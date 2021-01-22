Defiance bounced back from a league loss to Elida last week by downing Lima Bath in a Western Buckeye League match at C&H Lanes on Thursday.

The Bulldog boys picked up a 2,717-2,469 victory, spurred by a 397 series from Boston Briseno (221-176) and a 391 from Xander Valle (164-227).

On the girls side, Taylor Crigger’s 378 series (198-180) led the charge for Defiance in a 2,247-2,018 triumph. Malea Carolus added games of 153 and 178

Defiance will return to action with a pair of WBL clashes, traveling to Celina Tuesday before hosting St. Marys on Thursday.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,717) - Boston Briseno 221-176; Dylan Smith 180-182; Rhees Andrews 151; Jayden Hernandez 157-213; Xander Valle 164-227; Trey Siler 134; Defiance Baker 912.

Lima Bath (2,469) - Jaden Davisson 149-201; Andrew Hesser 107; Brady Peterson 168-156; Keaton Phillips 192-186; Payton Newbury 172-202; Kyle McFarland 119; Bath Baker 817

Girls

Defiance (2,247) - Malea Carolus 153-178; McKailyn Shock 138-108; Allayna Lavigne 125-139; Taylor Crigger 198-180; Savannah Roth 164-160; Defiance Baker 704.

Lima Bath (2,018) - Linnaea Lang 154-156; Lauren Cunningham 86; Jadyn Cross 104-114; Kylie Carpenter 126-147; Jenna Sprague 172-181; Gretchen Douglas 94; Bath Baker 684.

At Al-Mar

Boys

Napoleon (2,501) - Ashton Kiessling 226; Jacob Hull 246-175; Michael Gallagher 201-184; Elijah Wolf 224-161; James Gerken 166; Riley Ehlers 161; Napoleon Baker 598.

Bowling Green - no statistics available.

Girls

Napoleon (2,538) - Spencer Schwaiger 246-210; Jalin Ruple 181-278; Heather McMahan 192-183; Ella Fox 175-202; Carlee Hohenbrink 164; Sydney Eberle 117; Napoleon Baker 590.

Bowling Green (2,162) - Jenna Kirian 204-200; Linda Alfaro 203-168; Tyler Pacheco 201-181; Mia Herrera 126-144; Meredith Schultz 125-117; Bowling Green Baker 493.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments