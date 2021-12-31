Defiance boys and girls bowling competed in a home match Thursday with Bryan as the boys took home a victory while the girls suffered a defeat.
The boys won 2,736-2,510 behind a nice night from both Rhees Andrews and Boston Briseno. Andrews rolled a 169 and 223 while Briseno rolled a 225 and 160.
Bryan was led by Matt Meade who rolled a 176 and 209 and Lelyn Boothman who rolled a 228 and 144.
On the girls side Bryan was able to overcome the Bulldogs 2,182-1,025 behind a 407 total score from Faith Harding who had the best night for either the boys or girls rolling a 235 and 172.
Defiance was led by Savannah Roth’s 199 and 170.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Bryan (2,510) — Caleb Muhe 162-155; Iestyn Syders 145-168; Isaac Stoy 155-129; Lelyn Boothman 128-144; Matt Meade 176-206. Bryan Baker 939.
Defiance (2,736) — Boston Briseno 225-160; Trey Siler 120-190; Aiden Santana 166-150; Rhees Andrews 169-223; Ian Campbell 143-199. Defiance Baker 991.
Girls
Bryan (2,182) — Kyah Davis 143-94; Ashley Grymonprez 114-109; Haley Federspiel 138-144; Jess Federspiel 134-127; Faith Harding 235-172. Bryan Baker 772.
Defiance (1,925) — Malea Carolus 156-155; McKailyn Shock 112-156; Tamorie Nealy 133-155; Savannah Roth 199-170. Defiance Baker 557.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.