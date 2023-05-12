Fairview 6, Patrick Henry 5
HAMLER — A four-run sixth-inning surge was key for Fairview to pick up a 6-5 road win over Patrick Henry.
The Apaches connected for nine base hits in the win, five of which were doubles. Eli and Abram Shininger both had two hits while Cole Mack did likewise while also striking out six in six innings.
Nash Meyer rapped a pair of two-baggers while Daniel Schmeltz drove in three runs for PH.
Fairview 200 004 0 - 6 9 1
P. Henry 300 001 1 - 5 7 1
Records: Fairview 11-10, Patrick Henry 16-5.
Winning pitcher: Cole Mack (6 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Save: Eli Shininger.
Losing pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (5.2 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landon Johnson.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Eli Shininger single, double; Cole Mack single, double; Abram Shininger single, double; Kolton Schooley double, 2 runs; Adam Lashaway double, 3 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer 2 doubles, 2 runs; Daniel Schmeltz double, 3 RBIs.
Ayersville 3, McComb 2
AYERSVILLE — Carter Michel converted a sacrifice fly into a walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh as Ayersville rallied past McComb, 3-2.
Trailing 2-1 entering the seventh, Abe Delano and Lucas Fishpaw singled and doubled with one away before Blake Hauenstein was intentionally walked to load the bases. Weston McGuire tied the game by being hit by a pitch before Michel’s fly ball to center field scored Fishpaw for the win. McGuire finished with three hits to pace the Pilots.
McComb 001 010 0 - 2 4 1
Ayersville 001 000 2 - 3 9 2
Records: Ayersville 11-8-1, McComb 15-9.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Blake Hauenstein, Weston McGuire.
Losing pitcher: Thane Steinbrook (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Braydon Shoop.
Leading hitters: (McComb) - 4 singles. (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 3 singles; Ben Amoroso 2 singles; Blake Hauenstein 2 singles; Lucas Fishpaw double; Abe Delano 2 runs.
Paulding 6, Miller City 1
PAULDING — Paulding plated four runs in the sixth inning to pull away and defeat Miller City, 6-1.
Panther pitcher Greyson Harder struck out a dozen and scattered five hits for Paulding while recording three singles and driving in two runs. Kane Jones added a single and double.
Leadoff hitter Brent Koenig doubled in the setback, driving in the lone run for the Wildcats.
Miller City 000 010 0 - 1 5 3
Paulding 001 104 x - 6 8 1
Records: Paulding 12-11, Miller City 13-11.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Harder (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brent Koenig (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Thomas Weis.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Brent Koenig single, double. (Paulding) - Greyson Harder 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kane Jones single, double, 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 6, Fort Jennings 2
ANTWERP — Eli Reinhart connected on a round-tripper for Antwerp as the Archers downed visiting Fort Jennings, 6-2.
Ethan Lichty earned the win on the mound for Antwerp with five strikeouts in three innings while also rapping a pair of base hits.
Ft. Jennings 001 100 0 - 2 3 2
Antwerp 013 011 x - 6 8 2
Records: Antwerp 10-11, Fort Jennings 8-11.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Parker Moore.
Losing pitcher: Jake Wiechart (1 inning, 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Bryce Gasser, Brandt Menke.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - Sam Dube 2 singles; Eli Brown 2 steals; Owen Calvelage 2 steals. (Antwerp) - Eli Reinhart single, home run, 2 runs; Cam Fuller 2 singles; Ethan Lichty 2 singles.
Toledo St. John’s 12, Bryan 8
BRYAN — Toledo St. John’s outscored Bryan 8-1 in the final two innings to rally for a 12-8 win over the Bears.
Noah Huard had three base knocks for Bryan while Carter Dominique clubbed a solo home run in the second inning for the Bears’ first run.
St. John’s 202 003 5 - 12 15 1
Bryan 013 121 0 - 8 11 1
Records: Toledo St. John’s 13-5-1, Bryan 8-12.
Winning pitcher: CJ Ramirez (4 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Braden Byram, Jon Tober.
Losing pitcher: Dylan Dominique (6 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jase Kepler.
Leading hitters: (Toledo St. John’s) - Kenyon Miller 4 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals; JP Wagner 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caleb Click double, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Jake Dukate single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Declan Loisel 2 runs. (Bryan) - Noah Huard 3 singles, 3 runs; Cade Carlin single, double, 2 RBIs; Lazarus Lane 2 singles; Carter Dominique home run, 4 RBIs.
Liberty Center 12, Holgate 5
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center staked out six first-inning runs and overpowered county foe Holgate for a 12-5 victory.
Carter Dickman pitched six innings, fanning seven and scattering five hits for LC. Landon Amstutz tripled in the win while Matthew Marlow swiped three bases.
Micah Bok slammed a double, scoring two runs for Holgate.
Holgate 003 000 2 - 5 6 6
L. Center 602 400 x - 12 7 5
Records: Liberty Center 13-7-1, Holgate 8-13.
Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zander Zeiter.
Losing pitcher: Dylan Boecker (0.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Jacob Thome, Aidan Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Micah Bok double, 2 runs. (Liberty Center) - Brooks Behnfeldt 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Landon Amstutz triple, 2 runs; Matthew Marlow 3 steals; Zac Weaver 2 steals, 3 runs; Zander Zeiter 2 runs, 2 steals; D Matthews 2 steals; Carter Dickman 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 4, Springfield 3
WAUSEON — A four-spot in the second inning proved to be enough for Wauseon as the Indians held off Springfield for a 4-3 win.
Kage Little went the distance on the bump for Wauseon, striking out five, while Ryan Marks had two hits to lead the Indians offensively.
Springfield 002 010 0 - 3 7 5
Wauseon 040 000 x - 4 6 1
Records: Wauseon 8-10, Springfield 11-11.
Winning pitcher: Kage Little (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dallas Allen (4.2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Will Scott.
Leading hitters: (Springfield) - Collin Leasure 2 singles, double. (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks 2 singles; Keaton Albright 2 RBIs.
Edon 4, Pettisville 1
EDON — Host Edon scored all four of its runs in the first two innings to down Pettisville 4-1 in a non-league contest.
Kyler Sapp doubled, driving in a run for the Bombers, while Chris Joice struck out eight in a complete-game victory.
Connor Elliot had two base hits in the loss for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 001 000 0 - 1 4 4
Edon 310 000 x - 4 6 0
Records: Edon 7-13, Pettisville 0-18.
Winning pitcher: Chris Joice (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Luke Horning (4.2 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Connor Elliot 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Kyler Sapp double; Max Radabaugh 2 steals; Christian Owens 2 steals; Wade Parrish 2 steals.
Cardinal Stritch 11, Hilltop 1
OREGON — Hilltop was held to four hits as Cardinal Stritch picked up an 11-1 home win in five innings.
Raace Haynes doubled to lead the Cadets at the dish.
Hilltop 000 01 - 1 4 3
C. Stritch 015 14 - 11 10 0
Records: Cardinal Stritch 14-5, Hilltop 11-9.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Bennett (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Devin Dempsey (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Wade Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes double. (Cardinal Stritch) - Dustin Moon 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Nathaniel Bennett single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jacob Ball single, double; Tyler Bohnsack 3 runs; Kaeden Granger 2 runs.
Kalida 5, Van Wert 1
TOLEDO — EJ Miller allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort for Kalida as the Wildcats downed Van Wert 5-1 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.
Jaden Smith doubled in the win for the Wildcats, which led 3-0 before Van Wert took its first at-bat.
Kalida 300 200 0 - 5 10 0
Van Wert 000 100 0 - 1 4 0
Records: Kalida 17-5, Van Wert 10-9.
Winning pitcher: EJ Miller (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hayden Davis (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kaden Shaffer.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Jaden Smith single, double; Bubba Smith 2 singles; Dylan Bendele 2 singles. (Van Wert) - Briston Wise single, double.
