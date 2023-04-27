TOLEDO — Behind another gem from senior David Jimenez, Defiance stretched its win streak to nine straight games and edged out host Toledo Central Catholic 2-1 at Mercy Field on Thursday.
Jimenez upped his season record to 6-0 on the year, going the distance with six strikeouts, three walks and a first-inning TCC single allowed on the day.
“It all started on the mound tonight with DJ,” lauded DHS coach Tom Held as Jimenez lowered his season ERA to 0.82. “This was one of DJ’s best outings of his career. He was in command the entire night. His fastball was better than it has been the last couple outings, his change-up really kept them off balance and he was able to get some strikeouts with his breaker.
“(Assistant) coach (Brock) Bergman has done a heck of a job with our pitchers the entire season. He has really instilled a toughness to them.”
Defiance again tallied a first-inning run as Jimenez drew a walk in the game’s first at-bat, advancing to second on a balk, to third on a sacrifice bunt and scoring on an RBI groundout by Gavino Gomez.
The Fighting Irish (7-4) answered in the second inning on a Jaxon Sanchez double before scoring on an error, but Jimenez shut the door from then on. Two walks in the third inning and an error loaded the bases before a groundout ended the jam while Jimenez retired the final 11 batters he faced.
The Bulldogs finally broke the 1-1 deadlock in the top of the sixth as Bradyn Shaw laced a one-out single to right and stole second while a throwing error on a ball put in play by Aidan Kiessling allowed Shaw to score from second and give Defiance a lead it did not relinquish.
“Our defense was really good again tonight,” added Held. “We were able to escape a couple miscues in the game that didn’t hurt us too badly. Tyler Frederick and Gavino Gomez had two really good plays in the outfield that saved us a run.”
Shaw’s two hits led the ledger for Defiance as the senior shortstop also swiped two bases.
Defiance will look to add another feather to its cap with a potential WBL-title-clinching game at Lima Bath Friday before a Saturday evening game against Bellefontaine at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Defiance 100 001 0 - 2 4 2
Toledo CC 100 000 0 - 1 1 3
Records: Defiance 14-1, Toledo CC 7-4.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Beau Gardner (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 steals. (Toledo CC) - Jaxon Sanchez double.
