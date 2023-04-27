Ayersville 6, Hicksville 5
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville countered Hicksville’s two-run eighth inning with three runs of its own to rally for a 6-5 Green Meadows Conference victory in Thursday baseball action.
Abe Delano tied the game in the eighth with a two-run double for the Pilots before Blake Hauenstein scored him two batters later with a walk-off double. Delano went the distance, pitching eight innings and striking out a dozen.
Stuckey, Aaron Klima and Brody Balser all doubled in the loss for the Aces while Klima struck out nine in seven frames.
Hicksville 200 100 02 - 5 8 3
Ayersville 100 001 13 - 6 7 1
Records: Ayersville 7-7-1 (2-5 GMC), Hicksville 6-10 (0-7 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (8 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Sheets.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Aaron Klima single, double; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles; Stuckey double; Brody Balser double. (Ayersville) - Abe Delano single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Blake Hauenstein single, double, 3 RBIs; Weston McGuire 2 singles.
Edgerton 5, Fairview 1
EDGERTON — In a game with eight hits combined, an early 2-0 Edgerton lead was enough to earn the Bulldogs a 5-1 GMC win over Fairview.
Quentin Blue swiped three bases while Nate Swank earned the win with six innings and five strikeouts on the bump with one unearned run allowed.
Jackson Grine fanned eight in five innings of work for Fairview, which managed four singles at the dish.
Fairview 010 000 0 - 1 4 0
Edgerton 200 012 x - 5 4 2
Records: Edgerton 11-7 (5-2 GMC), Fairview 8-9 (2-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Nate Swank (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cory Herman.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Grine (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: C Mack.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 4 singles. (Edgerton) - Quentin Blue 3 steals, 2 runs; Corey Everetts 2 steals.
Wayne Trace 11, Paulding 1
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace completed an unbeaten run through the conference with an 11-1 home win over rival Paulding.
Breven Anderson struck out 10 in the victory for the Raiders (No. 10 D-III OHSBCA), allowing two walks and one unearned run while helping his own cause with two hits and three RBIs.
Paulding tallied four base hits in the setback.
Paulding 000 100 - 1 4 2
Wayne Trace 250 031 - 11 11 3
Records: Wayne Trace 14-1 (7-0 GMC), Paulding 8-9 (3-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Larkin Yates (1.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Nick Manz, Kobe Foor.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 4 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Breven Anderson 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tyler Davis double; Cale Winans 2 runs; Cooper Wenzlick 2 RBIs; Kyle Slade 2 RBIs; Brady Miller 2 runs.
Archbold 8, Wauseon 6
WAUSEON — Archbold stretched its win streak to eight straight and stayed unbeaten in the NWOAL with an 8-6 win over Wauseon.
Krayton Kern had three base hits and drove in three runs for the Bluestreaks, which will face Patrick Henry Friday in Hamler before rounding out their league slate at Evergreen Monday and at home against Swanton on May 5.
Ryan Marks doubled for the Indians while Keaton Hartsock had three base hits from the eighth spot in the lineup.
Archbold 302 210 0 - 8 6 3
Wauseon 031 002 0 - 6 10 4
Records: Archbold 10-4 (4-0 NWOAL), Wauseon 6-7-1 (1-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Zach Short (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Krayton Kern.
Losing pitcher: Eli Delgado (4 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Braylon Miller, Keaton Hartsock.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Krayton Kern 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 steals; Devon Morris double, 2 runs; Stephen Diller 2 runs, 2 steals. (Wauseon) - Keaton Hartsock 3 singles; Ryan Marks single, double; Jude Armstrong 2 singles.
Liberty Center 3, Bryan 1
BRYAN — Liberty Center’s Carter Dickman held Bryan to four singles and helped the Tigers edge out the Golden Bears, 3-1.
Dickman had four strikeouts and three walks while Matthew Marlow and Zander Zeiter each had two base hits in the victory.
Carter Dominique took the hard-luck loss for Bryan, racking up 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
L. Center 020 000 1 - 3 5 0
Bryan 000 100 0 - 1 4 3
Records: Liberty Center 10-5 (5-1 NWOAL), Bryan 6-9 (2-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dominique (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Matthew Marlow 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Zander Zeiter 2 singles; Landon Amstutz 2 steals; Drew Matthews 2 steals. (Bryan) - 4 singles.
Patrick Henry 5, Evergreen 1
METAMORA — Patrick Henry staked out a 3-0 lead after one inning and held off Evergreen for a 5-1 league win.
Mack Hieber and Daniel Schmeltz combined to strike out seven and hold the Vikings to four hits and one run. Aiden Behrman had a pair of base hits.
Layne Vance had two singles for Evergreen.
Patrick Henry 300 000 2 - 5 4 1
Evergreen 001 000 0 - 1 4 3
Records: Patrick Henry 12-3 (4-1 NWOAL), Evergreen 8-7 (2-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Mack Hieber (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Daniel Schmeltz.
Losing pitcher: Layne Vance (7 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman 2 singles; Landon Johnson 2 steals, 2 runs; Logan Hudson 2 runs. (Evergreen) - Layne Vance 2 singles.
Swanton 10, Delta 0
SWANTON — Swanton’s Ryan O’Shea struck out seven in five innings, holding Delta to two hits in a 10-0 five-inning shutout victory.
Drew Smigelski and Adam Lemon each had two hits and two RBIs to back up O’Shea’s gem.
Delta 000 00 - 0 2 1
Swanton 221 5x - 10 8 0
Records: Swanton 6-10 (3-2 NWOAL), Delta 2-13 (0-6 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Ruffer (4 innings, 10 runs, 8 earned, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - 2 singles. (Swanton) - Drew Smigelski single, double, 2 RBIs; Adam Lemon 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Caleb Ostrander 2 runs; Carsen Lemons 2 steals; Trent Eitniear 2 runs.
NC Mont Edon 5-1 in league
North Central 1, Holgate 0
HOLGATE — North Central’s Sam Moore struck out 15 in a one-hitter for the Eagles, which kept pace atop the BBC with a 1-0 win over Holgate.
Moore allowed one base hit with two walks, facing two over the minimum for NC, which will play a conference-title eliminator at Montpelier in its league finale on Friday, May 5. Connor Gendron’s third-inning RBI marked the only run of the ballgame.
Micah Bok was stellar in defeat, fanning 10 with five walks in seven frames for Holgate.
North Central 001 000 0 - 1 3 0
Holgate 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Records: North Central 9-4 (5-1 BBC), Holgate 6-10 (4-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Sam Moore (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) - 4 singles. (Holgate) - 1 single.
Montpelier 11, Pettisville 0
PETTISVILLE — Montpelier joined North Central and Edon as BBC co-leaders with one league game remaining with an 11-0 rout of Pettisville.
Jaxon Richmond struck out five in three shutout innings as the Locos held Pettisville to one base hit. Trent Thorp had two base hits for Montpelier, which will host North Central in its league finale on May 5 in a battle of one-loss league teams.
Montpelier 416 00 - 11 10 0
Pettisville 000 00 - 0 1 7
Records: Montpelier 8-6 (5-1 BBC), Pettisville 0-13 (0-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landon Fackler.
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (2 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Luke Horning.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Jaxon Richmond single, double, 2 RBIs; Trent Thorp 2 singles; Kam Smith double; Griffin Cooley 3 steals, 2 runs; Landon Fackler 2 runs; Grant Girrell 2 runs, 2 steals. (Pettisville) - 1 single.
Edon 14, Fayette 4
FAYETTE — Edon banged out five extra-base hits, overpowering Fayette 14-4 in five innings.
Carter Kiess had three base hits, including a double, for the Bombers, which scored six runs in the second inning. Edon will play Holgate Friday in a league finale. If the Bombers win, they clinch a share of the BBC title.
Edon 062 24 - 14 11 1
Fayette 202 00 - 4 4 4
Records: Edon 6-10 (5-1 BBC), Fayette 5-7 (1-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Chris Joice (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (4 innings, 10 runs, 1 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Carter Lavinder.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Carter Kiess 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Wade Parrish single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Kyler Sapp triple, 2 runs; Ian Hickman double; Garrett Skiles double, 2 runs; Carter Steinke 2 runs. (Fayette) - Braxton Jacob 2 singles.
Hilltop 8, Stryker 1
STRYKER — Hilltop held Stryker to four hits and took advantage of five Panther errors in an 8-1 BBC victory.
Wade Wagner ripped a double and triple while pitching a scoreless seventh inning for the Cadets. Raace Haynes had a double while striking out nine over six frames.
Jacob Myers had two base hits while Daniel Donovan doubled for Stryker.
Hilltop 103 031 0 - 8 7 4
Stryker 000 010 0 - 1 4 5
Records: Hilltop 7-8 (3-4 BBC), Stryker 4-10 (3-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Raace Haynes (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Wade Wagner.
Losing pitcher: Daniel Donovan (6 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: William Donovan.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Wade Wagner double, triple, 3 runs; Raace Haynes double, 2 RBIs; Cameron Schlosser 2 RBIs; Gavin Entenman 2 RBIs; Devin Dempsey 2 runs. (Stryker) - Jacob Myers 2 singles; Daniel Donovan double; William Donovan 2 steals.
Miller City 2, Elida 1
MILLER CITY – Despite managing just two hits, Miller City outlasted Elida for a 2-1 home win.
Tommy Weis struck out nine, allowing one unearned run in six innings before Brent Koenig came on for the save.
Elida 000 001 0 - 1 6 1
Miller City 101 000 x - 2 2 1
Records: Miller City 10-8, Elida 5-11-1.
Winning pitcher: Tommy Weis (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ryan McGue (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Elida) - Tyler Carter 2 singles; Seth Sharp double. (Miller City) - 2 singles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.