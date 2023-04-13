SHERWOOD — Tinora came all the way back from a 5-1 first inning deficit with five runs in the top of the seventh inning that helped lift them over Defiance County rival Fairview, 11-9 on Thursday.
The win pushes the Rams to 2-1 in the Green Meadows Conference and in sole possession of third place behind Wayne Trace and Edgerton at the top.
The Apaches came out swinging in the first inning, plating five runs in the first off of back-to-back doubles from Abram Shininger and Bailey Schooley. After both teams traded runs in the the second, Tinora chipped away at the lead scoring three in the fourth and one in the fifth and despite a two-run home run from Fairview’s Adam Lashaway in the fifth, that was not enough to stop the Rams as their five-run seventh inning runs put them over the top.
Kadyn Radzik logged two doubles and two RBIs on the day while Hunter Bostleman and Alec Schaublin each had a double and two RBIs as well. Schaublin earned the win on the mound with 1.2 innings in relief.
Tinora 110 031 5 - 11 13 0
Fairview 510 020 1 - 9 10 4
Records: Tinora 7-1 (2-1 GMC), Fairview 5-5 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin (1.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kadyn Radzik, Hunter Bostelman, Eli Plassman, BJ Morlock.
Losing pitcher: Elijah Arend (2 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jackson Grine.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Kadyn Radzik 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Hunter Bostelman double, 2 RBIs; Alec Schaublin double, 2 RBIs; BJ Morlock double, single; Ayden Moser 3 runs; Luke Harris, 2 singles, 2 runs; Dalton Wolfrum 3 singles, 2 runs. (Fairview) - Adam Lashaway home run, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Abram Shininger double, 3 RBIs; Jude Shininger double; Bailey Schooley double; Kolton Schooley 2 runs; Eli Shininger 2 RBIs.
Ayersville 1, Paulding 0
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville picked up their first GMC win of the season, 1-0 over Paulding, behind a two-hit shutout from Abe Delano on the mound.
Delano struck out 11 and walked just one in the contest, outdueling Paulding’s Ethan Foltz, who went all six innings for the Panthers and gave up just four hits and struck out eight.
Blake Hauenstein was the one that came through for the Pilots in the sixth as his one-out single scored Ryne Maag. Kane Jones and Nick Manz had the lone two singles for Paulding.
Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Ayersville 000 001 x - 1 4 0
Records: Ayersville 3-3-1 (1-2 GMC), Paulding 5-6 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Foltz (6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 2 hits. (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles; Blake Hauenstein single, RBI.
Wayne Trace 8, Hicksville 2
HICKSVILLE — Wayne Trace pushed its GMC record to 3-0 with an 8-2 victory over Hicksville.
Breven Anderson and Tyler Davis combined to allow four hits from the Aces, striking out eight. Kyle Forrer laced three singles, driving in a pair of runs for the Raiders.
Bronson Graber grabbed a double and a single for the Aces.
W. Trace 000 023 3 - 8 12 1
Hicksville 101 000 0 - 2 4 2
Records: Wayne Trace 7-1 (3-0 GMC), Hicksville 2-5 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Tyler Davis.
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (5.1 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Austin Sanders.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tyler Davis 2 doubles, single; Cale Winans double, 2 singles, 2 runs; Breven Anderson 2 singles; Kyle Forrer 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Hicksville) - Parker Bassett double; Bronson Graber double, single.
Edgerton 9, Antwerp 1
ANTWERP — Edgerton kept pace with Wayne Trace atop the GMC, downing Antwerp 9-1 to move to 3-0 in league play on the season.
Nate Swank fired a gem for the Bulldogs, pitching all seven innings and allowing five hits with four strikeouts as Edgerton put up six runs in the first inning.
Dylan Bass and Warren Nichols each doubled and singled, while Bass drove in two runs and Nichols scored twice to lead the Bulldogs on offense.
Parker Moore homered in the setback for Antwerp.
Edgerton 600 012 0 - 9 6 0
Antwerp 010 000 0 - 1 5 3
Records: Edgerton 6-3 (3-0 GMC), Antwerp 2-7 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Nate Swank (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Parker Moore (5 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Camden Fuller.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Dylan Bass double, single, 2 RBIs; Warren Nichols double, single, 2 runs; Quentin Blue 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) - Reid Lichty double, single; Eli Reinhart home run.
Archbold 5, L. Center 2
ARCHBOLD — Archbold held Liberty Center to four hits and moved into the outright NWOAL lead with a 5-2 win.
Jayden Seiler pitched 5.2 innings, fanning eight in the win for the Bluestreaks while Seiler, Krayton Kern and Josiah Gomez all doubled.
Landon Amstutz doubled and swiped a pair of bases for the Tigers.
Liberty Center 001 100 0 - 2 4 2
Archbold 011 021 x - 5 7 4
Records: Archbold 4-4 (2-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 5-4 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Krayton Kern.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz double, 2 steals. (Archbold) - Krayton Kern single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Jayden Seiler double; Josiah Gomez double.
Evergreen 6, Bryan 1
METAMORA — Layne Vance fanned eight in a complete-game win as Evergreen overpowered Bryan for a 6-1 league win.
Colten Robertson rapped three base hits for the Vikings while Hunter Vaculik doubled.
Noah Huard had three base knocks for the Golden Bears as Carter Dominique struck out six in four frames.
Bryan 100 000 0 - 1 5 3
Evergreen 110 211 x - 6 11 2
Records: Evergreen 5-3 (1-1 NWOAL), Bryan 4-4 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Layne Vance (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dominique (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ayden Pelz, Landon Bassett.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Noah Huard 3 singles; Dylan Dominique double; Cole Uran double. (Evergreen) - Colten Robertson 3 singles, 2 runs; Brady Kannemen 2 singles; Conner Hewson 2 singles; Hunter Vaculik double, 2 runs.
Wauseon 10, Swanton 4
SWANTON — Wauseon plated seven runs in the final two innings to rally past Swanton 10-4 and even its NWOAL mark at 1-1.
Tyson Rodriguez had three hits and two stolen bases for Wauseon while Keaton Hartsock earned the win with three innings of no-hit relief.
Wauseon 003 002 5 - 10 10 6
Swanton 004 000 0 - 4 5 5
Records: Wauseon 6-2-1 (1-1 NWOAL), Swanton 2-8 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kage Little.
Losing pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (5.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Luke Marlow, Drew Smigelski.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Tyson Rodriguez 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Keaton Hartsock single, double, 2 runs; Kaden Clymer 2 singles; Jude Armstrong 2 runs; Eli Delgado 2 runs. (Swanton) - 5 singles.
Patrick Henry 9, Delta 2
DELTA — Patrick Henry bounced back from its first league setback to defeat host Delta, 9-2.
Mack Hieber struck out nine in four innings for PH while slamming two doubles. Houston Miranda had three hits, including a two-bagger, for the Patriots.
P. Henry 001 502 0 - 9 13 1
Delta 101 000 0 - 2 5 1
Records: Patrick Henry 7-1 (1-1 NWOAL), Delta 1-6 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Mack Hieber (4 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Daniel Schmeltz, Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Brady Morr (4 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Landon Griesinger.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Houston Miranda 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Mack Hieber 2 doubles; Landon Johnson 2 singles, 2 runs; Brock Behrman 2 singles; Aiden Behrman triple, 3 RBIs. (Delta) - Joel Arroyo-Sierra 2 singles; Bryce Gillen 3 steals, 2 runs.
