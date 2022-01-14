Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

Xander Valle’s 408 series led the way for the Defiance boys bowling team as the Bulldogs picked up a Western Buckeye League win over Kenton at C&H Lanes on Thursday, 2,652-2,396.

Valle rolled games of 216 and 192 to lead the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-1 WBL) while Rhees Andrews had the top game of the night with a 223 and Boston Briseno chipped in a 357 series.

The DHS girls team did not compete as Kenton does not field a girls squad. The Bulldogs will return to action Monday at the Napoleon Baker Tournament.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Kenton (2,396) - Spencer Anglemeyer 157-158; Stone Sauber 141-177; Zane Rogers 176-144; Adam Hopkins 127-160; Devin Hastings 181-158; Kenton Baker 817.

Defiance (2,652) - Boston Briseno 170-187; Trey Siler 173-169; Ian Campbell 138-134; Rhees Andrews 156-223; Xander Valle 192-216; Defiance Baker 894.

