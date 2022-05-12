TOLEDO — Defiance hit the 20-win mark for the 22nd time in Tom Held’s 24 seasons as Bulldog head coach as junior Aidan Kiessling made the most of his first start of the season in the Bulldogs’ 6-1 win over host Toledo Whitmer.
Kiessling went the distance in his fifth appearance of the season for Defiance, pitching all seven innings with only three hits and one run allowed while striking out 10 with two walks.
“Aidan got his first start of the season and really took advantage of it,” said Held. “He really did a nice job shutting down the top of Whitmer’s lineup, which is one of the better hitting teams around. AK’s change-up was special tonight.
“He has good enough stuff to be a one or two on most teams but with our depth, he has stayed patient and keeps working every day. He has a chance to be special this summer and next spring if not yet this year.”
Both Defiance (20-2, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA)) and Whitmer (12-6) put up goose-eggs through the first three innings before the Bulldogs broke through in the top of the fourth. A leadoff walk to Mark Butler started the scoring path as Gavino Gomez reached on a fielder’s choice. Butler scored from third on a wild pitch while Gomez scored on the very next at-bat via a balk.
After Whitmer scored in the bottom of the frame on a wild pitch following a leadoff double, Defiance again had an answer in the fifth. This time, senior Kam’Ron Rivera got the inning going with a leadoff single, one of three straight base hits to start the frame. After a David Jimenez base knock and a wild pitch to advance the runners, senior Jacob Howard clubbed a hit to center field to score them both.
An RBI bunt single from Wade Liffick in the sixth and an RBI groundout by Bradyn Shaw rounded out the scoring as Kiessling retired seven of the last eight batters he faced to close out the victory.
“We were able to take advantage of (five) Whitmer errors and get the lead,” added Held. “I thought we played very good defense again tonight. Every time we have played on a natural surface, we have responded.”
Defiance will close out a busy week with a pair of rescheduled games on Saturday with Liberty-Benton visiting DHS at 11 a.m. on Saturday before Marion Pleasant - coached by former DHS football mentor Kevin Kline - plays the Bulldogs at 1 p.m.
Defiance 000 221 1 - 6 6 1
Whitmer 000 100 0 - 1 3 5
Records: Defiance 20-2, Toledo Whitmer 12-6.
Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cory Viola (3 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Logan Moss, Connor Barber.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Whitmer) - Grady Mee triple; Nate Ganzel double.
