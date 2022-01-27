Defiance and Wauseon earned a split at C&H Lanes on Thursday as the DHS boys downed the Indians 2,598-2,290 while the Wauseon girls were victorious by a 1,924-1,850 margin.

The boys match saw Boston Briseno rack up games of 255 and 200 for the winning Bulldogs (10-2) while Xander Valle added a 387 series. Ryan Marks’ 383 series led the way for Wauseon in the setback.

Natalie Stevens had a consistent outing to pace the Wauseon girls with games of 165 and 161 while Savannah Roth rolled games of 161 and 158 to lead Defiance (4-7).

The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday on the road against Western Buckeye League foe Lima Bath.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Wauseon (2,290) - Kane Panico 157-133; Riley Morr 136-176; Parker Black 181-187; Kage Little 188-151; Ryan Marks 215-168; Wauseon Baker 598.

Defiance (2,598) - Boston Briseno 255-200; Trey Siler 157; Aiden Santana 147; Rhees Andrews 188-170; Xander Valle 183-204; Ian Campbell 144; Kenny Schlosser 172; Defiance Baker 778.

Girls

Wauseon (1,924) - Ember Pahl 146-111; Danielle Carr 131-109; Jayde Ramos 115-148; Sehera Roberts 145-124; Natalie Stevens 165-161; Wauseon Baker 569.

Defiance (1,850) - McKailyn Shock 121-138; Hayleigh Jones 121-76; Katelyn Leblo 131-120; Tamorie Nealy 137-128; Savannah Roth 161-158; Defiance Baker 559.

