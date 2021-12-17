The Defiance boys bowling team recorded its fourth straight victory while the DHS girls helped complete a sweep with their second straight win as the host Bulldogs downed WBL foe Ottawa-Glandorf at C&H Lanes on Thursday.
In the boys match, the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 WBL) were paced by big games from Xander Valle (246 game one, 413 series), Boston Briseno (222 game one, 402 series), Trey Siler (216 game two, 383 series) and Aden Santana (213 game one, 369 series) en route to a 2,760-2,147 win.
The girls match saw Savannah Roth lead the way for DHS (3-3, 1-3 WBL) with a 340 series while Malea Carolus wasn’t far behind with games of 186 and 145.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Ottawa-Glandorf (2,147) - Landon Baily 142; Evan Cox 151; Ben Haughn 160-145; Brayden Maas 155-194; Sean Kelley 180-154; Ethan Cox 141; Sub 84; O-G Baker 641.
Defiance (2,760) - Boston Briseno 222-190; Trey Siler 167-216; Aden Santana 213-156; Xander Valle 246-167; Sub 147-171; Defiance Baker 865.
Girls
Ottawa-Glandorf (1,895) - Katie Fawcett 153-131; Sarah Sutter 130; Carmen Stallings 113; Delaney Leap 164-169; Paige Compton 108; Beach Compton 110; Jayden Johns 133; Sub 115; O-G Baker 569.
Defiance (1,953) - Malea Carolus 186-145; McKailyn Shock 111; Tamorie Nealy 111-146; Savannah Roth 171-169; Katelyn Leblo 65; Leigha Scott 117; Sub 72; Defiance Baker 660.
