Wauseon took a 3-2 lead headed into the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday’s chilly clash at Defiance but the Bulldogs got the bats going in a big way, plating seven runs in the second and 10 unanswered in a 13-3 five-frame victory.
Defiance (No. 2 Division II OHSBCA) pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of three Wauseon errors en route to its fifth straight win to start the season.
“This was the first time since we got back from Florida that the top of the order got on base,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “DJ (David Jimenez), Howie (Jacob Howard) and Bray (Bradyn Shaw) can be weapons as all three can hit and put pressure on the defense with the ability they have running the bases.
“We know that those three aren’t going to get on every game consistently, but when they do, you’ll see the explosiveness this group has offensively.”
The trio tallied four of the team’s 10 hits, driving in a combined seven runs. An RBI single by Mark Butler scored Jimenez and Shaw in the first inning before the DHS surge in the second.
After Aidan Kiessling led off by reaching via error, Gavino Gomez drove him in with an RBI base knock. A hit batsman and walk set up a sacrifice fly by Jimenez while two runs later scored on an error following a Howard single. Including a wild pitch that allowed Butler to score and an RBI sac fly from Christian Commisso, the Bulldogs found runs in different places.
The scoring continued in the third as Jimenez ripped a two-run double to left field while Shaw drove in Jimenez with an RBI knock.
The hitting effort was a balanced one as nine different Bulldog batters recorded a hit on the day. Commisso and Kiessling each tripled while Shaw had two singles and Jimenez a double with three RBIs.
Senior Wade Liffick earned the win on the bump, striking out six over five frames with three hits allowed and five walks.
“Wade got himself in trouble the first two innings with leadoff walks, (but) outside of that, we thought he threw very well,” noted Held. “(Assistant) coach (Brock) Bergman has done a great job with this staff with his ability to keep them fresh but also sharp.”
Eli Delgado doubled for Wauseon while Ryan Marks drove in a pair of runs in the first inning following a Jude Armstrong leadoff walk and Delgado’s two-bagger. A fielder’s choice scored Reece Nation from third for Wauseon’s only other run in the second frame.
Defiance will return to action Friday with a WBL contest at home against Wapakoneta before hosting Marion Pleasant on Saturday and Lima Central Catholic on Monday.
Wauseon 210 00 - 3 3 3
Defiance 273 1x - 13 10 0
Records: Defiance 5-0, Wauseon 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ryan Marks (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Eli Delgado double; Ryan Marks 2 RBIs. (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 steals; Christian Commisso triple; Aidan Kiessling triple, 2 runs; Jayden Jerger triple; David Jimenez double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tyler Frederick double, 2 runs; Jacob Howard 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.