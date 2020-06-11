KALIDA — Paulding took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then Kalida came back with four runs in the bottom of the inning and the Wildcats went on to post an 8-3 win over the Panthers in summer league high school baseball action on Wednesday.

Luke Erhart hit a single and a triple and drove in three runs for Kalida.

Paulding 100 002 0 — 3 6 2

Kalida 401 120 x — 8 9 3

Winning pitcher: Tyler Klausing (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: David Peck, Ryan Klausing.

Losing pitcher: Blake McGarvey (2 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Christian Bauer, Wyatt Beckman, Sam Woods.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Sam Woods single, RBI; Payton Beckman single, RBI. (Kalida) — Luke Erhart single, triple, RBI.

Tuesday

Perrysburg 10,

Archbold 3

PERRYSBURG — Host Perrysburg scored in five of six innings as the Jackets defeated Archbold 10-3 in summer ball action on Tuesday.

Leading 5-2, the Yellow Jackets put the game away with five runs in the botton of the sixth frame.

Drake Moehring hit a single and a double to lead the six-hit Archbold attack.

Archbold 000 011 1 – 3 6 1

Perrysburg 120 115 x – 10 13 1

Records: Archbold 1-2, Perrysburg 3-0.

Winning pitcher: Ben Robeson (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Andrew Palmer, Andrew Volschow.

Losing pitcher: Noah Garcia (3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Brandon Taylor.

Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) – Noah English 2 singles, triple, 2 RBI; Brandon Bowe single, home run, 2 RBI; Nick DiSalle 2 singles; Ryan Thomspon double, 2 RBI; Joey Bohman triple, RBI; Justin Whitman 2 RBI. (Archbold) – Drake Moehring single, double; Dawson Liechty double; Noah Garcia RBI.

NELL 10U Baseball

Sires Excavating 000 403 – 7

World Class Collision 003 52x – 10

Winning pitcher: Grady Stark. Others: J.T. Zolman, Graham Hammon, Landon Replogle.

Losing pitcher: Garrett Sheets. Others: Elliot Horn, Easton Sines, Zayden Ort.

Leading hitters: (Sires Excavating) – Garrett Sheets 2 singles. (World Class Collision) – Ryan Mills 2 singles.

A Cut Above 110 002 — 4

World Class Collision 330 20x — 8

Winning pitcher: Rytan Mills. Others: Grady Stark, Graham Hammon.

Losing pitcher: Calvin Martin. Others: Lane Bailey, Ian Gustwiller.

Leading hitters: (A Cut Above) — Ian Gustwiller 3 singles. (World Class Collision) — Ryan Mills single, double; Landon Replogle 2 singles, double.

