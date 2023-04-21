Defiance stretched its win streak to six straight games and improved to 8-0 at home this season with an 8-1 stifling of visiting Maumee on Thursday.
Though Defiance’s shutout innings streak was snapped at 23 straight when the Panthers (5-8) scored their lone run in the top of the third, the Bulldogs (11-1, No. 3 Division II OHSBCA) allowed just two base hits and took advantage of five errors by Maumee in the victory.
Though Defiance had just six hits, the Blue and White again got off to a fast start to seize control, plating a pair of runs in the first inning and building up a 5-1 lead through three frames.
In the first inning, leadoff hitter David Jimenez drew a walk and came around to score on a wild pitch after stealing second and taking third on an error. Then with two outs, Aidan Kiessling singled to left and with runners at the corners, Tyler Frederick singled to left to up the lead to 2-0. Another leadoff walk in the second inning by Torin Long led to a run when Long scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Jimenez.
Up 3-1 in the third, Tyler Frederick added another RBI hit on a groundout after Kiessling scored from third on a wild pitch.
Frederick finished with a single, triple and three RBIs to pace the Bulldogs at the plate while Jimenez allowed two hits and four walks over six innings with three strikeouts to move to 5-0 on the year. Fernando Torres struck out two of the four batters he faced in the seventh inning.
Defiance (4-1 WBL) will host Kenton (6-5, 3-2 WBL) in league action on Friday before traveling to Wauseon Saturday.
Maumee 001 000 0 - 1 2 5
Defiance 212 030 x - 8 6 1
Records: Defiance 11-1, Maumee 5-8.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Fernando Torres.
Losing pitcher: Jack Dauer (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Logan Nye.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - 2 singles. (Defiance) - Tyler Frederick single, triple, 3 RBIs; Aidan Kiessling 3 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 runs, 2 steals.
