MONTPELIER -- Edon’s Drew Gallehue scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half, helping the Bombers knock off Buckeye Border Conference unbeaten Montpelier, 62-47.
Gallehue added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Bombers (3-3, 3-2 BBC) while Jack Berry was close behind with 21 tallies.
Garrett Walz’s 14 points led the ledger for the Locos (6-2, 4-1 BBC). Tylor Yahraus added 12.
EDON (62) - Berry 21; D. Kiess 6; Steinke 2; Ha. Dye 2; Hamrick 1; Nester 0; C. Kiess 0; He. Dye 0; Prince 0; Gallehue 25; Hulbert 5. Totals 22-15-62.
MONTPELIER (47) - Walz 14; Yahraus 12; Eitniear 1; Jay 5; Mattern 0; Stratton 8; Kreischer 3; Bowman 0; Altaffer 4; Grime 0. Totals 13-19-47.
Three-point goals: Edon - Berry 2, Gallehue. Montpelier - Walz, Stratton.
Edon 17 27 14 4 - 62
Montpelier 9 15 8 15 - 47
Reserves: Montpelier, 50-38.
Stryker 45, Fayette 25
STRYKER -- Stryker outscored Fayette 26-11 in the second half to nail down a convincing 45-25 BBC triumph.
Kaleb Holsopple put up 15 points to pace the Panthers (4-4, 3-3 BBC) while Spencer Clingaman and Amos Sloan each scored 10.
Elijah Lerma’s 13 points were tops for Fayette, which fell to (3-4, 2-4 BBC).
FAYETTE (25) - Frenn 0; Eberly 3; Mitchell 0; Wagner 5; D. Whiteside 0; P. Whiteside 4; Lerma 13; Pearson 0. Totals 8-6-25.
STRYKER (45) - Bowers 4; Holsopple 15; Cadwell 2; Miller 0; Ramon 0; Rufer 2; Cioffi 0; Harris 2; Clingaman 10; Juillard 0; Barnum 0; Sloan 10. Totals 19-4-45.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Eberly, Wagner, P. Whiteside. Stryker - Clingaman 2, Holsopple. Turnovers: Fayette 8, Stryker 6.
Fayette 9 5 7 4 - 25
Stryker 7 12 11 15 - 45
North Central 61, Hilltop 30
WEST UNITY -- North Central’s Zach Hayes racked up 28 points for the Eagles, lifting NC to a 61-30 conference win over host Hilltop.
Hayes netted 13 points in the first half and 15 in the second to lead the charge for North Central (2-5, 2-1 BBC), which had eight players in the scoring column.
Ian Hoffman hit four treys and paced the Cadets (0-11, 0-8 BBC) with 14 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (61) - J. Burt 7; Patten 5; Meyers 6; Turner 2; Q. Burt 4; Justice 6; Beard 3; Hayes 28; HIcks 0; Laney 0; Gendron 0. Totals 23-12-61.
HILLTOP (30) - Jacobs 2; Haynes 5; Beres 2; Wyse 0; Funkhouse 0; Eckenrode 0; Jennings 4; Hoffman 14; Carter 3; Baer 0. Totals 10-4-30.
Three-point goals: North Central - J. Burt, Patten, Hayes. Hilltop - Hoffman 4, Haynes, Carter.
North Central 12 9 14 26 - 61
Hilltop 12 10 3 5 - 30
Reserves: Hilltop, 37-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.