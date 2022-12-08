Bryan 37, Stryker 35
STRYKER — A late bucket by Maddox Langenderfer turned out to be the winning points as Bryan rallied back to beat Stryker, 37-35.
Sam Herold’s 12 points were tops for Bryan (2-4), which trailed 14-2 after the first quarter before cutting the deficit to 22-20 at the half. Langenderfer finished with nine markers.
Elijah Juillard and Levi Barnum each netted eight points to lead the way for the Panthers (2-3).
BRYAN (37) - Langenderfer 9; Kepler 2; Cox 8; Pelz 0; Watson 4; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 12; Dominique 2. Totals 13-8-37.
STRYKER (35) - Juillard 8; Villanueva 4; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 6; Cadwell 4; D. Donovan 5; Barnum 8; W. Donovan 0. Totals 14-4-35.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Herold 2, Cox. Stryker - M. Donovan 2, D. Donovan. Turnovers: Bryan 8, Stryker 7.
Bryan 2 18 10 7 - 37
Stryker 14 8 9 4 - 35
Reserves: Bryan, 29-21.
Patrick Henry 52, Miller City 34
HAMLER — Patrick Henry had 10 players reach the scoring column as the Patriots made quick work of Miller City, 52-34.
Lincoln Creager netted 13 points to lead PH (3-0), which led 18-5 after eight minutes. Jackson and Nash Meyer each chipped in eight.
Niese put up 12 points, including two 3-pointers, in the loss for the Wildcats (1-2).
MILLER CITY (34) - Barlage 2; Niese 12; Weis 7; W. Otto 7; Hermiller 2; Ruhe 4. Totals 13-41 3-7 34.
PATRICK HENRY (52) - Creager 13; Jackson 8; Smith 4; Rosebrook 2; Behrman 7; Meyer 8; Johnson 1; Hieber 2; Rosengarten 6; Schwiebert 1. Totals 22-45 6-11 52.
Three-point goals: Miller City 5-18 (Niese 2, W. Otto 2, Weis), Patrick Henry 2-12 (Creager, Jackson). Rebounds: Miller City 17 (Weis 5), Patrick Henry 28. Turnovers: Miller City 16, Patrick Henry 16.
Miller City 5 9 5 15 - 34
Patrick Henry 18 10 11 13 - 52
Fayette 57, Montpelier 45
MONTPELIER — Fayette overpowered Montpelier 33-13 in the middle two quarters to nab a 57-45 non-league win over the Locos.
Wyatt Mitchell poured in eight makes from the field, leading all scorers with 21 points for the Eagles (1-3) while Xander Dunnett hit four treys and scored 15.
Garrett Walz’s 20 points led the Locos (1-3) while Grant Girrell chipped in 10.
FAYETTE (57) - Frenn 4; Moats 2; Mitchell 21; Lester 7; Whiteside 5; New 3; Dunnett 15. Totals 19-13-57.
MONTPELIER (45) - Walz 20; Thorp 4; Sommer 0; Camper 2; Girrell 10; Martin 2; Brink 6; Grime 1; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0. Totals 18-7-45.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Dunnett 4, Mitchell, Whiteside. Montpelier - Walz 2. Turnovers: Fayette 9, Montpelier 6.
Fayette 11 13 20 13 - 57
Montpelier 17 6 7 15 - 45
Reserves: Montpelier, 30-29.
North Central 50, Hilltop 44
PIONEER — North Central was able to outlast Hilltop 50-44 in a home non-league win over the Cadets, picking up their first win of the season in the process.
The Pioneers (1-1) were clinical on the inside and at the line as they sunk 18 two-pointers and were 14-of-18 from the charity stripe on the night. Joey Burt led the way with 20 points, which was a game-high.
Hilltop (0-3) was led by Devin Dempsey who had 19 points and sunk four triples. The Cadets has six threes as a team.
HILLTOP (44) - Haynes 8; Schlosser 3; Kesler 3; Funkhouser 4; Dempsey 19; Eckenrode 7; Bailey 0. Totals: 8-6-10 44.
NORTH CENTRAL (50) - J. Burt 20; Q. Burt 4; Turner 2; Douglass 6; C. Meyers 10; Smeltzer 8; Hicks 0; Pettit 0. Totals: 18-0-14.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Dempsey 4, Schlosser, Eckenrode. North Central - None.
Hilltop 6 8 15 15 - 44
North Central 6 11 19 14 - 50
Reserves: 28-25 Hilltop
Emmanuel Christian 65, Pettisville 50
PETTISVILLE — Slow starts to both the first and second halves doomed Pettisville as they fell 65-50 at home to Emmanuel Christian.
The Blackbirds (3-2) scored just nine in the first quarter and seven in the third quarter as the Emmanuel Christian (3-0) was able to open up a lead. Jerry Easter II had 22 points to lead the Warriors while Nate Miles added 16 and Jalen Brown added 12.
Pettisville saw both Cayden Jacoby and Joey Ripke each notch double-doubles with Jacoby scoring 24 and grabbing 11 boards. Ripke had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (65) - Chatman 0; Young 2; Easter II 22; Brown 12; Miles 16; Miller 3; Carruthers 2; Rivers 8. Totals: 26-56 8-12 65
PETTISVILLE (50) - Leppelmeier 0; Ripke 17; Aeschliman 2; Adkins 3; Beck 4; Jacoby 24; Fenton 0. Totals: 19-45 11-18 65.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian 5-11 (Brown 2, Miles 2, Miller), Pettisville 1-3 (Ripke). Rebounds: Emmanuel Christian 23, Pettisville 39 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Emmanuel Christian 7, Pettisville 16.
Emmanuel Christian 23 14 16 12 - 65
Pettisville 9 20 7 14 - 50
Reserves: Emmanuel Christian 38, Pettisville 28
