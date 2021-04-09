Antwerp 5, Fairview 0
ANTWERP — Antwerp junior Luke Krouse took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowing just one single in a 5-0 GMC shutout of Fairview on Thursday.
The Bowling Green commit struck out a dozen and issued one walk in the blanking while rapping three singles and driving in three runs. Chase Clark added a pair of base knocks for the Archers.
Nathaniel Adkins had the lone base hit for Fairview.
Fairview 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Antwerp 101 300 x - 5 9 1
Records: Antwerp 3-0 (1-0 GMC), Fairview 1-5 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (4 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ronnie Adkins.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse 3 singles, 3 RBI; Chase Clark 2 singles.
Ayersville 3, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — Caden Craft went the distance in Ayersville’s nine-inning tilt with Edgerton as the Pilots plated three in the ninth to top the Bulldogs, 3-0.
Craft struck out 13 and allowed just three hits in the league-opening win for the Pilots. Abe Delano added a pair of base knocks to lead Ayersville at the dish.
Creed Muehlfeld had two singles for Edgerton while Warren Nichols doubled.
Ayersville 000 000 003 - 3 4 1
Edgerton 000 000 000 - 0 3 5
Records: Ayersville 5-3 (1-0 GMC), Edgerton 3-5 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (9 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walks).
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Gannon Ripke.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Abe Delano 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Creed Muehlfeld 2 singles; Warren Nichols double.
Tinora 22, Wayne Trace 0
HAVILAND — Tinora plated nine runs in the first inning and cruised past host Wayne Trace for a 22-0 GMC victory.
Nolan Schafer clubbed a grand slam in the fourth straight victory for the Rams while Christian Commisso and Max Grube each had three base hits.
Tinora 917 41 - 22
Wayne Trace 000 00 - 0
Records: Tinora 4-1 (1-0 GMC), Wayne Trace 3-2 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Christian Commisso 2 singles, double; Max Grube 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Marcus Grube 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Nolan Schafer home run, 4 runs, 4 RBIs.
Lake 14, Liberty Center 3
LIBERTY CENTER — Lake plated five runs in the second inning to seize control as the Flyers went on to down Liberty Center, 14-3.
Landon Amstutz had a pair of doubles in a three-hit day for the Tigers.
Lake 152 24 - 14 14 0
Liberty Center 101 01 - 3 7 3
Records: Lake 5-2, Liberty Center 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Cody Alvarez (5 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Riley Weaver (3 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Tampurages.
Leading hitters: (Lake) - Cam Hoffman single, 2 home runs, 5 RBIs; Keagon Henry single, 2 doubles; Noah Robie 2 doubles; Richie Hayward 2 singles; Michael Tolles double; Conner Moore double, 3 runs; Cody Alvarez double. (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz single, 2 doubles.
Delta 10, Swanton 2
DELTA — Delta staked out a 3-0 lead after one frame and rolled to a 10-2 win over rival Swanton in a non-league tilt.
Bryce Gillen had three base knocks for the Panthers while Max Huffman chipped in a single and double.
Trent Weigel took the loss on the bump for the Bulldogs.
Swanton 000 100 1 - 2 5 6
Delta 305 002 x - 10 9 1
Records: Delta 3-4, Swanton 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Austin Michaels.
Losing pitcher: Trent Weigel.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Bryce Gillen 3 singles; Max Huffman single, double.
Montpelier 13, Edon 1
EDON — Montpelier pitcher Collin Crisenbery held Edon to just three base hits in a 13-1 Buckeye Border Conference victory.
Crisenbery struck out four for the Locos while helping his own cause with two singles, three runs scored and four RBIs.Tylor Yahraus had three hits, including a double.
Montpelier 130 513 - 13 11 0
Edon 100 000 - 1 3 8
Records: Montpelier 5-1 (3-0 BBC), Edon 1-7 (1-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Collin Crisenbery (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: C Vasquez (5 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ian Hickman.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, double; Collin Crisenbery 2 singles, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Blake Altaffer 2 singles.
