Paulding 15, Edgerton 3
PAULDING — Paulding dealt Edgerton its first GMC defeat in dominant fashion, routing the Bulldogs 15-3 in five innings.
Jacob Martinez earned the win on the bump for the Panthers, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. Ethan Foltz led Paulding at the plate with five RBIs, finishing a home run short of the Cycle. Casey Agler added three base knocks.
Corey Everetts connected for a home run for the Bulldogs.
Edgerton 201 00 - 3 2 3
Paulding 147 3x - 15 15 1
Records: Paulding 8-7 (3-2 GMC), Edgerton 9-4 (4-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nate Swank (2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Bass, Kennerk.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Corey Everetts home run, 2 RBIs; Nate Swank 2 runs. (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz single, double, triple, 5 RBIs; Casey Agler 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals; Kane Jones single, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Nick Manz single, double; Grayson Harder single, double; Peyton Adams 3 runs; Larkin Yates 2 runs.
Tinora 8, Hicksville 2
Tinora got back to winning conference ways, staking an early 5-0 lead en route to an 8-2 win over county rival Hicksville.
Alec Schaublin blasted two home runs, driving in two and scoring three times for the Rams. Schaublin also earned the win on the mound, scattering five hits and fanning seven in a complete-game win.
Brody Balser laced a double and triple in the setback for the Aces.
Hicksville 000 020 0 - 2 5 3
Tinora 051 011 x - 8 5 1
Records: Tinora 8-2 (3-2 GMC), Hicksville 5-7 (0-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (5 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Brant Langham, Owen Stuckey.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Brody Balser double, triple; Owen Stuckey 2 singles; Parker Bassett double. (Tinora) - Alec Schaublin 2 home runs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kadyn Radzik double, 3 RBIs; Luke Harris double; Grady Gustwiller 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 7, Fairview 4
SHERWOOD — Wayne Trace moved into the outright GMC lead with Edgerton’s loss and a 7-4 win over host Fairview.
Cooper Wenzlick drilled a three-run home run for the Raiders, setting the new program mark for career RBIs in the process. Kyle Slade added a pair of doubles while Breven Anderson had four base hits.
Eli Shininger had two base knocks to lead the Apaches, which earned nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings from pitcher Jackson Grine.
Wayne Trace 021 030 1 - 7 9 1
Fairview 100 021 0 - 4 5 1
Records: Wayne Trace 10-1 (5-0 GMC), Fairview 5-8 (1-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Tyler Davis, Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Grine (6.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cole Mack.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Breven Anderson 4 singles; Kyle Slade 2 doubles, 3 runs; Cooper Wenzlick home run, 3 RBIs. (Fairview) - Eli Shininger 2 singles; Breaven Williams 2 runs.
Antwerp 4, Ayersville 3
AYERSVILLE — Antwerp picked up its second straight conference win, moving to 3-2 in the GMC by edging Ayersville 4-3.
Reid Lichty struck out nine in five frames for the Archers before Parker Moore pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Aiden Lichty tripled, driving in three runs.
Abe DeLano took the hard-luck loss for the Pilots, allowing four runs - all unearned - with 11 strikeouts. Blake Hauenstein also tripled.
Antwerp 000 220 0 - 4 5 3
Ayersville 002 010 0 - 3 4 3
Records: Antwerp 5-8 (3-2 GMC), Ayersville 5-5-1 (1-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Reid Lichty (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks). Save: Parker Moore.
Losing pitcher: Abe Delano (7 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Aiden Lichty single, triple, 3 RBIs, Parker Moore 3 steals. (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein single, triple, 2 RBIs.
Edon 10, Stryker 0
EDON — Edon’s Kyler Sapp pitched the 14th no-hitter in Bomber program history, blanking BBC foe Stryker 10-0.
Sapp struck out a dozen with five walks issued for Edon while Garrett Skiles doubled, scoring three runs.
Stryker 000 00 - 0 0 4
Edon 004 33 - 10 12 1
Records: Edon 5-8 (4-1 BBC), Stryker 2-8 (2-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kyler Sapp (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Daniel Donovan (4.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 12 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - no hits. (Edon) - Garrett Skiles single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Christian Owens 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Max Radabaugh 2 singles, 2 runs; Ian Hickman 2 singles; Kyler Sapp 2 runs.
