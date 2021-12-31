Defiance boys and girls bowling competed in a home match Thursday with Bryan as the boys took home a victory while the girls suffered a defeat.

The boys won 2,736-2,510 behind a nice night from both Rhees Andrews and Boston Briseno. Andrews rolled a 169 and 223 while Briseno rolled a 225 and 160.

Bryan was led by Matt Meade who rolled a 176 and 209 and Lelyn Boothman who rolled a 228 and 144.

On the girls side Bryan was able to overcome the Bulldogs 2,182-1,025 behind a 407 total score from Faith Harding who had the best night for either the boys or girls rolling a 235 and 172.

Defiance was led by Savannah Roth’s 199 and 170.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Bryan (2,510) — Caleb Muhe 162-155; Iestyn Syders 145-168; Isaac Stoy 155-129; Lelyn Boothman 128-144; Matt Meade 176-206. Bryan Baker 939.

Defiance (2,736) — Boston Briseno 225-160; Trey Siler 120-190; Aiden Santana 166-150; Rhees Andrews 169-223; Ian Campbell 143-199. Defiance Baker 991.

Girls

Bryan (2,182) — Kyah Davis 143-94; Ashley Grymonprez 114-109; Haley Federspiel 138-144; Jess Federspiel 134-127; Faith Harding 235-172. Bryan Baker 772.

Defiance (1,925) — Malea Carolus 156-155; McKailyn Shock 112-156; Tamorie Nealy 133-155; Savannah Roth 199-170. Defiance Baker 557.

