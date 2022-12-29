EDGERTON — Antwerp and Hicksville will play for the boys basketball Route 49 Classic title on Friday night as the Archers downed Edon and the Aces downed Edgerton on Thursday.
The Archers (4-2) opened things up with a comfortable 50-29 win over Edon (3-7) that saw Landon Brewer notch a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds. The 17 rebounds were more than Edon grabbed as an entire team (15) on the night. Carson Altimus dropped in four threes and 14 points for Antwerp as well. Edon was led by Carter Kiess’s 11 points.
In the second game, Hicksville (9-0) was able to hold off Edgerton (1-6) for a 55-52 win to stay undefeated on the season.
The Aces led by just three at half, one after three, but outscored Edgerton 18-16 in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win. Aaron Klima led all scorers with a whopping 28 points while also leading the Aces with five rebounds. No one else had more than six points for the Aces.
Edgerton saw Cory Herman and Corey Everetts combine for 35 points with Herman knocking down four threes and leading the Bulldogs with 18 and Everetts adding 17.
Route 49 Classic
Antwerp 50, Edon 29
Hicksville 55, Edgerton 52
ANTWERP (50) - Moore 1; McMichael 5; Altimus 14; Lichty 11; Smith 0; Brewer 19; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 0. Totals: 16-43 11-19 50.
EDON (29) - Radabaugh 2; Kiess 11; Hulbert 2; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 10; Reed 0; Gallehue 4. Totals: 12-35 5-10 29.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 7-17 (Altimus 4-5, Lichty 2-2, McMichael 1-2); Edon 0-10. Rebounds: Antwerp 35 (Brewer 17), Edon 15. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Edon 13.
Antwerp 11 19 12 8 - 50
Edon 9 4 14 2 - 29
HICKSVILLE (55) - Klima 28, Balser 6, Langham 2, Rosalez 6, Sheets 6, Heisler 5, Gordon 2. Totals: 20-37 9-13 55.
EDGERTON (52) - Blue 2, Everetts 17, Picillo 2, Walkup 0; Herman 18; Swank 9; Krontz 4. Totals: 19-49 8-9 52.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 6-17 (Klima 3, Balser 2, Heisler); Edgerton - 6-22 (Herman 4, Everetts, Swank). Rebounds: Hicksville 26 (Klima 5), Edgerton 22. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Edgerton 6.
Hicksville 13 11 13 18 - 55
Edgerton 12 9 15 16 52
Ayersville 49, Miller City 42
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville outscored Miller City 26-16 in the second half to rally for a 49-42 victory at ‘The Hangar.’
Carter Michel racked up 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting with six rebounds (five offensive) in the win for the Pilots (5-5) while Weston McGuire added 11 points, four boards and three steals.
Silas Niese racked up 20 points, four boards and four assists in the loss for the Wildcats (4-3), which were out-rebounded 28-15.
MILLER CITY (42) - Niese 20; Weis 8; E. Barlage 6; Ruhe 4; W. Otto 2; Pester 2; B. Barlage 0; J. Otto 0; Schnipke 0. Totals 18-43 3-5 42.
AYERSVILLE (49) - Michel 21; McGuire 11; Flory 6; Amoroso 5; Clark 4; Schlachter 2; Wolfrum 0. Totals 18-36 12-19 49.
Three-point goals: Miller City 3-14 (Weis 2, Niese), Ayersville 1-7 (Flory). Rebounds: Miller City 15 (Niese 4), Ayersville 28 (Schlachter 8). Turnovers: Miller City 8, Ayersville 17.
Miller City 14 12 7 9 - 42
Ayersville 9 14 14 12 - 49
Paulding 52, Wauseon 51
PAULDING — Paulding connected on an astounding 13 3-pointers on its 18 field goals, nipping visiting Wauseon 52-51.
Peyton Adams nailed six treys for 18 points for the Panthers (4-5), which trailed 26-20 at halftime before taking a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Ethan Foltz added 13 points and three longballs.
Jack Leatherman and Landon Hines each netted a dozen points for the Indians (6-4). Tyson Rodriguez chipped in 10 tallies.
WAUSEON (51) - Leatherman 12; Rodriguez 10; Armstrong 7; McLeod 5; Gleckler 0; Hines 12; Parsons 5. Totals 18-38 10-12 51.
PAULDING (52) - Zartman 5; Adams 18; Agler 5; Manz 6; Rhonehouse 0; Jones 3; Martinez 0; Foltz 13; Reeb 2. Totals 18-32 52.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Leatherman 2, Rodriguez, McLeod, Parsons. Paulding - Adams 6, Foltz 3, Zartman, Agler, Manz, Jones. Rebounds: Wauseon 19, Paulding 18. Turnovers: Wauseon 9, Paulding 10.
Wauseon 9 17 14 11 - 51
Paulding 13 7 21 11 - 52
Reserves: Wauseon, 38-30.
JJ Winns Holiday Tournament
North Central 50, Hudson (Mich.) 30
PIONEER — Host North Central held Hudson (Mich.) to 11 second-half points as the Eagles picked up a 50-30 win in the JJ Winns Holiday Tournament.
Joe Burt put up 17 points to lead the cause in the fourth straight win for NC (5-4), which outscored Hudson 16-2 in the third quarter to seize control. Cohen Meyers added 16 markers while Ben Pettit chipped in 11 tallies.
HUDSON (30) - Czelsperger 2; Aircundo 0; Boyd 0; Horwath 18; Kolle 2; H. Arnett 0; Strodtman 3; Wheeler 0; Morgan 5; L. Arnett 0. Totals 11-2-30.
NORTH CENTRAL (50) - J. Burt 17; Q. Burt 2; Turner 1; Douglass 0; Meyers 16; Kidston 2; Smeltzer 0; Beard 1; Hicks 0; Pettit 11. Totals 20-9-50.
Three-point goals: Hudson - Horwath 3, Strodtman. North Central - Pettit.
Hudson 8 11 2 9 - 30
N. Central 6 8 16 20 - 50
Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament
BLUFFTON — Arlington kicked off the Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bluffton on Thursday with a 67-31 semifinal win over Continental.
Continental will play Cory-Rawson in the consolation game tomorrow with Arlington matching up with Bluffton in the final.
The Pirates (4-6) fell down 33-19 at half and saw the game get completely out of hand in the third quarter as the Red Devils (7-1) won the quarter 18-4. Konner Knipp-Wiliams led the way for Continental with eight points. Carson Etter added seven.
Arlington saw five players in double figures with Caden Russell, Brady Kin and Rylar Essinger each scoring 11.
Arlington 67, Continental 31
ARLINGTON (67) - Jake Vermillion 10; Metzger 4; Russell 11; Kin 11; Agapiou 0; B. Griggs 2; Jase Vermillion 6; A. Cavinee 0; J. Griggs 10; Berry 0; M. Cavinee 2; Essinger 11. Totals: 17-8-9 57.
CONTINENTAL (31) - Monty Rayle 3; Davis 0; C. Etter 7; Mason Rayle 3; Army 3; Tegenkamp 2; J. Etter 0; Knipp-Williams 8; Thomsen 5; Clementz 0. Totals: 7-4-5 31
Three-point goals: Arlington - Kin 3, Jake Vermillion 2, Russell, Jase Vermillion, Essinger; Continental - Monty Rayle, C. Etter, Mason Rayle, Armey.
Arlington 13 20 18 16 - 67
Continental 7 12 4 8 - 31
Stryker 68, Montpelier 54
MONTPELIER — After leading just 34-30 at halftime, Stryker was able to pull away from Montpelier with a 19-7 third quarter to take the non-league contest 68-54.
Mateo Villanueva and Jacob Cadwell each scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (4-6) on the night with Villaueva drawing two of the five threes on the night for Stryker.
Montpelier (2-6) saw Grant Girell and Garrett Walz combine for 31 points as Girrell led the way with 16, all on two-pointers and Walz added two triples and 15 points.
STRYKER (68) - Juilliard 9; Villanueva 15; Labo 0; Donovan 7; Cadwell 15; D. Donovan 11; Barnum 11. Totals: 19-5-8 68.
MONTPELIER (54) - Walz 15; Thorp 4; Sommer 0; Camper 8; Girell 16; Martin 2; Brink 2; Grime 7; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals: 22-2-4 54.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Villanueva 2, M. Donovan, Cadwell, D. Donovan; Montpelier Walz.
Stryker 19 15 19 15 - 68
Montpelier 16 14 7 17 - 54
Reserves: 33-29 Stryker
Swanton Bob Fisher Holiday Classic
Swanton 54, Van Buren 30
SWANTON — Host Swanton held Van Buren to single digits in all four quarters to pick up a 54-30 win in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic.
Drew Smigelski led a balanced ledger with 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-0) while Hayden Callicotte added 10 and Luc Borojevich nine against the Black Knights (4-5).
VAN BUREN (30) - P. Harrington 2; Reichley 2; S. Gregory 2; Thorla-Lopez 2; L. Harrington 2; J. Gregory 2; Beilharz 9; Sendelbach 4; Homan 2. Totals 13-3-30.
SWANTON (54) - Mersing 3; Smigelski 11; Mitchey 7; Callicotte 10; Borojevich 9; Davis 6; Wood 8. Totals 20-8-54.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Beilharz. Swanton - Smigelski 2, Callicotte 3, Borojevich, Mersing.
Van Buren 9 5 8 8 - 30
Swanton 15 18 13 8 - 54
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.