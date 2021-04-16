Wayne Trace 4, Ayersville 1
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Cooper Wenzlick and Kyle Forrer combined to strike out 14 Ayersville batters and no-hit the Pilots in a 4-1 Raider victory.
Wenzlick struck out nine over five frames, allowing the lone run in the fourth inning for the Raiders. Brendon Bidlack had two singles while Wenzlick drove in a pair of runs.
Ayersville 000 100 0 - 1 0 3
Wayne Trace 202 000 x - 4 5 1
Records: Wayne Trace 7-3 (2-1 GMC), Ayersville 7-5 (2-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (5 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Blake Eiden (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Brendon Bidlack 2 singles.
Tinora 16, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — Tinora picked up its fifth straight victory, moving to 3-0 in league play with a 16-0 victory at Edgerton.
Junior Jayden Bergman was double trouble for the Rams, striking out five in a two-hit shutout while lacing two singles and a double
Tinora 322 54 - 16
Edgerton 000 00 - 0
Records: Tinora 9-2 (3-0 GMC), Edgerton 5-8 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Bergman (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Jayden Bergman 2 singles, double; Bryce Bailey single, double; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles.
Fairview 8, Holgate 2
HOLGATE — Fairview bounced back from its loss to Tinora with a solid performance and an 8-2 win at Holgate for the Apaches’ first GMC triumph.
Jackson Grine and Austin Bostater combined to hold the Tigers to three hits while Bryan Lucas had two singles and a triple in the victory.
Fairview 104 002 1 - 8 8 1
Holgate 000 200 0 - 2 3 4
Records: Fairview 4-6 (1-2 GMC), Holgate 4-6 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Austin Bostater.
Losing pitcher: Gavyn Kupfersmith (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Hunter Gerschutz.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Bryan Lucas 2 singles, triple; Austin Lashaway 2 singles; Caleb Frank 2 singles.
Antwerp 4, Hicksville 1
HICKSVILLE — Antwerp’s Luke Krouse and Ethan Lichty held Hicksville to just one hit as the Archers moved to 3-0 in GMC contests with a 4-1 victory.
Krouse struck out eight over six frames while Lichty closed out the game with a scoreless seventh. Krouse chipped in a pair of singles for the Archers.
Zack Thatcher had the lone base knock for the Aces.
Antwerp 120 020 0 - 4 6 0
Hicksville 001 000 0 - 1 1 4
Records: Antwerp 7-1 (3-0 GMC), Hicksville 1-8 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (6 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ethan Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (7 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse 2 singles.
Paulding 9, Columbus Grove 2
PAULDING — Paulding’s Hunter Kauser held Columbus Grove to two hits over five frames, fanning 10 as the Panthers picked up a 9-2 NWC triumph.
Kauser added a pair of doubles in the win for the Panthers while Blake McGarvey and Payton Beckman each had two base knocks.
Columbus Grove 000 000 2 - 2 6 5
Paulding 104 202 x - 9 8 0
Records: Paulding 6-4 (2-1 NWC), Columbus Grove 4-4 (2-2 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Blake McGarvey.
Losing pitcher: Tayt Birnesser (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Ethan Halker.
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Bo Birnesser 2 singles. (Paulding) - Hunter Kauser 2 doubles; Blake McGarvey 2 singles; Payton Beckman 2 singles.
Wauseon 5, Archbold 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Connar Penrod won a battle of NWOAL aces, holding Archbold scoreless with five hits in a 5-0 league triumph.
Penrod struck out eight in the complete-game win for the Indians while Jude Armstrong laced a double.
DJ Newman had a single and double at the dish for the Streaks while taking the loss on the mound.
Archbold 000 000 0 - 0 5 2
Wauseon 400 010 x - 5 4 1
Records: Wauseon 5-3 (2-0 NWOAL), Archbold 7-3 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman single, double; Brandon Taylor 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong double.
Evergreen 3, Patrick Henry 2
METAMORA — Ashton Sayers sent an 0-2 pitch for a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Evergreen to a narrow 3-2 win over Patrick Henry.
Sayers led the Vikings with three base knocks while hurler Landen Vance struck out nine in a complete-game win.
Layke Crossland and Clayton Feehan each had two singles for PH.
Patrick Henry 000 010 0 - 2 4 4
Evergreen 100 001 1 - 3 6 1
Records: Evergreen 5-3 (2-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 7-4 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Braden Hall (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Layke Crossland 2 singles; Clayton Feehan 2 singles. (Evergreen) - Ashton Sayers 3 singles.
Bryan 10, Liberty Center 0
BRYAN – The host Golden Bears ended the game early with five runs in the fifth as they blanked Liberty Center, 10-0.
Breven Deckrosh doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Bryan offense.
Nolan Kidston held the Tigers to just one hit in the win.
Liberty Center 000 00 – 0 1 7
Bryan 220 15 – 10 6 2
Records: Liberty Center 1-9 (0-2 NWOAL), Bryan 4-6 (2-0 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 6 striekouts).
Losing pitcher: Samuel Zeiter (4.2 innings, 4 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Riley Weaver.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh double, 3 RBIs; Quinn Brown single, 2 RBIs; Nolan Kidston 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Pettisville 23, Stryker 3
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville scored 23 runs off 11 hits as the Blackbirds downed BBC rival Stryker 23-3.
Josh Horning had three base hits and scored three runs for Pettisville while Jake King crossed home four times.
Stryker 011 10 - 3 5 6
Pettisville 73(12) 1x - 23 11 1
Records: Pettisville 6-2 (3-1 BBC), Stryker 0-6 (0-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Gideon Myers (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jake King.
Losing pitcher: Devon Miller (2 innings, 12 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Gavin LaBo, Jacob Cadwell.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Joseph Ramon 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Josh Horning 3 singles, 3 runs; Blake Eyer 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jake King 2 singles, 4 runs; Isaac St. John 2 singles.
Montpelier 33, Fayette 0
MONTPELIER – Blake Altaffer no-hit the Eagles, plus hit a home run and drove in eight runs, as Montpelier scored a lopsided win in the BBC.
Altaffer recorded 14 of 15 possible outs via strikeout.
Fayette 000 00 – 0 0 5
Montpelier 160 (26)x – 33 24 0
Records: Fayette 0-6 (0-4 BBC0, Montpelier 9-1 (6-0 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 14 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (2 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Chase Moats, Tyson Bailey, Riley Burkhead, Braxton Jacob.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Blake Altaffer 2 singles, double, home run, 8 RBIs; Collin Crisenbery 4 singles, 6 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Landon Fackler 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Ethan Marihugh single, double, RBI; Gavin Wurm single, 2 RBIs.
North Central 17, Edon 0
EDON — North Central hurler Colton Hicks held Edon to just three hits and the Eagle bats backed him up in a 17-0 road win.
Zach Hayes had a big day at the dish with 2 singles, 2 triples and six RBIs for North Central while Quin Burt added a three-bagger.
North Central 351 71 - 17 14 2
Edon 000 00 - 0 3 8
Records: North Central 7-3 (4-1 BBC), Edon 1-10 (1-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (3.1 innings, 11 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Wade Parrish.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Zach Hayes 2 singles, 2 triples, 6 RBIs; Quin Burt single, triple; Colton Hicks 2 singles.
Kalida 11, Arlington 1
ARLINGTON — Colin Hoffman picked up his first varsity victory for Kalida, striking out seven in the Wildcats’ 11-1 win at Arlington.
Luke Erhart had three singles, driving in five runs for Kalida while Brandon Miller doubled.
Kalida 242 12 - 11 10 2
Arlington 000 01 - 1 3 6
Records: Kalida 8-2, Arlington 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Martin Jones (4 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Luke Erhart 3 singles, 5 RBIs; Brandon Miller single, double; Colin Hoffman 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.