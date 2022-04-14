Wayne Trace 1, Ayersville 0
AYERSVILLE — Wayne Trace’s Allan Minck threw seven shutout innings in a 1-0 defeat of Ayersville on Thursday.
The win boosts the Raiders to an 8-1 mark on the season and into an early tie atop the GMC standings.
Minck struck out six, allowing just three hits in the complete-game gem. Kyle Forrer drove in the lone run for the Raiders in the second inning while Cale Winans drilled a double.
Blake Hauenstein fell in the pitchers' duel for Ayersville, striking out five while allowing just three hits in six innings.
Wayne Trace 010 000 0 - 1 4 1
Ayersville 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Records: Wayne Trace 8-1 (2-0 GMC), Ayersville 2-5 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Allan Minck (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Ben Amoroso.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cale Winans double. (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire double.
Tinora 15, Edgerton 2
Unbeaten Tinora tacked on 10 runs in the first inning to overwhelm Edgerton and defeat the Bulldogs 15-2.
Nolan Schafer and Cole Commisso each grabbed multi-hit outings for the Rams while Kayden Radzik doubled.
Edgerton 020 00 - 2 3
Tinora (10)02 3x - 15 8
Records: Tinora 5-0 (2-0 GMC), Edgerton 0-5 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin.
Losing pitcher: Cole Meyer (0.1 IP, 9 runs, 8 earned, 6 hits). Others: Jayson Schliesser, Warren Nichols.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - 3 singles. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 2 singles, Kayden Radzik double; Cole Commisso double, single.
Paulding 4, Fairview 1
SHERWOOD — Sam Woods stifled Fairview on its home field, striking out 11 in Paulding's 4-1 GMC triumph over the Apaches.
Woods pitched all seven frames, allowing two hits and an unearned run in the seventh inning to nab the win for the Panthers. Ethan Foltz recorded a pair of singles while Reid Johanns drove in a pair of runs.
Eli Shininger took the tough loss for the Apaches, fanning five in four innings with one run allowed.
Paulding 010 012 0 - 4 6 2
Fairview 000 000 1 - 1 2 1
Records: Paulding 3-3 (2-0 GMC), Fairview 2-5 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Eli Shininger (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Samuel Clemens, Adam Lashaway.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz 2 singles; Reid Johanns 2 RBIs. (Fairview) - Brady Karzynow double.
Bryan 15, Liberty Center 5
LIBERTY CENTER —Bryan defeated Liberty Center 15-5 en route to its second league victory of the season.
Dylan Dominique got the win on the mound, striking out five across four innings while scattering six hits. Carter Dominique laced four base hits for the Golden Bears while Noah Huard drove in four runs.
Ethan Tampurages notched three hits for the Tigers, including a triple.
Bryan 503 015 1 - 15 16 4
Liberty Center 002 210 0 - 5 8 6
Records: Bryan 5-3 (2-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 3-3 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ethan Psurny, Landon Shilling.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (3 IP, 7 hits, 8 earned, 4 walks, 1 K). Others: Ethan Tampurages.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Taysen Deckrosh double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Carter Dominique 4 singles; Jase Kepler 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Mikey Wolff 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Psurny 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Noah Huard 2 singles, 4 RBIs. (LC) - Ethan Tampurages triple, 2 singles; Landon Amstutz 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 14, Archbold 12
ARCHBOLD — Seven runs was not enough for Archbold in the bottom of the seventh to complete a comeback as the Bluestreaks fell to rival Wauseon, 14-12.
Wauseon scored four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 14-5 lead into the bototm of the seventh before Archbold stormed back.
Krayton Kern left the yard for the Bluestreaks and knocked in two runs while scoring three times himself. Jude Armstrong had three hits for the winning Indians, including a double, while driving in three runs. Eli Delgado belted a double and drove in four runs
Wauseon was led by Jude Armstrong’s three hit day that included two walks, a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ryan Marks also grabbed two hits while Eli Delgado belted a double and drove in four runs.
Wauseon 030 143 3 - 14 9 3
Archbold 103 100 7 - 12 5 1
Records: Wauseon 3-5 (1-0 NWOAL), Archbold 3-4 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (6.1 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Ryan Marks, Keaton Hartsock.
Losing Pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (1.1 IP, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jayden Seiler, Mason Siegel, Cade Miller, Krayton Kern.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Eli Delgado double, 4 RBIs; Ryan Marks 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Archbold) - Krayton Kern home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Zane Behnfeldt 2 RBIs; Jaybe Burkle 3 RBIs.
Patrick Henry 2, Evergreen 1
HAMLER — Sophomore Houston Miranda came up with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to earn Patrick Henry a 2-1 win over visiting Evergreen to open NWOAL play.
Nash Meyer laced a pair of doubles in the win for the Patriots while Logan Hudson struck out five and held the Vikings to just two hits and an unearned run.
Layne Vance recorded both base hits for Evergreen.
Evergreen 000 010 0 - 1 2 1
Patrick Henry 000 010 1 - 2 4 3
Records: Patrick Henry 2-2 (1-0 NWOAL), Evergreen 3-2 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Logan Hudson (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landen Vance (6.2 innings, 2 runs, 4 earned, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Layne Vance 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer 2 doubles, 2 runs; Houston Miranda double.
Napoleon 11, Maumee 1
NAPOLEON — Napoleon got off to a winning start in Northern Lakes League play, smashing six extra-base hits in an 11-1 rout of visiting Maumee.
Tanner Rubinstein struck out five in five frames for the Wildcats while Kaleb Woods, Blake Wolf and Trey Rubinstein all legged out triples. Luke Hardy helped the cause with a three-run home run for Napoleon in an eight-run third inning.
Maumee 000 01 - 1 5 3
Napoleon 008 21 - 11 11 1
Records: Napoleon 4-3 (1-0 NLL), Maumee 3-5 (0-1 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Michael Dembski (2.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Xavier Lopez-Stuber.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - Dylan Riley single, double. (Napoleon) - Kaleb Woods 2 singles, triple, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf double, triple, 2 RBIs; Luke Hardy home run, 3 RBIs; Trey Rubinstein triple; Lucas Gerken double, 2 RBIs.
Holgate 7, Hilltop 1
HOLGATE — Holgate scored three runs in both the first and second innings, staking out an early lead en route to a 7-1 BBC victory.
Micah Bok struck out 10 in four shutout innings for the Tigers, scattering three hits. Dylan Boecker and Brodi Burgel each doubled.
Wade Wagner and Zander Runkel each rapped a pair of singles in the loss for the Cadets.
Hilltop 000 001 0 - 1 6 2
Holgate 330 010 x - 7 5 1
Records: Holgate 4-2 (3-0 BBC), Hilltop 2-5 (1-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Micah Bok (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Hunter Gerschutz, Brodi Burgel.
Losing pitcher: Wade Wagner (5 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Wade Wagner 2 singles; Zander Runkel 2 singles. (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker double, 2 RBIs; Brodi Burgel double, 2 RBIs; Jacob Thome 2 runs.
North Central 23, Edon 10
EDON — North Central exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to break open a wild win over host Edon, 23-10.
Johnny Hicks and Clayton Douglass combined for five hits and a whopping 11 RBIs in the win for the unbeaten Eagles while Colton Hicks ripped a triple.
Gannon Ripke was dealt the loss on the mound for the Bombers but had a four-hit day with two RBIs, finishing a home run short of the cycle.
North Central 312 25(10) - 23 13 6
Edon 350 011 - 10 12 7
Records: North Central 6-0 (3-0 BBC), Edon 3-3 (2-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (6 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gannon Ripke (2.1 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Kyler Sapp, Wade Parrish, Konnor Prince.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Johnny Hicks single, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs; Clayton Douglass single, double, 5 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 singles; Colton Hicks triple, 2 RBIs. (Edon) - Gannon Ripke 2 singles, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Ethan Steinke 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kyler Sapp 2 singles; Cole Vasquez 2 RBIs.
Pettisville 9, Stryker 8
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville fell behind 8-6 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning but rallied to tie the game and win on a walk-off passed ball to nab a 9-8 BBC victory over Stryker.
Josh Norr struck out nine over four innings of work on the bump for the Blackbirds while lacing a pair of singles.
Levi Barnum had four hits, including a triple, while stealing four bases in the back-and-forth clash for the Panthers.
Stryker 121 100 12 - 8 10 4
Pettisville 103 101 03 - 9 8 2
Records: Pettisville 1-5 (1-2 BBC), Stryker 0-6 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Josh Norr (4 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Gideon Myers.
Losing pitcher: Teyvon Harris (0.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Daniel Donovan, Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Levi Barnum 3 singles, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 steals; Jacob Myers 2 singles, 2 runs, 5 steals; Logan Stuckey double; Gavin LaBo 2 RBIs; (Pettisville) - Josh Norr 2 singles, 2 runs; Luke VanDenBurghe 2 singles, 3 steals; Johnny Fenton 2 singles; Gideon Myers 2 runs; Josh Basselman 2 runs.
Montpelier 15, Fayette 1
FAYETTE — Montpelier sophomore Landon Fackler struck out 11 and allowed only one unearned run for the Locos in a 15-1 rout of league foe Fayette.
Grant Girrell paced Montpelier at the plate with a double and a home run, scoring four runs in the win.
Shane Maginn and Wyatt Mitchell each singled twice for four of the five hits for Fayette.
Montpelier 580 02 - 15 5 2
Fayette 000 10 - 1 5 4
Records: Montpelier 5-3 (1-1 BBC), Fayette 0-3 (0-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Landon Fackler (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Chase Moats (1.1 innings, 10 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Owen Lemley, Wyatt Mitchell, Quinn Mitchell.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Grant Girrell double, home run, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Trent Thorp 2 runs; Landon Fackler 2 runs; Jaxon Richmond 2 runs; David Bowman 3 runs, 2 RBIs. (Fayette) - Shane Maginn 2 singles; Wyatt Mitchell 2 singles.
Miller City 11, North Baltimore 1
NORTH BALTIMORE — Miller City hurler Thomas Weis held North Baltimore to just two hits and one unearned run as the Wildcats earned an 11-1 road victory.
Austin Ruhe had a single and triple in the win for Miller City while Weis struck out a pair in the six-inning victory. E Niese tallied two singles and four stolen bases for the Wildcats.
Miller City 210 116 - 11 7 3
N. Baltimore 000 100 - 1 2 3
Records: Miller City 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Thomas Weis (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Adam Smith (4.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Owen Clark, Mitch Clark.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Austin Ruhe single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Evan Niese 2 singles, 4 steals, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ethan Barlage double; Thomas Weis 2 runs. (North Baltimore) - 2 singles.
Kalida 8, Arlington 1
KALIDA — Kalida picked up an 8-1 non-league victory over Arlington.
E.J. Miller pitched seven four-hit innings for the Wildcats giving up just one earned on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Michael Horstman, Jaden Smith and Colin Huffman each grabbed two hits. Justin Siebeneck had a two-RBI double.
Arlington 010 000 0 - 1 4 2
Kalida 003 113 X - 8 12 1
Records: Kalida 5-4 (2-1 PCL).
Winning Pitcher: E.J. Miller (2-0, 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 Ks, 1 earned).
Losing Pitcher: M. Jones (5 IP, 10 hits, 5 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Arlington) - Q. Huffman 2 singles. (Kalida) - Michael Horstman 2 singles; Justin Seibeneck double, 2 RBIs; Jaden Smith 2 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 singles, RBI; E.J. Miller 2 RBIs; Gabe Roof double, single.
