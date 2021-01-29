The Defiance boys and girls bowling teams swept St. Marys in a home match Thursday at C&H Lanes.

Boston Briseno rolled games of 220 and 235 for the Bulldog boys. Those were two of five 200 games rolled by Defiance. Dylan Smith opened with a 221, Rhees Andrews followed a 177 with a 215 and Jayden Hernandez opened with a 202.

Taylor Crigger added a 200 games for the Defiance girls. She opened with a game of 122 before bowling a 229.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

St. Marys (2,865) – Jr. Hurley 184-216; Cayden Billweg 177-181; Devin Shannon 178-180; Jonathan Perez-Shinabery 184-155; Carter Monbeck 204-268. Baker Totals 938.

Defiance (2,902) – Boston Briseno 220-235; Dylan Smith 221-138; Rhees Andrews 177-215; Jayden Hernandez 202-197; Xander Valle 175-157. Baker Totals 965.

Girls

St. Marys (1,608) – Emily Pond 146-139; Ella Kable 116; Chloe Gibson 180-146; Allyson Speckman 157; Lily Steinberg 186-203; Tricia Yahl 146-189. Baker Totals 800.

Defiance (2,210) – Malea Carolus 125-166; McKailyn Shock 125-145; Allayna Lavigne 106-100; Taylor Crigger 122-229; Savannah Roth 145-124. Baker Totals 823.

