EDON — Antwerp and Hicksville capped off the 2021 calendar year in winning fashion as the unbeaten Archers claimed the Route 49 Classic title against host Edon 58-38 on Thursday and the Aces downed Edgerton 45-37 in the consolation match.
Luke Krouse rained down four makes from long range to lead the 9-0 Archers, finishing with a game-best 22 points for the tourney champs. Edon fell to 4-3 with the setback. Full statistics from the Antwerp-Edon game were unavailable as of press time.
Jackson Bergman led Hicksville (6-2) in the win with 15 points, including a 5-of-7 showing at the free throw line. .
Corey Everetts led all scorers with 16 points in the loss for the Bulldogs (1-7).
EDGERTON (37) — Everetts 16; Meyer 7; Herman 6; Timbrook 4; Blue 3; Swank 1; Piccolo 0; Kollar 0; Krontz 0; Weaver 0. Totals 14-6-37.
HICKSVILLE (45) — Bergman 15; Gordon 9; Klima 7; Baird 6; Myers 5; Balser 3; Heisler 0; Rosalez 0. Totals 15-14-45.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Everetts 2, Meyer. Hicksville — Klima. Turnovers: Edgerton 13, Hicksville 11.
Edgerton 5 10 5 17 — 37
Hicksville 14 9 11 11 — 45
Ayersville 68, M. City 38
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Jakob Trevino dropped in a game-high 19 points as the Pilots cruised to their fourth straight win in a 68-38 victory over Miller City in the Ayersville Holiday Tournament title game.
Trevino was 7-of-14 from the field on the night and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line for Ayersville (5-2). Tyson Schlachter added 13 points and nine caroms while Weston McGuire (11 points) and Brady Clark (10) also hit double figures.
Austin Ruhe’s 12 points and seven rebounds led the charge for the Wildcats, which fell to 6-4.
MILLER CITY (38) — Au. Ruhe 12; Tobe 6; Weis 6; Bariage 4; Nuveman 3; Warnimont 2; An. Ruhe 1; Palte 1; Pester 0; Schnipke 0; Hermiller 0. Totals 10-46 17-20 38.
AYERSVILLE (68) — Trevino 19; Schlachter 13; McGuire 11; Clark 10; Michel 5; Eiden 4; Miler 4; Amoroso 2; Flory 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 29-49 9-14 68.
Three-point goals: Miller City 1-12 (Weis). Ayersville 1-7 (Trevino). Rebounds: Ayersville 28 (Schlachter 9, Clark 8), Miller City 19 (Au. Ruhe 7).
Miller City 11 7 9 11 — 38
Ayersville 16 14 22 16 — 68
Henry County Classic
Napoleon 53, Holgate 19
P. Henry 40, L. Center 38
LIBERTY CENTER — Napoleon put the clamps down defensively, rolling past Holgate 53-19 on Thursday to claim the Henry County Classic championship at Liberty Center.
Caden Kruse led the way with 13 points and three longballs for the Wildcats (6-2), winners of six of seven since an opening-game defeat. Josh Mack chipped in 10 points as Napoleon held Holgate (2-7) to six first-half points. Robbie Thacker tallied eight points to lead the ledger for the Tigers.
In the consolation game, freshman Lincoln Creager rained down four threes and a game-high 18 points for Patrick Henry as the Patriots eclipsed Liberty Center, 40-38.
Gavin Jackson was second for Patrick Henry (7-2), notching 11 points. Liberty Center (3-3) was led on the night by Evan Conrad’s 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the free throw line.
PATRICK HENRY (40) — Creager 18; Jackson 11; Seedorf 6; Johnson 5; A. Behrman 0; Hall 0; Rosengarten 0; Rosebrook 0; Meyer 0. Totals: 5-4-18-40.
LIBERTY CENTER (38) — Conrad 14; Chapa 5; Hammontree 5; L. Kruse 4; Moore 4; C. Kruse 2; Zeiter 2; T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; Estelle 0; Geahlen 0. Totals: 5-4-18-40.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Creager 4. Liberty Center — Hammontree. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 15, Liberty Center 13.
Patrick Henry 10 13 11 6 — 40
Liberty Center 9 8 9 12 — 38
HOLGATE (19) — Thacker 8; Belmares 0; Miller 0; Gerschutz 3; Alvarez 0; Leaders 0; Kelly 0; Boecker 6; McCord 0; Bower 2. Totals 8-2-19.
NAPOLEON (53) — Buehrer 0; Wolf 9; Mack 10; Woods 8; Williams 4; Grant 2; Ressler 0; Kruse 13; Ta. Rubinstein 1; Tr. Rubinstein 6. Totals 24-1-53.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Gerschutz. Napoleon — Kruse 3, Wolf.
Holgate 4 2 4 9 — 19
Napoleon 5 13 18 17 — 53
Continental 44, C-R 41
BLUFFTON — Continental ended a five-game skid with a 44-41 victory over Cory-Rawson in the Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament consolation match.
Konner Knipp-Williams poured in eight points in the second quarter to help the Pirates take a 32-23 lead into halftime. Knipp-Williams would finish with a game-high 14. Mason Rayle was second on the team with eight thanks to two from deep.
CORY-RAWSON (41) — Bixler 10; Garmatter 8; Stumpp 8; Stuckey 8; Davis 5; Marshall 2. Totals 16-5-41.
CONTINENTAL (44) — Knipp-Williams 14; Rayle 8; J. Etter 7; Davis 5; Armey 4; Hoeffel 4; C. Etter 2. Totals 15-9-44.
Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson — Garmatter 2, Davis, Stumpp. Continental — Rayle 2, Hoeffel, J. Etter, Davis.
Cory-Rawson 11 12 9 9 — 41
Continental 16 16 6 6 — 44
