Wayne Trace 4, Ayersville 1

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Cooper Wenzlick and Kyle Forrer combined to strike out 14 Ayersville batters and no-hit the Pilots in a 4-1 Raider victory.

Wenzlick struck out nine over five frames, allowing the lone run in the fourth inning for the Raiders. Brendon Bidlack had two singles while Wenzlick drove in a pair of runs.

Ayersville 000 100 0 - 1 0 3

Wayne Trace 202 000 x - 4 5 1

Records: Wayne Trace 7-3 (2-1 GMC), Ayersville 7-5 (2-1 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (5 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.

Losing pitcher: Blake Eiden (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Brendon Bidlack 2 singles.

Tinora 16, Edgerton 0

EDGERTON — Tinora picked up its fifth straight victory, moving to 3-0 in league play with a 16-0 victory at Edgerton.

Junior Jayden Bergman was double trouble for the Rams, striking out five in a two-hit shutout while lacing two singles and a double

Tinora 322 54 - 16

Edgerton 000 00 - 0

Records: Tinora 9-2 (3-0 GMC), Edgerton 5-8 (0-3 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Jayden Bergman (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Jayden Bergman 2 singles, double; Bryce Bailey single, double; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles.

Fairview 8, Holgate 2

HOLGATE — Fairview bounced back from its loss to Tinora with a solid performance and an 8-2 win at Holgate for the Apaches’ first GMC triumph.

Jackson Grine and Austin Bostater combined to hold the Tigers to three hits while Bryan Lucas had two singles and a triple in the victory.

Fairview 104 002 1 - 8 8 1

Holgate 000 200 0 - 2 3 4

Records: Fairview 4-6 (1-2 GMC), Holgate 4-6 (1-2 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Austin Bostater.

Losing pitcher: Gavyn Kupfersmith (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Hunter Gerschutz.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Bryan Lucas 2 singles, triple; Austin Lashaway 2 singles; Caleb Frank 2 singles.

Antwerp 4, Hicksville 1

HICKSVILLE — Antwerp’s Luke Krouse and Ethan Lichty held Hicksville to just one hit as the Archers moved to 3-0 in GMC contests with a 4-1 victory.

Krouse struck out eight over six frames while Lichty closed out the game with a scoreless seventh. Krouse chipped in a pair of singles for the Archers.

Zack Thatcher had the lone base knock for the Aces.

Antwerp 120 020 0 - 4 6 0

Hicksville 001 000 0 - 1 1 4

Records: Antwerp 7-1 (3-0 GMC), Hicksville 1-8 (0-3 GMC).

Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (6 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ethan Lichty.

Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (7 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse 2 singles.

Paulding 9, Columbus Grove 2

PAULDING — Paulding’s Hunter Kauser held Columbus Grove to two hits over five frames, fanning 10 as the Panthers picked up a 9-2 NWC triumph.

Kauser added a pair of doubles in the win for the Panthers while Blake McGarvey and Payton Beckman each had two base knocks.

Columbus Grove 000 000 2 - 2 6 5

Paulding 104 202 x - 9 8 0

Records: Paulding 6-4 (2-1 NWC), Columbus Grove 4-4 (2-2 NWC).

Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Blake McGarvey.

Losing pitcher: Tayt Birnesser (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Ethan Halker.

Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Bo Birnesser 2 singles. (Paulding) - Hunter Kauser 2 doubles; Blake McGarvey 2 singles; Payton Beckman 2 singles.

Wauseon 5, Archbold 0

WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Connar Penrod won a battle of NWOAL aces, holding Archbold scoreless with five hits in a 5-0 league triumph.

Penrod struck out eight in the complete-game win for the Indians while Jude Armstrong laced a double.

DJ Newman had a single and double at the dish for the Streaks while taking the loss on the mound.

Archbold 000 000 0 - 0 5 2

Wauseon 400 010 x - 5 4 1

Records: Wauseon 5-3 (2-0 NWOAL), Archbold 7-3 (0-2 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman single, double; Brandon Taylor 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong double.

Evergreen 3, Patrick Henry 2

METAMORA — Ashton Sayers sent an 0-2 pitch for a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Evergreen to a narrow 3-2 win over Patrick Henry.

Sayers led the Vikings with three base knocks while hurler Landen Vance struck out nine in a complete-game win.

Layke Crossland and Clayton Feehan each had two singles for PH.

Patrick Henry 000 010 0 - 2 4 4

Evergreen 100 001 1 - 3 6 1

Records: Evergreen 5-3 (2-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 7-4 (1-1 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Losing pitcher: Braden Hall (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Layke Crossland 2 singles; Clayton Feehan 2 singles. (Evergreen) - Ashton Sayers 3 singles.

Bryan 10, Liberty Center 0

BRYAN – The host Golden Bears ended the game early with five runs in the fifth as they blanked Liberty Center, 10-0.

Breven Deckrosh doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Bryan offense.

Nolan Kidston held the Tigers to just one hit in the win.

Liberty Center 000 00 – 0 1 7

Bryan 220 15 – 10 6 2

Records: Liberty Center 1-9 (0-2 NWOAL), Bryan 4-6 (2-0 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 6 striekouts).

Losing pitcher: Samuel Zeiter (4.2 innings, 4 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Riley Weaver.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh double, 3 RBIs; Quinn Brown single, 2 RBIs; Nolan Kidston 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

Pettisville 23, Stryker 3

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville scored 23 runs off 11 hits as the Blackbirds downed BBC rival Stryker 23-3.

Josh Horning had three base hits and scored three runs for Pettisville while Jake King crossed home four times.

Stryker 011 10 - 3 5 6

Pettisville 73(12) 1x - 23 11 1

Records: Pettisville 6-2 (3-1 BBC), Stryker 0-6 (0-6 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Gideon Myers (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jake King.

Losing pitcher: Devon Miller (2 innings, 12 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Gavin LaBo, Jacob Cadwell.

Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Joseph Ramon 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Josh Horning 3 singles, 3 runs; Blake Eyer 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jake King 2 singles, 4 runs; Isaac St. John 2 singles.

Montpelier 33, Fayette 0

MONTPELIER – Blake Altaffer no-hit the Eagles, plus hit a home run and drove in eight runs, as Montpelier scored a lopsided win in the BBC.

Altaffer recorded 14 of 15 possible outs via strikeout.

Fayette 000 00 – 0 0 5

Montpelier 160 (26)x – 33 24 0

Records: Fayette 0-6 (0-4 BBC0, Montpelier 9-1 (6-0 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 14 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (2 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Chase Moats, Tyson Bailey, Riley Burkhead, Braxton Jacob.

Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Blake Altaffer 2 singles, double, home run, 8 RBIs; Collin Crisenbery 4 singles, 6 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Landon Fackler 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Ethan Marihugh single, double, RBI; Gavin Wurm single, 2 RBIs.

North Central 17, Edon 0

EDON — North Central hurler Colton Hicks held Edon to just three hits and the Eagle bats backed him up in a 17-0 road win.

Zach Hayes had a big day at the dish with 2 singles, 2 triples and six RBIs for North Central while Quin Burt added a three-bagger.

North Central 351 71 - 17 14 2

Edon 000 00 - 0 3 8

Records: North Central 7-3 (4-1 BBC), Edon 1-10 (1-4 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (3.1 innings, 11 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Wade Parrish.

Leading hitters: (North Central) - Zach Hayes 2 singles, 2 triples, 6 RBIs; Quin Burt single, triple; Colton Hicks 2 singles.

Kalida 11, Arlington 1

ARLINGTON — Colin Hoffman picked up his first varsity victory for Kalida, striking out seven in the Wildcats’ 11-1 win at Arlington.

Luke Erhart had three singles, driving in five runs for Kalida while Brandon Miller doubled.

Kalida 242 12 - 11 10 2

Arlington 000 01 - 1 3 6

Records: Kalida 8-2, Arlington 1-4.

Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Martin Jones (4 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Luke Erhart 3 singles, 5 RBIs; Brandon Miller single, double; Colin Hoffman 2 singles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments