The Defiance girls fell well short of St. Marys on Thursday night with a 2,415-1,848 loss at the Defiance Rec.
The Bulldogs were led by Savannah Roth, who rolled a 197 and a 158. Tamorie Nealy was behind her with a 146 and 125.
For St. Marys, they were led by Alyson Spellman’s 179 and 148 as well as Chloe Gibson’s 167 and 157. Cierra Vanover rolled an individual game of 172 while Ali McCollister rolled an individual game of 162.
At Defiance Rec
Girls
St. Marys (2,415) — Alyson Spellman 148-179; Ella Kable 142; Kayla Homan 149-166; Chloe Gibson 167-157; Emily Pond 145; Ali McCollister 162; Cierra VAnover 172. St. Mary’s Baker 828.
Defiance (1,848) — McKailyn Shock 146-115; Hayleigh Jones 98-100; Tamorie Nealy 146-125; Savannah Roth 197-158; Leiska Scott 118. Defiance Baker 560.
