We’re 8-1 and defending unbelievably well and if we commit to shoring up some of those things we’re doing poorly right now, I think we could be even more dangerous.”
After a St. Francis turnover, senior David Jimenez came up with a key bucket at the 3:54 mark to snap a three-minute scoring drought for the Bulldogs and after a DHS offensive rebound, senior Cayden Zachrich made the Knights pay with a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs up by nine, 34-25.
Just like that, however, Ferguson answered with a spot-up trey at the other end to keep it at a two-possession margin. Defiance wound 1:03 off the clock on its next possession before turning it over but a missed trey and key defensive board by senior Aidan Kiessling put the Bulldogs in prime position with a minute to go.
From there, David Jimenez split a pair of free throws and Zachrich finished 6-for-6 at the line in the final 26 seconds to secure the final win of 2022 for Defiance and the team’s longest winning streak since winning seven straight from Jan. 8-29 last season.
“We had better ball movement (after the first quarter),” said Zachrich. “Coach said our movement wasn’t sharp, doing everything with a purpose was a big focus. We were cutting harder, screening harder, taking better shots.”
Early on, it appeared as if the Bulldogs’ legs were slow from a physical 49-44 win over Olentangy in the Holiday Classic semifinals the day before as Defiance hit just 2-of-10 shots from the field with both makes and eight of the attempts coming from long range. St. Francis ripped off seven straight points early following an opening trey from Zachrich and a Ferguson bucket with five seconds left in the quarter put the Knights up 11-6, aided by seven offensive rebounds in the first period alone.
The second stanza saw Defiance right the ship, holding St. Francis scoreless for the first 3:30 of the quarter and allowing just two makes from the field while rattling off eight straight points in the first 1:25 of the quarter on treys from Bradyn Shaw and Isaac Schlatter and an opening bucket from sophomore Kahlil Ligon.
Defiance allowed just two offensive boards in the quarter to build up a 21-15 lead at the break.
“Obviously in the huddle we talked about poor rebounding but at halftime, what we really said was we had defended so well and given up four points in the second quarter,” said Lehman of the flipped switch. “If we were to just rebound, we could put it out of reach and we defended really well and I thought we rebounded better in the second half.”
The DHS defense held St. Francis to four points again in the third quarter, not allowing a point until 2:40 remained in the stanza with a 3-pointer from Drew Kachmarik.
Zachrich finished with a team-best 18 points and five boards, including a 10-of-10 showing at the free throw line, while Shaw hit three trifectas and netted 15 points.
Defiance will resume its season with a weekend double-dip on Jan. 6-7 at home against Lima Shawnee (5-3, 2-0 WBL) and Wauseon (4-3).
TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS (33) - Syroka 4; Sanders 4; Dixon 0; Urban 0; Heck 3; Erd 0; Walker 1; Kachmarik 3; Ferguson 14; Coop 4. Totals 12-43 5-7 33.
DEFIANCE (41) — Shaw 15; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jimenez 3; Schlatter 3; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 18. Totals 12-38 11-13 41.
Three-point goals: Toledo St. Francis 4-16 (Ferguson 2, Heck, Kachmarik), Defiance 6-19 (Shaw 3, Zachrich 2, Schlatter). Rebounds: Toledo St. Francis 31 (Ferguson 8), Defiance 28 (Jimenez, Zachrich 5). Turnovers: Toledo St. Francis 9, Defiance 8.
Tol. St. Francis 11 4 4 14 — 33
Defiance 6 15 6 14 — 41
Reserves: St. Francis 44, Defiance 37.
