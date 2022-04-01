LIMA — Wayne Trace held off a seventh-inning flurry from host Lima Bath to deal the Wildcats a 9-7 home loss in Thursday baseball action.
Allen Minck pitched six innings for the Raiders, striking out 10 with zero walks. Wayne Trace plated a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to take a 9-4 lead before the Wildcats (0-1) scored three in the bottom of the frame to fall just short.
Tucker Antoine rapped three singles and drove in a pair for WT while Kyle Slade, Lane Morehead and Minck had two knocks apiece.
Joel Rasor doubled twice in a three-hit effort for Bath.
W. Trace 120 301 2 - 9 12 3
Lima Bath 031 000 3 - 7 12 4
Records: Wayne Trace 2-0, Lima Bath 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (6 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ricky Deppe (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Hunter Hensley, Andrew Stahr, Joel Rasor.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyle Slade 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Allen Minck 2 singles; Lane Morehead 2 singles, 2 runs; Tyler Davis 2 runs. (Lima Bath) - Joel Rasor single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Quintin Collins single, double, 2 runs; Austin Williams 2 singles; Carter Parlapiano 2 singles; Ricky Deppe 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
