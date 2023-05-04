PERRYSBURG — Defiance senior pitcher David Jimenez continued an outstanding senior season by continuing his record-setting campaign with his second no-hitter of the 2023 season, blanking Perrysburg 1-0 in the Bulldogs’ 10th straight victory on Thursday.
Jimenez, who threw no-hitters against Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert last season, added to his school-record total with his fourth career no-no on Thursday for the 15-1 Bulldogs (No. 3 Division II OHSBCA) following a no-hitter against Paulding on April 3.
The senior righthander faced just three batters over the minimum with all three Perrysburg baserunners reaching via Defiance errors. Jimenez struck out four with no walks in the pitching gem, retiring the Yellowjackets (11-5) on 14 groundouts, three flyouts and four strikeouts.
Jimenez also was responsible for the Bulldogs’ lone run in the win, lacing a leadoff single on the game’s second pitch, advancing to second on an error and third on a wild pitch before scoring on another wild pitch to put Defiance on the board in the first inning.
From there, Perrysburg pitcher Tyler Palmer stifled the visiting Bulldogs, allowing a second-inning single from Aidan Kiessling, third-inning knocks by Gavino Gomez and Jackson Walter, a single in the fourth by Torin Long and a walk in the sixth inning but no runs after the wild pitch.
Jimenez was already the first DHS pitcher with three solo no-hitters as Anthony Kidston had two solo and one shared from 2011-12 just as Chad Billingsley did in 2000 and 2003. Thursday’s fourth no-hitter puts Jimenez alone with the most in school history for one pitcher.
Defiance will continue its non-league stretch of the schedule with a trip to archrival Bryan on Friday and river rival Napoleon on Saturday at noon.
