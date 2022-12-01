Wapakoneta got the better of Defiance in both teams’ Western Buckeye League opener at C&H Lanes on Thursday, winning the boys match 2,805 to 2,435 and the girls match 2,594 to 2,025.
Wapakoneta got the better of Defiance in both teams’ Western Buckeye League opener at C&H Lanes on Thursday, winning the boys match 2,805 to 2,435 and the girls match 2,594 to 2,025.
Kenny Schlosser racked up games of 225 and 192 to pace the DHS boys (0-3, 0-1 WBL) while Levi Goff had a 342 series and Trey Siler a 332 series.
In the girls match, Tamorie Nealy put together games of 196 and 163 to pace the DHS girls but it wasn’t enough to avoid the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 WBL). Mabel Adams bowled a 173 in her first game while Leigha Scott and McKailyn Shock had games of 169 and 162, respectively.
Defiance will return to action on the road in WBL action at St. Marys on Monday.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Wapakoneta (2,805) - Lance Deffenbaugh 198-199; Caleb Miller 183-133; Tyler Ferris 215; Riley Sekullano 216-191; Eli Van Meter 202-183; Caleb Huelskamp 145; Wapakoneta Baker 940.
Defiance (2,435) - Levi Goff 161-181; Dravin Lantz 119-116; Tanner Cameron 124-129; Kenny Schlosser 225-192; Trey Siler 169-163; Defiance Baker 856.
Girls
Wapakoneta (2,594) - Bailey Van Meter 196-201; Lydia Manger 178-145; Aubryn Schnarre 173-209; Rylie Jeanneret 230-191; Alayana Spangler 167; Substitute 111; Wapakoneta Baker 793.
Defiance (2,025) - Tamorie Nealy 196-163; Mabel Adams 173-115; Hayleigh Jones 127; McKailyn Shock 123-162; Leigha Scott 169-125; Defiance Baker 586.
At Southwyck
Boys
Napoleon (2,536) - Mason Melia 225; Ashton Kiessling 214-222; Riley Ehlers 247-182; Preston Miller 208; Slayd McCorkle 203; Logan Honemann 184; Brennen Babcock 184; Andrew Gallagher 136; Napoleon Baker 531.
Springfield - No statistics.
Girls
Napoleon (2,045) - Arianna Kiessling 245-191; Alexa Miller 185-177; Carlee Hohenbringk 176-157; Keigan Schuster 162-159; Sophia Cohrs 101; Lily Light 90; Napoleon Baker 402.
Springfield - No statistics.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.