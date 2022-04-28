Defiance continued its unbeaten start to the season, stretching their season-opening win streak to 15 games on Thursday with a dominant 11-2 win over visiting Toledo Central Catholic.
Bradyn Shaw struck out seven over six innings, scattering three hits in the win for the Bulldogs (15-0, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA) with yet another fast start as Defiance tagged TCC starter Gus Mehling for five first-inning runs and seven runs in the first two frames.
The opening frame saw David Jimenez and Jacob Howard both reach via single and walk before Shaw tallied an RBI single and Jayden Jerger laced a two-run triple to center field. An error allowed Jerger to score to make it 4-1 before a double steal scored Aidan Kissling to cap the first-frame surge.
Howard and Gavino Gomez each drove in runners for the Bulldogs in the second inning to stretch the lead to 7-1 while Defiance added a marker in the fourth inning on an RBI sacrifice fly from Jerger.
An RBI groundout in the fifth inning stretched the lead to 9-2 before an error, walk and groundout set the table for a two-run single from Howard created the final margin.
Shaw allowed two runs, both earned, and issued just one walk in the win for the Bulldogs before Aidan Kiessling came on for a scoreless seventh inning. Of the Bulldogs’ 11 hits, seven came from the top four spots in the lineup. Leadoff man Jimenez had a pair of singles with three runs scored while Howard and Jerger each had three RBIs on the day. Jimenez and Howard were busy on the basepaths, combining for seven of the team’s 11 stolen bases on the day.
Toledo CC 100 100 0 - 2 3 3
Defiance 520 130 x - 11 11 0
Records: Defiance 15-0, Toledo CC 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (6 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Gus Mehling (1.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Hopper, Jones.
Leading hitters: (Toledo CC) - 3 singles. (Defiance) - David Jimenez 2 singles, 3 runs, 4 steals; Jacob Howard 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 3 steals; Jayden Jerger triple, 3 RBIs; Aidan Kiessling double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.