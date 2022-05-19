Division IV Sectionals
Bryan District
Antwerp 2, Hicksville 1
ANTWERP — Hicksville’s Jackson Bergman took a no-hitter into the seventh inning but Antwerp’s only two hits came in the final frame as a two-run walk-off single by Reid Lichty gave the Archers a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over their Route 49 rivals in D-IV sectional final action on Thursday.
The rally started when Aiden Lichty was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh. Sophomore Carson Altimus followed by breaking up Bergman’s no-hitter with a bunt single to put two Archers on with no outs. Eli Reinhart followed with a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners and before Reid Lichty connected on a two-strike pitch for a single past second base that scored a pair of runs and sent the Archers to their fourth straight district tournament.
“We stuck with it and found a way to win,” said Antwerp coach Zac Feasby, whose Archers were powered by a pitching gem by senior lefty Luke Krouse. “All 10 guys executed and made plays at the end. We wouldn’t have been in that situation without the way Luke pitched and hats off to the Bergman kid, too. I mean a no-hitter until the last inning? Both of them pitched awesome.
“It was a pitching duel that we found a way to win at the end.”
Krouse went the distance, allowing only four hits by the Aces with a dozen strikeouts and one walk. Bergman finished with seven punchouts and two singles allowed.
The win will send Antwerp to a 6:30 p.m. district semifinal at Bryan against Edon on Wednesday.
Hicksville 010 000 0 - 1 4 2
Antwerp 000 000 2 - 2 2 0
Records: Antwerp 15-5, Hicksville 8-11.
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - 4 hits. (Antwerp) - Carson Altimus single; Reid Lichty single, 2 RBIs.
Edon 5, North Central 2
PIONEER — Edon got revenge for a pair of regular-season losses to North Central, downing the Eagles 5-2 in a sectional championship contest.
Cole Vasquez struck out eight in a complete-game win for the Bombers while Konnor Prince laced three base hits and drove in a pair.
Colton Hicks fanned a half-dozen batters in the season-ending setback for North Central, which had five singles from five different batters, including run-scoring knocks from Zach Hayes and Cohen Meyers.
Edon 020 021 0 - 5 8 1
N. Central 200 000 0 - 2 5 5
Records: Edon 10-11, North Central 13-7.
Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Colton Hicks (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Zach Hayes.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Konnor Prince 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Caden Nester 2 singles; Ian Hickman 2 RBIs. (North Central) - 5 singles.
Wayne Trace 10, Edgerton 2
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace continued its stellar season with a sectional championship on its home field, powering past Edgerton 1--2 in a sectional final.
Allen Minck scattered six hits over five frames but struck out eight and allowed one run to earn the win for the 21-2 Raiders. Tucker Antoine backed up the effort with a four-hit day, clubbing a double for Wayne Trace while Kyle Slade and Lane Morehead each drove in two runs. The top-seeded Raiders will take on Ayersville in a 4 p.m. district semifinal at Bryan on Wednesday
Kadyn Picillo rapped two singles and a double in the setback for the Bulldogs while Quentin Blue had two base knocks.
Edgerton 010 001 0 - 2 9 4
Wayne Trace 103 132 x - 10 10 3
Records: Wayne Trace 21-2, Edgerton 9-13.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (5 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nate Swank.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Kadyn Picillo 2 singles, double; Quentin Blue 2 singles; Warren Nichols double. (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine 3 singles, double; Cale Winans 2 runs; Kyle Slade 2 RBIs; Breven Anderson 2 runs; Lane Morehead 2 RBIs; Tyler Head 2 runs.
Ayersville 9, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — Ayersville hurler Abe DeLano struck out eight in a five-hit shutout of Montpelier as the Pilots advanced to districts with a 9-0 road blanking.
Ben Amoroso had three base knocks from his leadoff spot for the Pilots. Weston McGuire chipped in a single and double while Blake Hauenstein stole two bases and had two base knocks.
Jaxon Richmond struck out eight in four innings and was tagged with the loss for the Locos.
Ayersville 303 120 0 - 9 10 0
Montpelier 000 000 0 - 0 5 2
Records: Ayersville 12-11, Montpelier 11-9.
Winning pitcher: Abe DeLano (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (4 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Trent Thorp.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Ben Amoroso 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Weston McGuire single, double, 2 RBIs; Blake Hauenstein 2 singles, 2 runs; Abe DeLano 2 runs; Carter Michel 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) - 5 singles.
Hamler District
Patrick Henry 6, McComb 5
HAMLER — Patrick Henry’s Daniel Schmeltz paid off a Nash Meyer double in the bottom of the seventh inning, hitting a walk-off single to give the Patriots a 6-5 win over McComb and a D-IV sectional title.
Meyer finished with three hits, including a double, for the Patriots while Drew Rosengarten drove in a pair of runs. The win propels the second-seeded Pats to the D-IV district round on their home field on Wednesday against No. 1 seed Leipsic on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
McComb 300 010 1 - 5 5 1
P. Henry 005 000 1 - 6 8 4
Records: Patrick Henry 12-10, McComb 12-11.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mason Holman (2.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Thane Steinbrook.
Leading hitters: (McComb) - Camden Glaser 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Drew Rosengarten 2 RBIs.
Miller City 17, Fort Jennings 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Caleb Niese recorded a no-hitter in the postseason, helping the Wildcats blank Fort Jennings 17-0 for a sectional title.
Niese issued four walks but struck out a dozen in the five-frame no-no for Miller City, which advances to a district semifinal matchup with rival Kalida at Patrick Henry on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Austin Ruhe had a three-run homer for the Wildcats while Caleb Warnimont laced two singles and a double. Dillon Peck chipped in a pair of two-baggers.
Fort Jennings 000 00 - 0 0 1
Miller City 244 7x - 17 15 0
Records: Miller City 15-8, Fort Jennings 7-11.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jake Wiechart (2 innings, 8 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Gavin Schimmoeller, Jon Grote, Bryce Gasser.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - 0 hits. (Miller City) - Caleb Warnimont 2 singles, double; Dillon Peck 2 doubles, 2 runs; Evan Niese single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caleb Niese 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Austin Ruhe home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ethan Barlage 2 runs; Connor Hermiller 2 RBIs.
Kalida 8, Holgate 0
KALIDA — Kalida staked out a 3-0 lead after one inning and kept Holgate off the board in an 8-0 sectional final shutout.
Carson Klausing and Justin Siebeneck fanned four batters each to combine for the six-hitter for the Wildcats, which will get a rematch with PCL foe Miller City in districts. Jaden Smith tripled while Michael Hortman rapped three hits, including a double.
Dylan Boecker, Micah Bok and Robbie Thacker each doubled in the loss for the Tigers.
Holgate 000 000 0 - 0 6 3
Kalida 300 320 x - 8 11 0
Records: Kalida 16-10, Holgate 10-7.
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Justin Siebeneck.
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok (6 innings, 8 runs, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Owen Leaders 2 singles; Dylan Boecker double; Micah Bok double; Robbie Thacker double. (Kalida) - Michael Horstman 2 singles, double; Jaden Smith single, triple, 2 RBIs; Justin Siebeneck 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Division III Sectionals
Defiance District
Otsego 2, Fairview 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego’s Jaxon Jeremy slammed a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Knights a 2-0 win over Fairview in a D-III duel of stellar arms.
Jeremy’s bomb earned the win for the Knights and pitcher Joseph Dzierwa, who struck out 18 and allowed just four hits with one walk. Otsego will take on second-seeded Tinora in a sectional championship game Friday with the winner facing either Archbold or Evergreen in districts.
The homer spoiled an outstanding swan song for Fairview senior hurler Nathaniel Adkins, who allowed just three hits and struck out 14.
Fairview 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
Otsego 000 000 2 - 2 3 0
Records: Otsego 17-5, Fairview 14-11.
Winning pitcher: Joseph Dzierwa (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 18 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (6.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 4 singles. (Otsego) - Jaxon Jeremy home run, 2 RBIs; Joseph Dzierwa 2 steals.
Archbold 13, Northwood 3
ARCHBOLD — Devon Morris connected for a two-run home run for Archbold as the defending D-III state runners-up won their tournament opener in five innings over Northwood, 13-3.
Jayden Seiler had two singles and a double to lead the Bluestreaks at the dish while Jaybe Burkle had two doubles and Krayton Kern tripled. Archbold will get a shot at NWOAL revenge against Evergreen in a Friday sectional championship tilt.
Northwood 003 00 - 3 3 1
Archbold 352 21 - 13 13 0
Records: Archbold 16-7, Northwood 8-18.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (4.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Mason Siegel.
Losing pitcher: Nolan Wagner (2 innings, 8 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Gage Reed, Sean Kovacs.
Leading hitters: (Northwood) - Nolan Wagner double, 2 RBIs. (Archbold) - Jayden Seiler 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Jaybe Burkle 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Jack Hurst single, double; Zane Behnfeldt 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Devon Morris home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Krayton Kern triple, 3 runs; DJ Newman double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Paulding 4, Liberty Center 1
LIBERTY CENTER — Paulding scored three early runs and senior pitcher Sam Woods helped the Panthers stifle host Liberty Center 4-1 in a D-III sectional triumph.
Woods struck out seven over six frames, allowing one unearned run and two hits in the victory for Paulding, which will take on top-seeded Ottawa Hills in Toledo on Friday for a sectional title.
Landen Kruse had a pair of singles from his leadoff spot for the Tigers.
Paulding 120 001 0 - 4 4 1
Liberty Center 000 010 0 - 1 4 1
Records: Paulding 13-12, Liberty Center 13-7.
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jacob Martinez.
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 4 singles. (Liberty Center) - Landen Kruse 2 singles.
Division II Sectionals
Toledo CC 8, Wauseon 0
TOLEDO — Toledo Central Catholic’s Austin Guerra recorded a no-hitter as the Fighting Irish advanced to the sectional finals with an 8-0 D-II tournament win over Wauseon.
Guerra struck out six and walked four in the win for TCC, which will play at second-seeded Napoleon on Friday for a D-II sectional title.
Will Sherman took the hard-luck loss on the mound for the Tribe, which bow out at 8-16.
Wauseon 000 000 0 - 0 0 3
Toledo CC 002 213 x - 8 12 2
Records: Toledo CC 8-15, Wauseon 8-16.
Winning pitcher: Austin Guerra (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Will Sherman (5.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kage Little.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - 0 hits. (Toledo CC) - Jace Sanchez 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Sanchez single, double, 2 runs; Brandon Wells 2 singles; Aaron Parker 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Winston Delp triple; Austin Guerra double.
