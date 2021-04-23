Maumee plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to snap a streak of zeroes in the linescore and deal Defiance its second straight loss on Thursday, 4-2.
For the Bulldogs (9-3), the key hits did not arrive when needed as the Bulldogs stranded five and tallied seven total base knocks.
“Our offensive struggles continued again tonight,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “We have really struggled to get a big hit with men in scoring position. We were able to get the leadoff man on base twice tonight and in both occasions we scored.”
Despite the seven hits, the Bulldogs were flummoxed by Panther starter Caleb Loboschefski, who struck out six in a complete-game win.
“I do have to give credit to Maumee’s pitcher, he is one of the better pitchers we have seen all year,” added Held. “He was 85-88 (miles per hour) with a good breaker.
“We just have to keep working and try to figure out a lineup that will help us score runs without giving up too much defense.”
Each squad scored in the first inning as Loboschefski reached via error with one out and was driven in on an RBI single from Ethan Kujawa.
In the bottom of the frame, David Jimenez drilled a leadoff triple to center field and was promptly driven home by a Jacob Howard RBI single. Bradyn Shaw and Camden Roth followed with base hits of their own to put runners at first and second with one out but a Panther double play ended the threat.
Each team scored again in the third, Maumee on an RBI sacrifice fly from Logan Phillips and Defiance on a throwing error as Aiden Kiessling led off the frame with a triple and scored on the play.
For the next four frames, neither team could tally a run, though Defiance threatened in the sixth. Howard led off with a walk as the Bulldogs had two on with a Wade Liffick walk before Lobuschefski escaped the threat.
Kam’Ron Rivera reached second with one out in the seventh but was again stranded, sending the game to extras.
In the eighth, a leadoff walk to Brayden Meeks proved to be costly after Kujawa and Jayden Michalek followed with base knocks. Landen Patterson drove in Kujawa with a sacrifice fly and Ayden McCarthy added an RBI knock to put Maumee up 4-2.
Howard took the loss, pitching into the eighth and striking out four, scattering six hits.
“Defensively, we were good enough to win and our pitching has been good enough to win,” noted Held.
Defiance faces a tough test at home Friday against Elida (9-4, 1-2 WBL) before hosting Stow Munroe Falls Saturday at 1 p.m. and Fairview on Monday.
Maumee 101 000 02 - 4 8 2
Defiance 101 000 00 - 2 7 1
Records: Defiance 9-4, Maumee 4-7.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Loboschefski (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Howard (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Mark Butler.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - Ethan Kujawa 3 singles; Ayden McCarthy single, double; Brayden Meeks double. (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 2 singles; David Jimenez triple; Aiden Kiessling triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.