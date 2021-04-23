Paulding 7, Allen East 0
PAULDING — Paulding senior Hunter Kauser struck out 14 in a three-hitter for the Panthers, blanking NWC unbeaten Allen East, 7-0.
Kauser added a double at the plate in the eighth straight win for the Panthers while Payton Beckman had a single and double.
Allen East 000 000 0 - 0 3 5
Paulding 204 001 x - 7 7 0
Records: Paulding 10-4 (4-1 NWC), Allen East 12-4 (3-1 NWC)
Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bradden Crumrine (5.1 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Carter Frey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Payton Beckman single, double; Hunter Kauser double.
Wauseon 1, Evergreen 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Clay Stump scored with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give the Indians a 1-0 win over Evergreen in a battle of the NWOAL’s two unbeaten squads.
Connar Penrod went the distance for the Tribe, striking out 11 over seven frames, allowing three hits from the Vikings.
Landon Vance and R.J. Shunck doubled in the setback for Evergreen.
Evergreen 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Wauseon 000 000 1 - 1 2 1
Records: Wauseon 8-4 (4-0 NWOAL), Evergreen 7-4 (3-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landen Vance (6.1 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Landen Vance double; R.J. Shunck double.
Archbold 10, Patrick Henry 6
HAMLER — Archbold rolled up six runs in the top of the seventh to storm back for a 10-6 league win at Patrick Henry.
DJ Newman was a single short of the cycle with four RBIs for the Bluestreaks. Brandon Taylor doubled for Archbold.
Nash Meyer hit a single and double for PH.
Archbold 002 020 6 - 10 8 5
Patrick Henry 001 203 0 - 6 6 5
Records: Archbold 9-4 (2-2 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 8-6 (2-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Devon Morris.
Losing pitcher: Aiden Behrman (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Braden Hall, Mason Schwiebert.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman double, triple, home run, 4 RBIs; Brandon Taylor single, double; Jaybe Burkle 2 singles, 3 runs. (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer single, double.
Liberty Center 10, Swanton 7
SWANTON — Liberty Center rallied from a 5-2 deficit after one inning and picked up its first NWOAL victory of the year with a 10-7 triumph at Swanton.
Cam Krugh struck out eight over five frames to earn the win for LC. Landon Amstutz and Jake Spieth knocked three base hits each.
Liberty Center 203 212 0 - 10 14 1
Swanton 500 200 0 - 7 7 1
Records: Liberty Center 2-7 (1-3 NWOAL), Swanton 3-8 (1-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Camden Krugh (5 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Carter Dickman.
Losing pitcher: Blake Szalapski (3 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Devon Crouse.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 3 singles, 3 runs; Jake Spieth 3 singles; Carter Dickman single, double; Gerken single, double; Dylan Matthews 2 singles. (Swanton) - Drew Smigelski 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ryan O’Shea 2 singles; Trent Weigel 2 singles.
Antwerp 6, Holgate 1
ANTWERP — Antwerp senior Austin Lichty dominated at the dish and on the mound for Antwerp as the Archers stifled GMC foe Holgate 6-1.
The senior struck out 14, allowing two hits with no walks in the contest while lacing three singles and scoring a pair of runs for the No. 3 Archers. Luke Krouse added three RBIs.
Holgate 100 000 0 - 1 2 2
Antwerp 103 002 x - 6 10 3
Records: Antwerp 11-1 (4-0 GMC), Holgate 5-7 (1-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gavyn Kupfersmith (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Joey Kelly.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Austin Lichty 3 singles; Carson Altimus 2 singles; Luke Krouse 3 RBIs; Chase Clark 3 runs.
Montpelier 7, Hilltop 2
WEST UNITY - After each team scored a run in the fourth, Montpelier tallied a pair of runs in the fifth to take the lead in a 7-2 win at Hiltop.
Ethan Marihugh had three singles for the Locos, who moved to 7-0 in the BBC and 10-3 overall.
Montpelier 000 121 3 - 7 9 4
Hilltop 000 100 1 - 2 5 4
Records: Montpelier 10-3 (7-0 BBC), Hilltop 3-10 (3-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Collin Crisenbery (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts). Other: Connor Schlosser.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Ethan Marihugh 3 singles; Tylor Yahraus single, double, RBI; Blake Altaffer 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) - Thomas McCoy (single, double RBI; Connor Schlosser 2 singles.
Edon 9, Pettisville 6
EDON — Edon snapped a 10-game losing streak, nabbing its second BBC win of the year with a 9-6 victory over Pettisville.
Cole Vasquez fanned 10 in a complete-game win for the Bombers while also stroking a double and home run with four RBIs.
Josh Norr had two singles and three RBIs for the Blackbirds, which had a four-game win streak snapped.
Pettisville 002 301 0 - 6 7 2
Edon 204 201 x - 9 10 1
Records: Edon 2-12 (2-4 BBC), Pettisville 7-3 (3-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (7 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Horning (6 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Josh Horning single, double; Gideon Myers single, double; Josh Norr 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Edon) - Cole Vasquez single, double, home run, 4 RBIs; Wade Parrish 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Garrett Skiles 3 runs.
North Central 22, Fayette 0
PIONEER — Zach Hayes fired a five-inning no-hitter for North Central and the Eagle bats backed him up with 22 runs in a shutout win over Fayette.
Hayes struck out 10 and faced one batter over the minimum in the win for NC as he, Colton Hicks and Quin Burt all tripled.
Fayette 000 00 - 0 0 10
North Central 794 2x - 22 12 2
Records: North Central 8-5 (5-1 BBC), Fayette 0-7 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (2 innings, 16 runs, 7 earned, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Tyson Bailey, Skylar Lester.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Quin Burt single, triple; Colton Hicks single, triple; Brandon Baker single, double; Zach Hayes triple; Ben Pettit double; Ethan Beard double.
