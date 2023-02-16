PETTISVILLE — Pettisville had three players reach double figures in scoring as the Blackbirds finished their regular season with a narrow 61-59 win over Tinora on Saturday.
Joey Ripke’s 22 points led the way for Pettisville (14-8) while Cayden Jacoby had 25 points, five rebounds and five blocks. Jaret Beck chipped in 11 markers.
Luke Harris hit a pair of treys and netted 25 points to lead all scorers for Tinora (8-13). Owen Ackerman netted 15
TINORA (59) - Eckert 5; Plassman 8; Anders 0; Harris 25; Homier 6; Ackerman 15; McQuillen 0; Ferrell 0. Totals 22-41 9-10 59.
PETTISVILLE (61) - Leppelmeier 2; Ripke 22; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 10; Beck 11; Harmon 0; Jacoby 16; Waidelich 0. Totals 25-45 6-13 61.
Three-point goals: Tinora 6-14 (Plassman 2, Harris 2, Eckert, Ackerman), Pettisville 5-11 (Ripke 3, Beck 2). Rebounds: Tinora 23, Pettisville 16 (Jacoby 5). Turnovers: Tinora 11, Pettisville 7.
Tinora 11 14 15 19 - 59
Pettisville 21 14 8 18 - 61
Reserves: Pettisville, 34-31.
Paulding 57, Miller City 41
PAULDING —Paulding outscored Miller City in all four quarters en route to a 57-41 home victory.
Luke Zartman had 16 points to lead a balanced effort for the Panthers (13-8). Peyton Adams and Nick Manz both added nine markers.
Brenden Barlage’s 15 points led the ledger for Miller City (12-9). Silas Niese added 14 tallies.
MILLER CITY (41) - B. Barlage 15; E. Barlage 3; S. Niese 14; Schnipke 0; Gerten 0; T. Weis 0; B. Niese 0; J. Otto 0; W. Otto 2; Pester 2; Ruhe 5; A. Weis 0. Totals 16-47 7-11 41.
PAULDING (57) - T. Manz 0; Zartman 16; Adams 9; N. Manz 9; Rhonehouse 6; Jones 4; Barton 0; Martinez 2; Reeb 4; Cantu 0; Foltz 7; Schroeder 0; Harder 0. Totals 20-42 10-14 57.
Three-point goals: Miller City - S. Niese 2. Paulding - Zartman 2, Rhonehouse 2, Adams, Manz, Jones. Rebounds: Miller City 26, Paulding 20. Turnovers: Miller City 19, Paulding 10.
Miller City 10 10 14 7 - 41
Paulding 14 12 17 14 - 57
Reserves: Miller City, 43-38.
Pandora-Gilboa 34, Continental 26
CONTINENTAL — A 13-6 second-quarter edge helped lift visiting Pandora-Gilboa to a 34-26 win at Continental to finish Putnam County League play.
Konnor Knipp Williams nearly did it all for Continental (9-12, 3-4 PCL), netting 21 of the team’s 26 points in the loss to the Rockets (18-4, 5-2).
PANDORA-GILBOA (34) - C. Harris 5; A. Harris 12; D. Maag 10; Neuenschwander 3; N. Maag 21; J. Maag 2.
CONTINENTAL (26) - Knipp-Williams 21; Ma. Rayle 3; C. Etter 2.
Pandora-Gilboa 6 13 6 9 - 34
Continental 4 6 11 5 - 26
