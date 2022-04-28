HAVILAND — Anyone that walks into the Wayne Trace High School gym can look up and see a lonely one year on their baseball league title banner.
That one year, 1987, just got a partner on Thursday, as the Raiders dominated Antwerp 13-4 en route to a share of their first Green Meadows Conference title in 35 years.
“Ever since I was a seventh grader we’ve always been talking about that wall, and a bunch of us have that picture of just that one year on our lock screens on our phones. We’ve been thinking about it all summer to this point, we’ve just been determined to get it done,” Raiders sophomore Tyler Davis, who threw four shutout innings in the win, said.
“I can’t really describe this feeling right now. I’m a Wayne Trace alum, been at this for seven years, it just means the world to me, I know it means the world to our kids. ” Wayne Trace skipper Ryne Jerome said. “This is something we’ve talked about for a long time. I’m just lucky to be a part of it.
The win puts the Raiders at 15-1, 6-0 GMC on the season. They will play Tinora next Wednesday for an outright title.
Though it ended well for the Raiders, it didn’t begin quite as well. Antwerp’s leadoff man Chase Clark got on via walk in the first inning and Luke Krouse ripped a single to right field that got past the right fielder.
But the tides turned for the Raiders quickly as Clark missed the third base bag and the result was a rundown that saw Clark cut down at home. Krouse got to third on the play and he too was cut down in a rundown following a wild pitch to end the inning.
“That first inning we probably could have jumped out to at least a one nothing lead. But we missed third base. It was just little things like that that hurt us,” Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby said.
It didn’t get any better for Antwerp in the bottom of the first as two walks, as back-to-back two-RBI doubles from Kyle Forrer and Davis that just got by the center fielder, put the Raiders up 4-0 after one.
The baserunning errors and the four runs were a huge boost for a Wayne Trace team, looking for confidence to start the game. And nothing will give a team confidence like a big lead to start a game.
“When you have a chance to get your opponent down two and then kind of to the fault of your own you take yourself out of it, and then the other team comes back and hits you with four, that’s a big punch to the gut and it is hard to come back from,” Jerome said. “Credit to our guys for making the plays and taking advantage of their opportunities. I think that first inning really set the tone for the entire night.”
On the mound, despite the rough start, Davis kept the Archers at bay throwing four shutout innings before giving up three in the fifth.
But by that time, Wayne Trace had already built up an 8-0 lead.
“When you are putting zeros up and you keep adding runs, you can feel it building, the confidence is only getting better. He (Davis) was a magician tonight for four innings and even in that fifth inning he was tired but I told the coaches a tired Tyler Davis is still our best option.”
The last two runs of that 8-0 lead came via a Cooper Wenzlick home run that dinged off the scoreboard in right field. Wenzlick was locked in at the plate all day, going 4-of-4 with four RBIs, two runs, a home run and three singles.
“I feel like I was really in my zone, I had my timing down in the on deck circle. I was really just focusing on my timing and driving the ball,” Wenzlick said.
The three runs for Antwerp in the fifth came on a Parker Moore single and a two-RBI double by Hunter Sproles, who started the game on the mound for the Archers.
“I’m proud of my guys. They fought back after getting down early. There was a fight the whole way so I’m proud of my guys for that,” Feasby said.
Antwerp tacked on one more run in the sixth but four in the bottom by Wayne Trace essentially ended it, and the Raiders walked away with the historic win.
Though the elation was clear in the celebration following Kyle Forrer punching out the last out of the game, the Raiders know there's one more game left to be played against the league giant of the last four seasons Tinora, who have won four-straight GMC titles.
“Finishing 7-0 proves dominance and that’s what we want to do,” Jerome said. “I said at the beginning of the year that Tinora is the favorite until somebody knocks that off. Obviously Antwerp was able to do it but now we have to do our job and knock them off as well.”
They’ll get Crestview on Friday as well as two other games first before they take on the Rams on the road. Antwerp still has a chance to win their second-ever league title as well if Tinora can win and they can defeat Fairview on Friday, May 13. The Archers will play Fayette next on Friday at home.
That Tinora game is just as important as this win was for Wayne Trace, but the title they won at home in front of a raucous crowd, won’t be one they’ll forget.
“Being able to look back when we are older and saying we did that. Having our number up on that banner. It’s going to mean a lot to us,” Wenzlick said.
Antwerp 000 031 0 - 4 6 7
Wayne Trace 411 214 x - 13 10 3
Records: Wayne Trace 15-1 (6-0 GMC), Antwerp 8-2 (5-1 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Tyler Davis (5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kyle Forrer.
Losing Pitcher: Hunter Sproles (3 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ethan Lichty.
Leading Hitters: (Antwerp) - Hunter Sproles double, single, 2 RBIs; Luke Krouse 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick home run, 3 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Kyle Forrer double, single, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Tyler Davis double, 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 runs; Cale Winans 2 runs.
