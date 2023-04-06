WAPAKONETA — Defiance had its 13-game Western Buckeye League baseball win streak snapped in rare fashion on Thursday as the Bulldogs led 1-0 going into the bottom of the seventh but were no-hit by Wapakoneta pitcher Taylor Echols in a 2-1 loss in eight innings.
The matchup of league powerhouses and state-ranked rivals saw both sides not give an inch in a pitching duel between Echols from Wapak (5-1, 2-0 WBL, No. 3 D-II OHSBCA) and senior Aidan Kiessling of Defiance (5-1, 1-1 WBL, No. 1) and goose-eggs on the scoreboard for six consecutive frames.
“It was one heck of a high school baseball game,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “I have seen some pretty good pitchers duels over the years but I can honestly say I have never seen two pitchers face each other in the same game that could throw upper 80’s and command all three pitches. It was a picture of beauty.”
Echols’ no-no against the Bulldogs, which saw him face one over the minimum of 24 batters in eight innings, marks the first time that Defiance has been no-hit since defeating Toledo Central Catholic 1-0 in a 2013 district semifinal game.
Defiance did not have a baserunner until a one-out walk to Garrett Rodenberger in the sixth inning that ended Echols’ perfect start of 5.1 inning, but the threat was wiped out after Rodenberger was caught stealing for the third out.
Meanwhile, Kiessling stranded a Wapak runner in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings and was a second-inning single from Redskin first baseman Austin West from matching Echols’ no-hit start.
Through six innings, Echols had seven strikeouts and no walks and Kiessling had nine strikeouts and two free passes, setting up late drama.
In the seventh inning, Jackson Walter reached on a one-out error at third and reached third via a wild pitch and groundout. Kiessling came up with contact with two away and the hit was mis-handled in right field, allowing Walter to score and break the scoreless tie.
Now with the lead, Kiessling retired two of the first three batters for Wapak, bookending a walk to Ryan Price. With Price at second after a groundout, Ryan Camper came up with the hit of the game, clubbing a double to right field that scored Price and tied the game.
In the eighth inning after Defiance went down in order, Echols helped his cause with a leadoff single to right center. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before going to third on a DHS error. Kaden Moore was intentionally walked to load the bases and after Kiessling struck out West, the Bulldogs were one out away from escaping the jam but Price stretched out the final at-bat into a game-winning bases-loaded walk to knock off the defending league champion Bulldogs.
“Aiden was really good again tonight and definitely good enough to win,” said Held, who believed this was the first loss at Wapak for Defiance since he took over in 1999. “You have to tip your hat to Echols. When you can get 24 outs and only face one over the minimum, it’s simply amazing.
“Usually when we get the lead in the seventh, we shut the door. It just didn’t happen this time.”
Kiessling finished with 11 strikeouts in the loss for the Bulldogs while Echols fanned eight with one walk allowed.
Defiance will return to action Monday with a trip to Lima Central Catholic (2-3) while Wapakoneta will take on Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-0, No. 15 Division I OHSBCA) on Saturday.
Defiance 000 000 10 - 1 0 2
Wapakoneta 000 000 11 - 2 3 2
Records: Wapakoneta 5-1 (2-0 WBL), Defiance 5-1 (1-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Taylor Echols (8 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Aiden Kiessling (7.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jackson Walter run. (Wapakoneta) - Ryan Camper double.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.