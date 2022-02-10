The Defiance boys bowling team capped off its Western Buckeye League schedule in winning fashion, downing visiting Celina 2,850-2,601 at C&H Lanes on Thursday afternoon.
Defiance (13-3, 7-2 WBL), which finished second in the league standings through nine regular-season matches behind league unbeaten Celina, was led in both top series (421) and game (242) by Xander Valle while Rhees Andrews wasn’t far behind with games of 212 and 199. Trey Siler added a 213 to help the cause.
The girls match saw Celina best the Bulldogs, 2,479-1,893, with Savannah Roth’s 360 series (185-175) leading the way.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Celina (2,601) - Britt Hole 181-211; Kobe Piper 206-202; Kaleb Fishbaugh 147-242; Marcus Rable 180-190; Timmy Novitzke 203; Sub 130; Celina Baker 709.
Defiance (2,850) - Boston Briseno 169-197; Trey Siler 213-177; Aiden Santana 167; Rhees Andrews 212-199; Xander Valle 179-242; Ian Campbell 167; Defiance Baker 928.
Girls
Celina (2,479) - Chablis Krick 206-180; Piper Gilliland 171-155; Amy Hartings 131-131; Amielle Abner 170; Ashtyn Huber 233-172; Sub 110; Celina Baker 820.
Defiance (1,893) - Malea Carolus 161-132; McKailyn Shock 134-176; Katelyn Leblo 99-103; Leigha Scott 92-103; Savannah Roth 185-175; Defiance Baker 533.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Bryan (2,347) - LeLyn Boothman 157; Dakota Brandeberry 183-216; Matt Meade 191-268; Caleb Muhe 177-169; Iestyn Siders 149-169; Issac Stoy 162; Bryan Baker 516.
Swanton (2,145) - Marty Mosher 178-170; Scott Reside 159-149; Carson Santchi 174-172; Seth Sweet 185-184; Conner Williams 125-159; Swanton Baker 490.
At Interstate Lanes
Girls
Wauseon (1,932) - Danielle Carr 178-137; Jayde Ramos 199-173; Ember Pahl 127-136; Natalie Stevens 142-166; Sehera Roberts 101-111; Wauseon Baker 462.
Rossford (1,633) - No statistics.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Evergreen (2,117) - Derek Cobb 154-191; Mitchell Gillen 120; Michael Laver 147-143; Zachary Laver 147-223; Mason Luttrell 191-179; Zach Steinmetz 210; Evergreen Baker 412.
Patrick Henry (2,411) - Isaiah Geahlen 127; Seth Hathaway 185-226; Josh Hoops 214-193; Josh Munding 136; Tyler Piercefield 214-186; Cyruss Wyss 201-180; Patrick Henry Baker 549.
Girls
Evergreen (1,828) - Kennedy Coolman 128-163; Carly Kanneman 169-153; Makayla McKenzie 106-104; Keigan Shuster 159-161; Joleen Warner 156-148; Evergreen Baker 381.
Patrick Henry (2,318) - Rachel Breece 184-170; Sarah Breece 193-234; Paige Chio 143-190; Zayne Kuesel 213-183; Angeline Parsons 141-178; Patrick Henry Baker 489.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.