Tinora 3, Paulding 2
PAULDING — After being held scoreless through six innings, Tinora broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and a deciding run in the eighth to keep its GMC title hopes alive with a 3-2 win at Paulding.
Cole Commisso laced three base hits in the thriller for Tinora (No. 13 D-III OHSBCA) while Nolan Schafer struck out eight in a complete-game victory. With one league loss, the Rams can earn a share of their fifth straight GMC crown with a win over visiting Wayne Trace on Wednesday.
Sam Woods came up with a key double in the eighth inning to keep the Panthers alive and was dealt the hard-luck loss with five strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Tinora 000 000 21 - 3 7 2
Paulding 001 000 10 - 2 9 0
Records: Tinora 12-1 (5-1 GMC), Paulding 8-7 (3-3 GMC)
Winning pitcher: Nolan Schafer (8 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sam Woods (8 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 3 singles; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles. (Paulding) - Sam Woods single, double, 2 runs; Kane Jones single, double.
Fairview 6, Ayersville 1
AYERSVILLE — A seventh-inning home run by Blake Hauenstein spoiled a no-hit bid by Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins but the Apaches still came away with a 6-1 county triumph in league play.
Adkins finished with one hit, one walk and one run allowed while striking out 13 Pilots in the win for Fairview. Adkins laced a triple and scored two runs in the victory.
Hauenstein struck out seven across 5.2 innings for Ayersville, which was hindered by three errors.
Fairview 001 032 0 - 6 5 1
Ayersville 000 000 1 - 1 1 3
Records: Fairview 9-7 (3-3 GMC), Ayersville 7-9 (1-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (7 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Brady Hauenstein (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ben Amoroso.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins triple, 2 runs. (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein home run.
Archbold 13, Swanton 0
SWANTON — Archbold scored all 13 of its runs in the first two innings as the Streaks overwhelmed host Swanton 13-0 in NWOAL action.
Jayden Seiler struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in the shutout win for Archbold while DJ Newman had two singles and a double to pace the Bluestreaks at the plate.
Drake Harris rapped two base hits for the Bulldogs.
Archbold 760 00 - 13 14 0
Swanton 000 00 - 0 4 5
Records: Archbold 7-5 (3-2 NWOAL), Swanton 5-6 (1-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (1 inning, 13 runs, 8 earned, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Trent Eitniear, Wes Coon.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman 2 singles, double; Jaybe Burkle single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cade Miller 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayden Seiler 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Krayton Kern 2 RBIs; Brian Burrowes 2 runs; Zane Behnfeldt 2 runs; Carson Dominique 2 runs. (Swanton) - Drake Harris 2 singles.
Bryan 10, Patrick Henry 2
HAMLER — Bryan staked out an 8-1 lead through three innings and rolled past Patrick Henry at Garrold Parratt Field 10-2 to stay unbeaten in league play.
Dylan Dominique was dominant on the mound, striking out 13 with no walks for the Golden Bears. Quinn Brown had two singles and a double.
Nash Meyer homered in a two-hit day for the Patriots.
Bryan 314 001 1 - 10 11 0
P. Henry 100 000 1 - 2 6 2
Records: Bryan 9-4 (4-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 8-4 (3-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logan Hudson (3 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Daniel Schmeltz.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Quinn Brown 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Jase Kepler 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lazarus Layne 2 singles; Mikey Wolff double, 2 runs; Taysen Deckrosh 3 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer single, home run; Houston Miranda double; Daniel Schmeltz double.
Liberty Center 1, Wauseon 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center sophomore Landon Amstutz fired a two-hitter as the Tigers edged out Wauseon 1-0 in league play.
Amstutz fanned eight and walked four while allowing two singles in the shutout for LC. Zac Weaver and Ethan Tampurages each doubled, with Tampurages scoring the lone run.
Will Sherman fanned four and allowed just four hits in the hard-luck loss for the Indians.
Wauseon 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
L. Center 010 000 0 - 1 4 1
Records: Liberty Center 7-5 (3-3 NWOAL), Wauseon 4-11 (2-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Will Sherman (6 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Zac Weaver double; Ethan Tampurages double.
North Central 5, Holgate 3
PIONEER — North Central wrapped up an unbeaten run through the Buckeye Border Conference schedule, earning its first league championship in eight years with a 5-3 win over Holgate.
Zach Hayes went the distance on the bump for NC, striking out six, while driving in a pair of runs at the dish.
Holgate managed four singles against Hayes as the Tigers fell just short of earning a share of the league title in their first BBC season.
Holgate 111 000 0 - 3 4 4
N. Central 101 210 x - 5 6 1
Records: North Central 10-5 (7-0 BBC), Holgate 7-6 (5-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok (3 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Hunter Gerschutz.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - 4 singles. (North Central) - Zach Hayes 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Colton Hicks double; Quin Burt double; Ben Pettit 2 RBIs.
Edon 18, Fayette 4
EDON — Edon broke open a conference tussle with Fayette with 10 runs in the fourth inning to secure an 18-4 win over the Eagles.
Ethan Steinke tripled int he win for the Bombers while Garrett Skiles had two base knocks, three RBIs and three steals.
Shane Maginn scored three of the four runs in the loss for Fayette.
Fayette 102 01 - 4 3 3
Edon 323 (10)x - 18 8 2
Records: Edon 5-8 (4-2 BBC), Fayette 2-7 (0-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kyler Sapp (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Quinn Mitchell (3 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Owen Lemley, Riley Burkhard, Hawk Brehm.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Shane Maginn 2 singles, 3 runs. (Edon) - Ethan Steinke single, triple, 2 runs; Garrett Skiles 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 3 steals; Caden Nester double, 2 RBIs; Wade Parrish 3 runs; Kyler Sapp 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Konnor Prince 2 runs; Wyatt Moore 3 runs.
Montpelier 11, Pettisville 0
MONTPELIER — Montpelier senior David Bowman no-hit Pettisville as the Locos cruised to an 11-0 league victory.
Bowman struck out seven and issued just two walks in the no-no for the Locos while Grant Girrell ripped a pair of doubles.
Pettisville 000 00 - 0 0 1
Montpelier 260 3x - 11 8 2
Records: Montpelier 6-5 (4-2 BBC), Pettisville 3-8 (3-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: David Bowman (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Basselman (1 inning, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Nate Rupp.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - 0 hits. (Montpelier) - Grant Girrell 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Carter Wade 2 singles; David Bowman 2 singles; Easten Richmond 2 runs.
Hilltop 13, Stryker 3
WEST UNITY — Hilltop countered an early 2-1 deficit with five runs in the second inning and seven in the third, defeating visiting Stryker 13-3.
Devin Dempsey doubled and tripled, driving in three runs to lead Hilltop at the dish. Raace Haynes came on after the first inning and struck out 10 over the next four frames.
Daniel Donovan laced a pair of singles for the Panthers.
Stryker 201 00 - 3 4 0
Hilltop 157 0x - 13 7 1
Records: Hilltop 4-10 (2-4 BBC), Stryker 1-11 (1-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Raace Haynes (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Devin Dempsey.
Losing pitcher: Braylen Wickerha (1 inning, 5 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Jacob Myers, Teyvon Harris, Gavin LaBo.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Daniel Donovan 2 singles, 2 runs; Levi Barnum 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) - Devin Dempsey double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Wade Wagner 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Ian Hoffman 2 runs; Tyzon Pelfrey 2 runs; David Rodriguez 2 runs.
Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Miller City 3
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from a 3-1 deficit through four innings with a six-run fifth frame en route to a 10-3 triumph.
Colin White struck out 11 over six innings of work for the Titans while Alex Macke and Kaleb Yoder each doubled.
Miller City 002 100 0 - 3 6 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 163 x - 10 8 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 7-5, Miller City 8-6.
Winning pitcher: Colin White (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Warnimont.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Alex Macke single, double, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Yoder single, double, 2 RBIs; Carter Schimmoeller 2 singles.
