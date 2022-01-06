BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon moved to 3-0 in Northern Lakes League boys bowling matches and 2-0 in girls matches with a sweep of host Bowling Green on Thursday.

In the boys match, Michael Gallagher led the Wildcats with a 474 series (256-218) while Jacob Hull bowled a 235 as part of his 412 series in Napoleon’s 2,496-2,370 victory.

The girls match saw the Blue and White win more comfortably, 2,451-1,845, led by a 434 series from Jalin Ruple (208-226). Carlee Hohenbrink also eclipsed the 400 mark with games of 190 and 223 while Ella Fox had a second game of 215.

At Al-Mar Lanes

Boys

Napoleon (2,496) — Riley Ehlers 216; Michael Gallagher 256-218; Ashton Kiessling 206-189; Jacob Hull 235-177; Preston Miller 167; Owen Phlipot 162; Mason Melia 134; Napoleon Baker 536.

Bowling Green (2,370) — Nicholas Calderon 181-215; Jerrad Main 246-176; Miguel Lorenzen 185-182; Lucas Lilly 112; Garrett Genson 128-213; Aidan Peper 161; Bowling Green Baker 571.

Girls

Napoleon (2,451) — Ella Fox 182-215; Jalin Ruple 208-226; Carlee Hohenbrink 190-223; Spencer Schwaiger 174-161; Ashlynn Highfield 185-133; Napoleon Baker 554.

Bowling Green (1,845) — Linda Alfaro 229-187; Catherine Myers 180-184; Emma Simler 127; Gianna Hemming 129-127; Haley Roberts 101; Ali Murphy 102; Maya Beagle 59; Bowling Green Baker 420.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments