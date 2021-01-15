MONTPELIER -- Edon’s Drew Gallehue scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half, helping the Bombers knock off Buckeye Border Conference unbeaten Montpelier, 62-47.

Gallehue added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Bombers (3-3, 3-2 BBC) while Jack Berry was close behind with 21 tallies.

Garrett Walz’s 14 points led the ledger for the Locos (6-2, 4-1 BBC). Tylor Yahraus added 12.

EDON (62) - Berry 21; D. Kiess 6; Steinke 2; Ha. Dye 2; Hamrick 1; Nester 0; C. Kiess 0; He. Dye 0; Prince 0; Gallehue 25; Hulbert 5. Totals 22-15-62.

MONTPELIER (47) - Walz 14; Yahraus 12; Eitniear 1; Jay 5; Mattern 0; Stratton 8; Kreischer 3; Bowman 0; Altaffer 4; Grime 0. Totals 13-19-47.

Three-point goals: Edon - Berry 2, Gallehue. Montpelier - Walz, Stratton.

Edon 17 27 14 4 - 62

Montpelier 9 15 8 15 - 47

Reserves: Montpelier, 50-38.

Stryker 45, Fayette 25

STRYKER -- Stryker outscored Fayette 26-11 in the second half to nail down a convincing 45-25 BBC triumph.

Kaleb Holsopple put up 15 points to pace the Panthers (4-4, 3-3 BBC) while Spencer Clingaman and Amos Sloan each scored 10.

Elijah Lerma’s 13 points were tops for Fayette, which fell to (3-4, 2-4 BBC).

FAYETTE (25) - Frenn 0; Eberly 3; Mitchell 0; Wagner 5; D. Whiteside 0; P. Whiteside 4; Lerma 13; Pearson 0. Totals 8-6-25.

STRYKER (45) - Bowers 4; Holsopple 15; Cadwell 2; Miller 0; Ramon 0; Rufer 2; Cioffi 0; Harris 2; Clingaman 10; Juillard 0; Barnum 0; Sloan 10. Totals 19-4-45.

Three-point goals: Fayette - Eberly, Wagner, P. Whiteside. Stryker - Clingaman 2, Holsopple. Turnovers: Fayette 8, Stryker 6.

Fayette 9 5 7 4 - 25

Stryker 7 12 11 15 - 45

North Central 61, Hilltop 30

WEST UNITY -- North Central’s Zach Hayes racked up 28 points for the Eagles, lifting NC to a 61-30 conference win over host Hilltop.

Hayes netted 13 points in the first half and 15 in the second to lead the charge for North Central (2-5, 2-1 BBC), which had eight players in the scoring column.

Ian Hoffman hit four treys and paced the Cadets (0-11, 0-8 BBC) with 14 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (61) - J. Burt 7; Patten 5; Meyers 6; Turner 2; Q. Burt 4; Justice 6; Beard 3; Hayes 28; HIcks 0; Laney 0; Gendron 0. Totals 23-12-61.

HILLTOP (30) - Jacobs 2; Haynes 5; Beres 2; Wyse 0; Funkhouse 0; Eckenrode 0; Jennings 4; Hoffman 14; Carter 3; Baer 0. Totals 10-4-30.

Three-point goals: North Central - J. Burt, Patten, Hayes. Hilltop - Hoffman 4, Haynes, Carter.

North Central 12 9 14 26 - 61

Hilltop 12 10 3 5 - 30

Reserves: Hilltop, 37-23.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments