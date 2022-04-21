Defiance continued its unbeaten start with its second straight shutout and third double-digit victory in four games with a 10-0 blanking of Maumee in non-league action on Thursday at DHS.
The top-ranked team in Division II staked out a 7-0 lead after just two innings with a second-frame surge to move to 11-0 on the season, backing up six shutout frames from junior hurler Bradyn Shaw.
Shaw scattered four hits, all singles, while striking out six with a pair of walks to move to 3-0 on the season.
“It all started on the mound again today with the performance Bradyn had,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “What made Bradyn good was his ability to throw first-pitch strikes (14 vs. Maumee) with all three pitches.
“As good as our pitching has been all season, we still think there is more velocity in the tank. Our guys still have to learn to train better each and every day.”
A leadoff single by Christiian Commisso got the bats going in the second frame for Defiance as the Bulldogs recorded seven base hits in the inning alone. Commisso batted twice in the inning, capping off the frame with an RBI double as Wade Liffick (sacrifice bunt), Drew Kellermyer (groundout), David Jimenez (triple), Jacob Howard (single), Jayden Jerger (single) and Shaw (single) all had RBI at-bats in the inning.
The Bulldogs added another tally in the fourth on an RBI sac fly from Shaw before a two-run triple from Jerger in the bottom of the sixth created the 10-run margin and sealed the win.
“Offensively, we were really good at the plate,” noted Held. “(Assistant) coach (Rick) Weaver felt we had as many quality at-bats today as we have all year. We have some guys that are really hot right now and we know there will be a time when the bats cool down, so we have to continue to work on our small-ball game.”
Jerger finished with three RBIs while Howard had two hits, three runs and three stolen bases on the day.
Maumee 000 000 - 0 4 3
Defiance 070 102 - 10 11 1
Records: Defiance 11-0, Maumee 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jack Dauer (4.1 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sam Archambeau.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - 4 singles. (Defiance) - Jayden Jerger single, triple, 3 RBIs; Jacob Howard single, double, 3 runs, 3 steals; Christian Commisso single, double; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; David Jimenez triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.