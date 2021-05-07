Paulding 5, Crestview 2

CONVOY — Paulding held Crestview to four hits and two runs, pulling away down the stretch to down the Knights 5-2.

Hunter Kauser struck out nine in a complete-game victory for the Panthers without issuing a walk. Fellow senior Blake McGarvey led the Maroon and White at the plate with three base knocks.

Paulding 001 121 0 - 5 7 1

Crestview 010 001 0 - 2 4 2

Records: Paulding 13-6-1 (6-1 NWC), Crestview 10-7 (3-4 NWC).

Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Carson Hunter (4.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Nick Helt, Nathan Lichtle, Trevor Sheets.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Blake McGarvey 3 singles. (Crestview) - Nick Helt double; Hunter Jones double.

Ottawa-Glandorf 12, Leipsic 2

LEIPSIC — Ottawa-Glandorf bounced back from Tuesday’s league setback at Defiance with a four-run first inning and a 12-2 five-frame victory at Leipsic.

Ty Buckland led the way for the Titans at the dish

Ottawa-Glandorf 403 41 - 12 11 2

Leipsic 200 00 - 2 4 2

Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 13-9, Leipsic 15-7.

Winning pitcher: Carter Duling.

Losing pitcher: Liffick.

Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Ty Buckland 3 singles; Carter Schimmoeller 2 singles; Nate Maag 2 singles; Carter Duling double; Wes Davidson double; Dylan Leopold double. (Leipsic) - Trey Schroeder 2 singles; Lorenzo Walther double.

