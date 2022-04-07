AYERSVILLE — Ayersville baseball scored five runs in the final two innings on Thursday to come back from down 6-3 and down Edgerton 8-7 in a Green Meadows Conference opener.
The win gives the Pilots their first of the season and an outright lead in the GMC with the three other games scheduled for Thursday being postponed. Edgerton is still searching for their first trimph on the season.
Blake Hauenstein notched a big fly in the contest with a solo home run while Edgerton's Warren Nichols did the same. Nichols was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Hauenstein was 2-for-2 with just one RBI and two runs.
Edgerton 111 030 1 - 7 7 2
Ayersville 102 004 1 - 8 9 4
Records: Ayersville 1-2 (1-0 GMC), Edgerton 0-3 (0-1 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: L. Delano (2.2 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 2 Ks). Others: A. Delano.
Losing Pitcher: Corey Everetts (5.2 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 5 Ks).
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) - Nicols home run, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Swank single, RBI; Picillo single, RBI; Bass, single, 2 walks, run. (Ayersville) - B. Hauenstein home run, single, walk, RBI, run; A. Delano double, walk, RBI, run; Z. Moss single, RBI, 2 runs; C. Michel single, 2 RBIs, run.
Edon 15, Hilltop 1 (5 Innings)
WEST UNITY — A nine-run third inning helped Edon earn a 15-1 road victory in their Buckeye Border Conference opener against Edon.
Cole Parish got the win on the bump going five innings and giving up a run (not earned) on four hits, six strikeouts and no walks. At the dish Kyler Sapp grabbed three hits including a double to go along with four RBIs and three runs. Gavin Steinke, Ian Hickman and Wyatt Moore also notched multi-hit days.
Hillop's Tyzon Pelfrey slugged a double and was the only Cadet to come across home plate in the contest.
Edon 209 22 - 15 15 1
Hilltop 010 00 - 1 4 5
Records: Edon 2-1 (1-0 BBC), Hilltop 1-3 (0-1 BBC)
Winning Pitcher: Cole Vazquez (5 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 Ks, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Ian Hoffman (2.1 IP, 9 hits, 10 runs, 8 earned, 5 Ks , 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Steinke 2 singles, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Wyatt Moore 2 singles, RBI, run; Ian Hickman 2 singles, run. (Hilltop) - Tyzon Pelfrey double, run; Cameron Schlosser single; Wade Wagner single; Devin Dempsey single.
Holgate 10, Fayette 1
HOLGATE — Holgate's Micah Bok threw a gem in the Tigers' Buckeye Border Conference as they defeated Fayette 10-1 at home.
Bok fanned 15 of the 21 batters that he faced and allowed just an earned run on three hits and one walk. At the dish Owen Leaders led the way with two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Isaac DeLong also notched two hits while Brodi Burgel came across the plate three times.
Fayette saw Caden Leininger grab two hits on the day and come across the dish once in the game.
Fayette 000 010 0 - 1 3 8
Holgate 103 402 X - 10 9 9
Records: Holgate 2-2 (1-0 BBC), Fayette 0-1 (0-1 BBC)
Winning Pitcher: Micah Bok (7 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned, 15 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: W. Mitchell (3 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 Ks, 1 walk). Others: Q. Mitchell, C. Leiniger.
Leading Hitters: (Fayette) - C. Leiniger 2 singles, run; W. Mitchell walk, RBI; S. Lester single. (Holgate) - Owen Leaders 2 singles, 2 RBIs, run; Dylan Boecker double, RBI, run; Brodi Burgel single 3 RBIs, run; Isaac DeLong 2 singles, walk.
North Central 15, Pettisville 0 (5 Innings)
PIONEER — Zach Hayes threw a one-hitter on the mound and clubbed three doubles at the plate as North Central defeated Pettisville at home 15-0 in a league opening contest.
Hayes was perfect at the plate going 3-for-3 with a walk while driving in two runs and coming across to score himself three times. On the mound he gave up no runs in five innings and fanned eight while walking three. Sam Wheeler also had an impressive day going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs.
Pettisville's Josh Norr reached twice in the game via a walk and a single.
Pettisville 000 00 - 0 1 2
North Central 3(11)1 0X - 15 14 1
Records: North Central 3-0 (1-0 BBC), Pettisville 0-3 (0-1 BBC)
Winning Pitcher: Zach Hayes (5 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 Ks, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Josh Basselman (1 IP, 8 hits, 8 earned, 1 K, 0 walks). Others: Nate Rupp, Josh Norr.
Leading Hitters: (Pettisville) - Josh Norr single, walk; Caden Bishop walk; Wyatt Borer walk. (North Central) - Sam Wheeler 2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Zach Hayes 3 doubles, walk, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Clayton Douglass 2 singles, RBI, run; Colton Hicks double, walk, RBI, 2 runs.
Liberty Center 6, Lake 2
MILLBURY — Liberty Center cruised to their third win of the season with a 6-2 away triumph against Lake.
The Tigers scored two in the opening inning, one in the third and three in the fifth. Zander Zeiter was fantastic at the plate going 2-for-4 and driving in three runs.
Zac Weaver earned the win on the mound and also earned an RBI on the day. He went four innings and gave up one earned on two hits while walking eight and striking out three.
Liberty Center 201 030 0 - 6 7 1
Lake 100 001 0 - 2 4 4
Records: Liberty Center 3-1, Lake 3-2
Winning Pitcher: Z. Weaver (4 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned, 8 walks, 3 Ks). Others: E. Tampurages.
Losing Pitcher: Hayward (3 IP, 6 hits, 4 earned, 1 walk, 4 Ks). Others: Hoffman, Moore.
Leading Hitters: Liberty Center) - Zander Zeiter 2 singles, 3 RBIs, run; L. Amstutz double, 2 runs; T. Moore double, RBI, run; L. Kruse double, run; Z. Weaver single, RBI. (Lake) - Moore 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Hoffman single, 2 walks; Tolles, 2 walks, run; Perry single, run.
Patrick Henry 3, North Baltimore 0
NORTH BALTIMORE — Patrick Henry hurler Aiden Behrman pitched a two-hit gem, powering the Patriots to a 3-0 shutout of North Baltimore.
Behrman struck out 11 and did not issue a walk in the win for PH. Nash Meyer and Daniel Schmeltz each drove in a run while Logan Hudson had two base knocks.
Patrick Henry 000 002 1 - 3 5 0
North Baltimore 000 000 0 - 0 2 4
Records: Patrick Henry 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mitch Clark (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Gunner Kepling.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Logan Hudson 2 singles. (North Baltimore) - 2 singles.
Kalida 8, McComb 2
KALIDA — Kalida's Justin Siebeneck went five innings on the mound earning his first varsity win and drove in two runs as the Wildcats earned a 8-2 non-league victory over McComb.
Siebeneck gave up no runs and just four hits while fanning nine in the contest. Ryan and Carson Klausing each drove in two runs in the game as well.
McComb 000 002 0 - 2 6 1
Kalida 020 600 X - 8 6 0
Records: Kalida 4-1
Winning Pitcher: Justin Siebeneck (1-1 5 IP, 0 runs, 4 hits, 9 Ks). Others: Dylan Bendele.
Losing Pitcher: Glaser (4 IP, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 9 Ks).
Leading Hitters: (McComb) - Glaser 3 singles.(Kalida) - Ryan Klausing 2 RBIs, Justin Siebeneck 2 RBIs; Carson Klausing double, 2 RBIs; Grant Vorst 2 singles.
