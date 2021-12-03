WAPAKONETA — The Defiance boys bowling team came up just 15 points short of knocking off Wapakoneta in Western Buckeye League action at Astro Lanes on Thursday, falling 2,857-2,843.
Aden Santana’s 267 was the top showing for the Bulldogs while Boston Briseno had a 256 game and 463 series and Xander Valle added a 257 game and 403 series.
In the girls match, Savannah Roth’s games of 141 and 157 led the charge while Tamorie Nealy had a 129 and 139.
At Astro Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,843) - Boston Briseno 256-207; Trey Siler 170-163; Aden Santana 267; Rhees Andrews 191-155; Xander Valle 146-257; Sub 117; Defiance Baker 914.
Wapakoneta (2,857) - Eli VanMeter 179-222; Reiley Sevillano 211-182; Tyler Farris 203-189; Lance Deffenbaugh 151; Tanner Haggars 179-167; Jon Bailey 157; Wapakoneta Baker 1,017.
Girls
Defiance (1,684) - Malea Carolus 110-128; McKailyn Shock 137-115; Tamorie Nealy 129-139; Savannah Roth 141-157; Team Game 48-84; Defiance Baker 496.
Wapakoneta (2,389) - Natalie Hefner 149-122; Alayna Spangler 175; Lydia Munger 1620183; Rylie Jeanneret 162-223; Bailey VanMeter 185-151; Team Game 119; Wapakoneta Baker 758.
