Defiance picked up an 85-pin victory over Rossford in girls bowling action at C&H Lanes on Thursday while the DHS boys came up short to the Wood County Bulldogs, 2,674-2,444.
In the girls match, Mabel Adams led the DHS girls with a 213 game and 357 series. Hayleigh Jones and Tamorie Nealy added games of 151 and 144, respectively.
The Defiance boys fell short against Rossford but Trey Siler’s 237 game and 410 series led the ledger for the host Bulldogs. Kenny Schlosser added a 203 game and 364 series.
Defiance will return to action at Elida in a WBL match on Monday at Westgate in Lima.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,444) - Levi Goff 149-163; Matt Gambler 112-129; Jacob Garcia 139-170; Kenny Schlosser 203-161; Trey Siler 237-173; Defiance Baker 808.
Rossford (2,674) - Trevor Wayne 204-226; Billy Graffius 150-105; Ethan Jones 152-192; Owen Hill 141-133; Quinten Borden 196-237; Rossford Baker 938.
Girls
Defiance (2,118) - Tamorie Nealy 127-144; Mabel Adams 144-213; Leigha Scott 101; Hayleigh Jones 151-137; McKailyn Shock 123-135; Katelyn Leblo 89; Defiance Baker 754.
Rossford (2,033) - Madeline Logan 142-131; Paige Danford 112; Alex Spears 135-137; Kaitly Dewey 224-180; Cydnee Baney 124-143; Katie Dewinter 95; Rossford Baker 610.
