The Defiance boys bowling team had three different players record games of 200 or higher as the Bulldogs picked up a 2,836-2,509 victory over Van Wert in Western Buckeye League action at C&H Lanes on Thursday.

Jayden Hernandez rolled games of 233 and 206 to pace the Bulldogs while Boston Briseno had a 426 series (245-181) and Xander Valle a 413 series (233-180).

In the girls match, Defiance was limited to three bowlers due to quarantine and illness. Savannah Roth led the Bulldogs with games of 171 and 144 while Allayna Lavigne (144-114) and Malea Carolus (124-131) had series of 258 and 255, respectively.

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Defiance (2,836) - Boston Briseno 245-181; Dylan Smith 192-146; Rhees Andrew 168-191; Jayden Hernandez 233-206; Xander Valle 233-180; Defiance Baker 861.

Van Wert (2,509) - Noah Spectre 159-172; Logan Goodwin 153-158; Jacob Place 181-181; Aidyn Sidle 188-204; Ian Ellis 130-134; Van Wert Baker 849.

Girls

Defiance (1,191) - Malea Carolus 124-141; Allayna Lavigne 144-114; Savannah Roth 171-144; Defiance 363.

Van Wert (2,375) - Hanna Say 160-182; Tiara Rhodes 132-122; MaKenna Nagel 160-149; Rylei Hanicq 180-148; Lorrie Decker 173-213; Van Wert Baker 756.

Monday

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Swanton (1,832) - Seth Sweet 183-132; Chad Long 135-155; Brandon Chovan 161-125; Carson Santchi 117-109; Matt Bates 117-154; Swanton Baker 444.

Evergreen (2,227) - David Fuller 212-154; Ethan Shively 154-180; Logan Fox 161-212; Ayden DeGroff 157-177; Michael King 148-139; Evergreen Baker 533.

Girls

Swanton (2,122) - Amy Lawson 187-167; Ivy Serres 208-159; Gabriell Siege 142-171; Haylee Didion 168-147; Sarah Kohlhofer 168-116; Swanton Baker 489.

Evergreen (1,939) - Michaela Baker 194-136; Kennedy Coolman 180-179; Keigan Shuster 126-172; Joleen Warner 123-143; Carly Kanneman 139-120; Evergreen Baker 427.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

No boys match

Girls

Liberty Center (1,884) - Madison Amstutz 182-178; Audrey Bowers 164-139; Hannah Roth 115-146; Gwyn Murrey 124; Arianna Smith 132-157; Kaycee Cover 111; Liberty Center Baker 436.

Wauseon (2,201) - Danielle Carr 170-234; Quinlynn Rohda 206-177; Rachel Carr 171-190; Jayde Ramos 169-155; Madison Rufenacht 125; Natalie Stevens 116; Wauseon Baker 488.

At Interstate Lanes

Boys

Napoleon (2,729) - Ashton Kiessling 300-218; Preston Miller 242; Michael Gallagher 268-174; Jacob Hull 228-213; James Gerken 188; Riley Ehlers 177; Napoleon Baker 569.

Perrysburg - No statistics.

Girls

Napoleon (2,439) - Spencer Schwaiger 186-247; Jalin Ruple 196-194; Heather McMahan 169-192; Ella Fox 173; Carlee Hohenbrink 178-163; Abigail Detmer 142; Napoleon Baker 599.

Perrysburg - No statistics.

