Xander Valle’s 408 series led the way for the Defiance boys bowling team as the Bulldogs picked up a Western Buckeye League win over Kenton at C&H Lanes on Thursday, 2,652-2,396.
Valle rolled games of 216 and 192 to lead the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-1 WBL) while Rhees Andrews had the top game of the night with a 223 and Boston Briseno chipped in a 357 series.
The DHS girls team did not compete as Kenton does not field a girls squad. The Bulldogs will return to action Monday at the Napoleon Baker Tournament.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Kenton (2,396) - Spencer Anglemeyer 157-158; Stone Sauber 141-177; Zane Rogers 176-144; Adam Hopkins 127-160; Devin Hastings 181-158; Kenton Baker 817.
Defiance (2,652) - Boston Briseno 170-187; Trey Siler 173-169; Ian Campbell 138-134; Rhees Andrews 156-223; Xander Valle 192-216; Defiance Baker 894.
