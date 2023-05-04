HAMLER — Three runs, including a Devon Morris two-run home run, was not enough for Archbold to overcome a four-run deficit as they fell to Patrick Henry 5-4 and now see a two-way tie a top the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings.
Patrick Henry and Liberty Center are both tied at the top of the standings at 5-1 while Archbold sits at 4-1 in second place.
The Patriots were able to take command of the game with a four-run third inning that saw Aidan Behrman club the only extra-base hit of the game for the Patriots and drive in a run. Behrman also went six innings and gave up two earned on seven hits while striking out 12 to earn the win. Jayden Seiler went the entire way for Archbold, giving up only six hits and striking out eight, but was tagged with the loss.
Archbold 001 001 2 - 4 8 0
P. Henry 004 100 x - 5 6 1
Records: Patrick Henry 13-3, 5-1 NWOAL; Archbold 10-5, 4-1 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Seiler (6 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Devon Morris home run, single, 2 RBIs; Brian Burrowes double, single; Stephen Diller double. (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman double; Logan Hudson 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 5, Fairview 3
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center built up a 4-0 lead and never looked back as they downed Fairview 5-3.
The Apaches put up a three-run sixth but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Eli Shininger took the loss on the mound while Jackson Grine doubled and singled for a multi-hit day.
Zac Weaver threw five and a third and gave up no earned runs to take the Win for the Tigers. Landen Kruse drove in two runs.
Fairview 000 003 0 - 3 7 1
L. Center 103 001 x - 5 4 2
Records: Liberty Center 11-5, Fairview 8-10
Winning pitcher: Zac Weaver (5.1 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Zander Zeiter.
Losing pitcher: Eli Shininger (2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jackson Grine, Cole Mack, Elijah Arend.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Jackson Grine double, single. (Liberty Center) - Landen Kruse 2 RBIs.
Tinora 5, Ottoville 3
Tinora plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past Ottoville for a 5-3 home victory.
Teron Ward drove in a pair of runs for the Rams, which tallied six singles on the day. Korbin Casteel struck out three in 2.1 innings of scoreless ball.
Ottoville 101 010 0 - 3 7 3
Tinora 110 030 x - 5 6 2
Records: Tinora 12-4, Ottoville 3-13.
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Hunter Bostelman.
Losing pitcher: Alex Suever (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Keaton Schnipke.
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Alex Suever 3 singles; Trey Landwehr single, double. (Tinora) - Teron Ward 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 8, Holgate 4
HOLGATE — Hicksville dug themselves out of a 3-1 hole seven runs in the final two innings to come back and down Holgate 8-4.
Maverik Keesbury earned the win for the Aces, giving up just three earned on three hits in five innings while Brody Balser tripled and Owen Stuckey had two singles and two RBIs.
Micah Bok took the loss for the Tigers while Dylan Boecker doubled and scored three of the four Holgate runs.
Hicksville 000 105 2 - 8 7 0
Holgate 001 020 1 - 4 6 4
Records: Hicksville 7-10, Holgate 6-11
Winning pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Aaron Klima.
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok (6.1 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Aden Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Brody Balser triple, 2 runs; Aaron Klima double, 2 runs; Owen Stuckey 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles. (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker double, single, 3 runs.
Ayersville 4, Edon 2
EDON — Ayersville pitcher Blake Hauenstein took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the Pilots downed host Edon, 4-2.
Hauenstein finished with 11 strikeouts over five innings before Abe Delano came on for two scoreless frames. Hauenstein also added two doubles to pace the Pilots at the plate.
Kyler Sapp took the hard-luck loss for Edon, racking up 13 strikeouts in 6.2 innings before being tagged for two go-ahead runs in the seventh inning.
Ayersville 011 000 2 - 4 5 0
Edon 000 002 0 - 2 4 3
Records: Ayersville 8-7-1, Edon 6-11.
Winning pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Abe Delano.
Losing pitcher: Kyler Sapp (6.2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 13 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein 2 doubles; Abe Delano 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ryne Maag 2 runs. (Edon) - 4 singles.
Paulding 1, Fort Jennings 0
FORT JENNINGS — A first-inning run stood up for Paulding in the Panthers’ 1-0 road win over Fort Jennings.
An RBI sacrifice fly by Nick Manz scored Kane Jones while Paulding pitcher Jacob Martinez allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven to smother the Musketeers.
Paulding 100 000 0 - 1 3 2
Ft. Jennings 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Records: Paulding 9-9, Fort Jennings 6-10.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jake Wiechart (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 3 singles. (Fort Jennings) - 2 singles.
Montpelier 3, Edgerton 2
MONTPELIER — Montpelier scored all three of its runs in the first two innings to hold off Edgerton, 3-2.
Trent Thorp struck out seven in six innings to earn the win for the Locos while Jaxon Stahler and Hayden Sharps each doubled.
Scottie Krontz singled twice from the nine-hole in the lineup for Edgerton while being tagged with the loss on the bump.
Edgerton 000 002 0 - 2 6 1
Montpelier 210 000 x - 3 6 1
Records: Montpelier 9-6, Edgerton 11-8.
Winning pitcher: Trent Thorp (6 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Save: Jaxon Richmond.
Losing pitcher: Scottie Krontz (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Dylan Bass.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Scottie Krontz 2 singles; Corey Everetts 2 steals; Cory Herman 2 steals. (Montpelier) - Jaxon Stahler double; Hayden Sharps double.
Bryan 3, Swanton 0
SWANTON — Bryan capped its NWOAL schedule on a winning note, blanking Swanton 3-0.
Dylan Dominique struck out eight in the three-hit shutout victory for the Golden Bears while also connecting for a double at the plate.
Adam Lemon struck out eight in the loss for Swanton.
Bryan 003 000 0 - 2 3 1
Swanton 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
Records: Bryan 7-9 (3-4 NWOAL), Swanton 6-11 (3-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Adam Lemon (6.2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ryan O’Shea.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Noah Huard 2 singles; Dylan Dominique double; Jase Kepler double. (Swanton) - 3 singles.
Northview 7, Napoleon 1
SYLVANIA — Napoleon saw its losing streak stretch to five straight games, falling to defending D-I state champion Sylvania Northview 7-1 in Northern Lakes League baseball action.
Leadoff hitter Trey Rubinstein had three base hits in the setback for the Wildcats, which scored their lone run in the first inning but were held scoreless over the final six frames.
Napoleon 100 000 0 - 1 5 4
Northview 102 220 x - 7 7 1
Records: Northview 13-5 (6-2 NLL), Napoleon 8-9-1 (1-8 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Roman McKarus (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Shadle (4 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Cal Bickel.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Trey Rubinstein 3 singles. (Northview) - Alex Dupree single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gabe Peace 2 singles; Benny Seals 2 steals.
Ottawa Hills 7, Evergreen 4
TOLEDO — After trailing 3-0 early, Ottawa Hills rallied to tie the game at four and downed visiting Evergreen, 7-4.
Layne Vance and Hunter Vaculik each had a pair of base hits in the setback for the Vikings.
Evergreen 211 000 0 - 4 5 3
Ottawa Hills 040 003 x - 7 8 1
Records: Ottawa Hills 11-9, Evergreen 8-8.
Winning pitcher: Jack Eidenier (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Garrett Larson.
Losing pitcher: Brady Kanneman (5.2 innings, 7 runs, 0 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Nick Kruzel.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Layne Vance 2 singles, 2 runs; Hunter Vaculik 2 singles; Blade Walker double. (Ottawa Hills) - AJ George 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Stevens 2 singles; Garrett Larson double, 2 runs; Sean Brandt 2 RBIs; Nash Barnes 2 steals.
Toledo Whitmer 6, Wauseon 4
WAUSEON — A seventh-inning rally came up two runs short for Wauseon in a 6-4 loss to Toledo Whitmer.
Eli Delgado doubled while Jude Armstrong scored a pair of runs in the setback for the Indians, which trailed 6-1 entering the final inning.
Whitmer 000 204 0 - 6 10 1
Wauseon 000 010 3 - 4 7 2
Records: Whitmer 10-6, Wauseon 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Harlan Hornsby (3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Joaquin Janatowski, Jacob Dillon, Camden Drabek, Sean Doran.
Losing pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Eli Delgado.
Leading hitters: (Whitmer) - Aidan Hartle 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Evan Declercq 2 singles, 2 runs; Harlan Hornsby 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Eli Delgado single, double; Mason Thomas 2 singles; Jude Armstrong 2 runs.
Delta 6, Pettisville 1
PETTISVILLE — Delta’s Brady Morr struck out six in six innings of work, helping lead the Panthers to a 6-1 win at Pettisville that snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Morr allowed two hits and one unearned run before Waugh came on for a scoreless seventh. Joel Arroyo-Sierra had two hits and three RBIs, stealing three bags.
Rylan Warner struck out seven in 5.2 innings for the winless Blackbirds.
Delta 021 021 0 - 6 8 2
Pettisville 000 010 0 - 1 3 2
Records: Delta 3-13, Pettisville 0-14.
Winning pitcher: Brady Morr (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brody Waugh.
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Quinn Ripke
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Bryce Gillen single, double, 2 runs, 3 steals; Joel Arroyo-Sierra 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 steals; Brady Morr double. (Pettisville) - 3 singles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.