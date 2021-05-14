Through Defiance’s seven-game win streak entering Thursday’s home tilt with Division I Toledo Whitmer, the Bulldogs had won games by double-digits and in close defensive battles.
None of the seven quite resembled the team’s eighth straight win against Whitmer as Defiance rallied from an early 3-0 hole and played nine innings before defeating the Panthers 7-6.
The Bulldogs (19-4, No. 4 Division II OHSBCA) were aided by five innings of steady relief from sophomore David Jimenez, who earned the win with six hits scattered and three strikeouts.
“The coaching staff was very proud of how we handled getting down 3-0 early and then coming back to tie and eventually take the lead,” said DHS skipper Tom Held. “Give Whitmer credit, they battled the entire game and the top of their order was really good. They are much better than their 7-12 record.”
After starter Jacob Howard was lifted with two away in the third inning, relievers Mark Butler and Simeon Sweeney filled the gap with 1.1 innings of work to stem the tide.
“Mark and Simeon got some big outs for us in relief tonight and DJ (Jimenez) had good enough stuff to keep us in it,” said Held.
Jayden Jerger and Aiden Kiessling each ripped triples as part of an 11-hit showing at the plate for Defiance while Howard, Jack Mortier and Bradyn Shaw recorded two hits on the day.
“Offensively we were pretty good,” said Held. “I thought (Whitmer pitcher Nate) Ganzel had a really nice slider and once we stayed off that, we saw the ball better.”
With the win, Defiance will enter the last full weekend of regular season ball with a Saturday home contest with Eastwood at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs will then take the field Monday at home against Liberty-Benton, Tuesday at Bryan before Friday’s home Division II sectional final against either Maumee or Rossford.
Toledo Whitmer 003 020 100 - 6 9 2
Defiance 003 300 001 - 7 11 2
Records: Defiance 19-4, Toledo Whitmer 7-12.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (5 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jacob Howard, Mark Butler, Simeon Sweeney.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Snodgrass (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Nate Ganzel.
Leading hitters: (Toledo Whitmer) - Nate Ganzel single, double; Gavin Scott single, double, 4 RBIs; Connor Barber 2 singles; Ethan Lewandowski 2 singles; Grady Mee triple. (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 2 singles; Jack Mortier 2 singles, 3 runs; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Jayden Jerger triple; Aiden Kiessling triple; Camden Roth double.
