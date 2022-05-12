Bryan 15, Hicksville 2
BRYAN — Bryan held Hicksville to just two singles and outslugged the Aces 14-2 en route to a 15-2 home triumph.
Quinn Brown struck out four over three frames, allowing one hit and no earned runs in the win for Bryan. Brown added a single and triple in the triumph while Mikey Wolff doubled with four RBIs.
Hicksville 020 00 - 2 2 1
Bryan 508 2x - 15 14 1
Records: Bryan 12-7, Hicksville 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Quinn Brown (3 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: A Pelz.
Losing pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (2.2 innings, 13 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Zack Thatcher.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - 2 singles. (Bryan) - Quinn Brown single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mikey Wolff single, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Lazarus Lane 2 singles; Noah Huard 2 singles, 2 runs; Sam Herold triple; Carter Dominique double, 2 RBIs; Ethan Psurny 2 runs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Miller City 12, Paulding 2
MILLER CITY — Miller City exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away from Paulding for a 12-2 win.
Brendan Barlage led the Wildcats at the dish with three base hits while Evan Niese and Austin Ruhe both doubled. Caleb Warnimont went the distance, allowing three hits in six frames.
Ethan Foltz doubled in the loss for the Panthers.
Paulding 020 000 - 2 3 3
Miller City 002 802 - 12 13 3
Records: Miller City 12-6, Paulding 10-11.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Reid Johanns (3 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Greyson Harder, Peyton Adams, Logan Tope.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz double. (Miller City) - Brendan Barlage 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Caleb Niese 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caleb Warnimont 2 singles, 2 RBIs; CJ Lehman 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Evan Niese double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Austin Ruhe double, 2 runs; Ethan Barlage 2 runs.
O-G 5, Archbold 4
GLANDORF — Landen Jordan clubbed a home run, driving in three runs for Ottawa-Glandorf, as the Titans snapped Archbold’s 10-game win streak, 5-4.
Jordan also earned the win on the bump with two innings of scoreless relief as the O-G senior teamed with starter Colin White to fan 10 Archbold batters.
Four different players recorded singles for the Bluestreaks.
Archbold 300 010 0 - 4 4 1
O-G 310 001 x - 5 6 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 14-5, Archbold 13-6.
Winning pitcher: Landen Jordan (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Colin White.
Losing pitcher: Mason Siegel (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brian Burrowes.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - 4 singles. (O-G) - Ty Buckland 2 singles; Landen Jordan home run, 3 RBIs; Kaleb Yoder double; Dylan Leopold 2 runs.
Wauseon 6, Springfield 3
HOLLAND — Wauseon rallied from an early 2-0 deficit with five straight tallies in a 6-3 win at Springfield.
Kaden Clymer clubbed a pair of doubles in the victory for Wauseon while Evan Bauer struck out five over 6.2 innings before Eli Delgado came on for the final out.
Wauseon 001 310 1 - 6 8 0
Springfield 020 001 0 - 3 7 0
Records: Wauseon 7-14, Springfield 10-11.
Winning pitcher: Evan Bauer (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Eli Delgado.
Losing pitcher: Andrew Sargeont (1 inning, 4 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Dallas Allen, Andrew Richard, Sammy Johnson.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Kaden Clymer 2 doubles; Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles; Keaton Hartsock 2 RBIs. (Springfield) - Tanner Whitmire 2 singles; Alex Iserman 2 singles.
Liberty Center 10, Stryker 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center’s Jesse Noll struck out 10 over 4.1 scoreless innings as the Tigers stifled Stryker 10-0 in five frames.
Zac Weaver came on for the final two outs to cap off the two-hitter for the Tigers. Landon Amstutz ripped two doubles in a three-hit, four-RBI effort.
Gavin LaBo and Braylon Wickerham had the lone base knocks for the Panthers.
Stryker 000 00 - 0 2 1
L. Center 240 22 - 10 11 0
Records: Liberty Center 12-6, Stryker 3-16.
Winning pitcher: Jesse Noll (4.1 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zac Weaver.
Losing pitcher: Teyvon Harris (4 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Gavin Gerken 3 singles, 2 runs; Landen Kruse 2 singles, 2 runs; Zane Zeiter 2 RBIs; Jake Spieth 2 runs.
Kalida 10, Continental 0
CONTINENTAL — Kalida’s Justin Siebeneck struck out 11 of the 15 batters he faced, recording a perfect game for the Wildcats in a 10-0 PCL win at Continental.
EJ Miller backed up Siebeneck’s perfect day with a 3-for-3 showing at the plate, driving in three runs for Kalida. Jaden Smith tripled while Colin Hoffman and Gabe Roof added two-baggers.
Kalida 032 50 - 10 9 0
Continental 000 00 - 0 0 1
Records: Kalida 13-10 (4-3 PCL), Continental 0-10 (0-6 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Justin Siebeneck (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tim Shepard (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - EJ Miller 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Jaden Smith triple; Gabe Roof double, 2 RBIs; Colin Hoffman double. (Continental) - 0 hits.
Hilltop 10, Fayette 6
TOLEDO — After Fayette tied the game with five runs in the top of the third inning, Hilltop countered with four more in the bottom of the frame en route to a 10-6 victory at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.
Devin Dempsey had three hits and scored three runs for the Cadets while Ian Hoffman drove in three runs with a pair of base knocks.
C Moats and C Leininger each singled and doubled in the setback for the Eagles.
Fayette 005 001 0 - 6 6 3
Hilltop 234 010 x - 10 11 1
Records: Hilltop 8-13, Fayette 3-11
Winning pitcher: Ian Hoffman (6 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Cameron Schlosser.
Losing pitcher: Quinn Mitchell (2 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Caden Leininger.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Caden Leininger single, double; Chase Moats single, double, 2 runs; Elijah Lerma double; Quinn Mitchell 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) - Devin Dempsey 3 singles, 3 runs; Wade Wagner 2 singles; Raace Haynes 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ian Hoffman 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Cameron Schlosser double, 2 RBIs.
Edon 9, Pettisville 0
EDON — Edon freshman Kyler Sapp allowed just a Josh Norr single, striking out a dozen for the Bombers in a 9-0 BBC win over visiting Pettisville.
Ethan Steinke was a homer short of the cycle for the Bombers, driving in three runs while Wade Parrish added a pair of base knocks.
Gideon Myers was tagged with the loss after being lifted after one inning for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Edon 402 021 x - 9 11 2
Records: Edon 8-10 (5-2 BBC), Pettisville 3-13 (3-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kyler Sapp (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gideon Meyers (1 inning, 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Josh Norr, Josh Basselman, Nate Rupp.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Josh Norr single. (Edon) - Ethan Steinke single, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Wade Parrish 2 singles, 2 runs; Cole Vasquez 2 runs.
North Central 11, Camden (Mich.) 1
PIONEER — North Central broke open a 5-1 game with a six-run surge in the fourth inning to rout Camden (Mich.), 11-1.
Zach Hayes and Sam Wheeler each homered in the win for the Eagles, driving in two runs apiece.
Camden 100 00 - 1 2 1
N. Central 221 60 - 11 8 1
Records: North Central 12-6.
Winning pitcher: Sam Moore (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Sam Wheeler, Ethan Beard.
Losing pitcher: Z. Franks (3 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: A. Sanders.
Leading hitters: (Camden) - 2 singles. (North Central) - Colton Hicks 2 singles, double; Zach Hayes home run, 2 RBIs; Sam Wheeler home run, 2 RBis; Connor Gendron double; Cohen Meyers 3 RBIs.
