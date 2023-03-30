Defiance baseball continued its pitching dominance to start 2023 as Aidan Kiessling earned the second complete-game win three games for the Bulldogs as they downed Bowling Green 3-1 on Thursday.
Kiessling was in full command of his arsenal in the win, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five and walking two. His fastball was live in the cold spring weather, as he joined the ever sought after 90-club, as he topped the 90 miles per hour threshold twice in the game.
“He was really good today against a good team. BG is always really good. I thought they really competed at the plate, they had some tough at-bats,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said. “His changeup was really good, and his breaking ball continues to get better, but he pitched like an ace today and you can’t really ask for much more from him.”
But the Bulldogs (3-0) did ask for more from the senior flamethrower, and he gave it to them at the plate as though they didn’t hit well as a whole, Kiessling was able to get two base knocks and score two of the three Defiance runs on the day.
“I’m always comfortable up there because I know that if I don’t get a hit, someone else is going to step up that day,” Kiessling said of his mindset at the plate. “I think today was just my day, I just stepped up and did my job.”
Kiessling got the first hit for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the second with a one-out bunt single down the third base line. Gavino Gomez moved him to third after he advanced to second on an error and after Christian Commisso walked to load the bases, a Brezlen Zipfel sacrifice fly got Defiance on the board first. They’d strand the runners at second and third though, leading just 1-0.
Bowling Green got on the board in the top of the fourth as Brock Hastings notched a one-out single, Nate Kress moved him to third after Hastings advanced on a wild pitch and then another wild pitch brought Hastings home.
The Bobcats continued to threaten too, as they put five runners on base in the next two innings thanks to two errors, two walks and a hit by pitch, but nothing came out it as Kiessling was able to get opposing hurler Will Brose to ground out with two outs and bases loaded in the sixth. The seventh and final inning for Kiessling saw him put BGHS down in order to earn the win.
“It was a normal day for me but I feel like what helps me throw hard and what helps me, in general, is that I know I have a great catcher and great fielders behind me so I know they are going to do everything for me,” Kiessling said of his day on the mound. “That’s why it brings me so much confidence and I think that’s why I had success.”
“He has all intangibles of a pitcher. He doesn’t get nervous. He’s a competitor. He takes it one pitch at a time. He believes in himself,” Held said. “When they had first and second and nobody out he said ‘I got it, I’ll get out of this.’ That’s just his personality and a pitcher needs that type of personality.”
Defiance got their winning runs with another Kiessling one-out single in the fourth, a walk from Gavino Gomez, a fielders choice to move Kiessling over and a steal attempt from Gomez that saw him get in caught in a rundown, but let Kiessling get home before he was tagged out to give Defiance the lead.
Bradyn Shaw gave the Bulldogs an insurance run in the bottom of six with a single to left that scored David Jiminez who reached via hit by pitch.
It was just a five-hit day for Defiance, as Brose gave Bowling green six innings of three-run ball, giving up five hits, striking out two and walking two.
“We are not seeing the ball well and we are struggling at the plate right now. But we are going to get better. It’s not like we don’t have the talent or hitters, we do,” Held said. “Our plate discipline has just not been good, that’s where we have to get better.”
“But credit Bradyn Shaw too, that extra run in the sixth was huge because they had the top of the order coming up so I thought that was a clutch hit,” Held continued.
Defiance will be back in action on Saturday, weather permitting, for another home tilt with their River Rivals Napoleon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
B. Green 000 100 0 - 1 3 2
Defiance 010 101 - 3 5 2
Records: Defiance 3-0, Bowling Green 1-1
Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks)
Losing pitcher: Will Brose (6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) - Brock Hastings single, run; (Defiance) - Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 runs.
