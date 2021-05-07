Paulding 5, Crestview 2
CONVOY — Paulding held Crestview to four hits and two runs, pulling away down the stretch to down the Knights 5-2.
Hunter Kauser struck out nine in a complete-game victory for the Panthers without issuing a walk. Fellow senior Blake McGarvey led the Maroon and White at the plate with three base knocks.
Paulding 001 121 0 - 5 7 1
Crestview 010 001 0 - 2 4 2
Records: Paulding 13-6-1 (6-1 NWC), Crestview 10-7 (3-4 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carson Hunter (4.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Nick Helt, Nathan Lichtle, Trevor Sheets.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Blake McGarvey 3 singles. (Crestview) - Nick Helt double; Hunter Jones double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 12, Leipsic 2
LEIPSIC — Ottawa-Glandorf bounced back from Tuesday’s league setback at Defiance with a four-run first inning and a 12-2 five-frame victory at Leipsic.
Ty Buckland led the way for the Titans at the dish
Ottawa-Glandorf 403 41 - 12 11 2
Leipsic 200 00 - 2 4 2
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 13-9, Leipsic 15-7.
Winning pitcher: Carter Duling.
Losing pitcher: Liffick.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Ty Buckland 3 singles; Carter Schimmoeller 2 singles; Nate Maag 2 singles; Carter Duling double; Wes Davidson double; Dylan Leopold double. (Leipsic) - Trey Schroeder 2 singles; Lorenzo Walther double.
