EDGERTON — Archbold boys basketball picked up their first win of the season with a 51-37 road victory over Edgerton on Thursday.
Cade Brenner scored 20-plus for the second time this season as he dropped in 27 points and was 7-of-9 from the free throw line in the win for the Bluestreaks (1-1). Their next leading scorer was Jayden Seiler hit dropped in two threes on the night.
Edgerton (0-2) saw a four-point third quarter derail their night as they only trailed by one at halftime. Corey Everetts led the way for the Bulldodgs with 10 points.
ARCHBOLD (51) - Phillips 4; Brenner 27; Wendt 7; Seiler 8; Gomez 0; Diller 4; Miller 1; Hudson 0; Valentine 0; Nofziger 0. Totals: 15-3-13 51.
EDGERTON (37) - Blue 4; Everetts 10; Picillo 0; Herman 7; Swank 8; Kennerk 0; Baker 3; Franz 0; Krontz 5; Weaver 0. Totals: 8-5-6 37.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Seiler 2, Wendt, Edgerton - Everetts 2, Swank 2, Baker. Turnovers: Archbold 14, Edgerton 12.
Archbold 8 14 12 17 - 51
Edgerton 6 15 4 12 - 37
Pettisville 38, Stryker 36
STRYKER — Pettisville held Stryker to just 11 second-half points, rallying from 11 points down at half to earn a 38-36 non-conference win.
Joey Ripke put up 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blackbirds (2-1) while Cayden Jacoby tallied 10 points.
Elijah Juillard netted 13 points, 11 coming in the first half, to lead all scorers in the loss for Stryker (0-2), which was out-rebounded 31-20.
PETTISVILLE (38) - Leppelmeier 9; Ripke 13; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 2; Beck 4; Jacoby 10. Totals 10-39 16-24 38.
STRYKER (36) - Juillard 13; Villanueva 8; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 3; Cadwell 8; D. Donovan 0; Barnum 4; Batterson 0. Totals 15-42 4-7 36.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-10 (Ripke 2) Stryker 2-6 (Villanueva, M. Donovan). Rebounds: Pettisville 31 (Ripke 12), Stryker 20. Turnovers: Pettisville 0, Stryker 10.
Pettisville 7 8 13 10 - 38
Stryker 13 12 9 2 - 36
Reserves: Pettisville, 24-21.
