KENTON -- Aided by four different bowlers tallying games of 200 or better, Defiance took to the road and earned a 2,565-2,312 Western Buckeye League boys victory over Kenton at Hillcrest Bowling Lanes.

Boston Briseno’s 406 series (212-194) led the way for the Bulldogs while Jayden Hernandez (207-191), Dylan Smith (203-161) and Rhees Andrew (117-202) helped the cause.

At Hillcrest Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,565) - Boston Briseno 212-194; Dylan Smith 203-161; Rhees Andrew 117-202; Jayden Hernandez 207-191; Trey Siler 152; Defiance Baker 786.

Kenton (2,312) - Adam Hopkins 146-159; Stone Sauber 185-159; Jaret Dyer 137-191; Devin Hastings 238-167; Donovan Quail 102; Kenton Baker 751.

