PEMBERVILLE - Five pitchers for Napoleon Post #300 combined to toss a no-hitter as the River Bandits returned to American Legion baseball action with an 11-3 win at Pemberville Post #183 on Thursday.

Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) went the first two innings before giving way to Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) on the mound. Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon), Cole Vasquez (Edon) and Austin Lichty (Antwerp) combined to go the final four frames. 

The five pitchers combined to strike out 19 Pemberville batters. 

Napoleon Post #300 took a 3-0 lead after three innings and extended the lead to 8-2 after six innings. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) hit a single and a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Lichty, TylorYahraus (Montpelier) and Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) all drove in two runs. 

Napoleon 021 104 030 - 11 14 4

Pemberville 000 101 100 - 3 0 2

Record: Napoleon 3-1.

Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (3 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Jackson Bergman, Tanner Rubinstein, Cole Vasquez, Austin Lichty. 

Losing pitcher: Mikey Brzeczek (4 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Colby Vandusen, Tyler Henderson, Seth Walter. 

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Austin Lichty 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins single, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods double, RBI; Caleb Frank 2 singles, RBI. 

